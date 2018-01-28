Ahead of Mario and Pikachu, which character most represents Japan?

By ( January 28, 2018 at 23:41) · Filed under Polls, Rankings
Advertisement

goo Ranking posed an interesting question, asking its monitor group to select the characters that best represent Japan. The criteria for selection were not clearly stated, but the main aim seems to have been to find the character that is most popular with the average person on the street.

From a foreign perspective, I’d have selected Pikachu and Mario, plus perhaps Godzilla as internationally recognisable symbols of Japan.

Anyway, here’s a whole gang of Doraemons:

Doraemon

Ranking result

Q: What are the representative characters of Japan? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Doraemon
186
2
Pikachu
160
3
Mario
145
4
Anpanman
116
5
Hello Kitty
112
6
Son Goku (Dragon Ball)
109
7
Totoro
89
8
Gundam
84
9
Godzilla
83
10=
Sailor Moon
72
10=
Ultraman
72
12
Lupin the Third
69
13
Tetsuwan Atom (Astro Boy)
68
14
Monkey D Luffy (ONE PIECE)
66
15
Edogawa Conan (Detective Conan)
64
16
Hatsune Miku
60
17
Licca-chan (Japan’s Barbie)
48
18
Sasae san
47
19
Momoko Sakura (Chibi Maruko chan)
46
20
Kitaro (Gegege no Kitaro)
41
21
Kumamon
40
22
Funasshi
39
23
Oozora Tsubasa (Captain Tsubasa)
33
24
Rilakkuma
30
25
Rei Ayanami (Neon Genesis Evangelion)
29
26
Hajime Kindaichi
27
27=
Gachapin
25
27=
Peko chan (Fujiya)
25
29=
Arare Norimaki (Dr Slump)
23
29=
Link (Legend of Zelda series)
23
31=
My Melody
21
31=
Ram (Urusei Yatsura)
21
33
Gudetama
20
34
Sonic the Hedgehog
19
35
Mukku
18
36
Tony Tony Chopper (ONE PIECE)
16
37
Jibanyan (Yokai Watch)
15
38=
Cutie Honey
11
38=
Peanuts Kyoro chan
11
40
Monchhichi
8

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 10th and 12th of January 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

Read more on: ,,

Leave a Comment

 