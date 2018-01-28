Ahead of Mario and Pikachu, which character most represents Japan?
goo Ranking posed an interesting question, asking its monitor group to select the characters that best represent Japan. The criteria for selection were not clearly stated, but the main aim seems to have been to find the character that is most popular with the average person on the street.
From a foreign perspective, I’d have selected Pikachu and Mario, plus perhaps Godzilla as internationally recognisable symbols of Japan.
Ranking result
Q: What are the representative characters of Japan? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 Doraemon 186 2 Pikachu 160 3 Mario 145 4 Anpanman 116 5 Hello Kitty 112 6 Son Goku (Dragon Ball) 109 7 Totoro 89 8 Gundam 84 9 Godzilla 83 10= Sailor Moon 72 10= Ultraman 72 12 Lupin the Third 69 13 Tetsuwan Atom (Astro Boy) 68 14 Monkey D Luffy (ONE PIECE) 66 15 Edogawa Conan (Detective Conan) 64 16 Hatsune Miku 60 17 Licca-chan (Japan’s Barbie) 48 18 Sasae san 47 19 Momoko Sakura (Chibi Maruko chan) 46 20 Kitaro (Gegege no Kitaro) 41 21 Kumamon 40 22 Funasshi 39 23 Oozora Tsubasa (Captain Tsubasa) 33 24 Rilakkuma 30 25 Rei Ayanami (Neon Genesis Evangelion) 29 26 Hajime Kindaichi 27 27= Gachapin 25 27= Peko chan (Fujiya) 25 29= Arare Norimaki (Dr Slump) 23 29= Link (Legend of Zelda series) 23 31= My Melody 21 31= Ram (Urusei Yatsura) 21 33 Gudetama 20 34 Sonic the Hedgehog 19 35 Mukku 18 36 Tony Tony Chopper (ONE PIECE) 16 37 Jibanyan (Yokai Watch) 15 38= Cutie Honey 11 38= Peanuts Kyoro chan 11 40 Monchhichi 8
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 10th and 12th of January 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.