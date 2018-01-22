The oddly-named Softbrain Field Co Ltd (a seller of consumer data collected via users scanning receipts for points) recently conducted a survey into electronic cash usage.

I use my Suica card on my smartphone, and WAON plastic – I’ve tried migrating it to my phone, but I need to input a phone number to register it, but I cannot remember what one I used… I auto-charge my WAON; this feature is that when the balance falls below 3,000 yen, if I use at certain shops, mainly Aeon group companies, it automatically refills with another 3,000 yen. I don’t know if Suica offers that feature on their mobile app, as it has an utterly dreadful interface.

Here’s a WAON train with their mascot dog, although you cannot use WAON to ride a train:





Research results

Q1: Do you use electronic cash? (Sample size=4,458) Yes

62.9%

No (to end of survey)

37.1%

Q2: Which brand of electronic cash do you use the most? (Sample size=2,804) Suica, other public transport brand

24.7%

nanaco (7-eleven)

24.0%

WAON (Aeon)

23.2%

Edy (Rakuten)

15.7%

iD (docomo)

4.4%

au WALLET (au)

2.1%

QUICPay (JCB)

1.4%

Other

4.5%

Q3: How many different brands of electronic cash do you currently use? (Sample size=2,804) Just one

24.4%

Two

33.7%

Three

25.2%

Four

8.1%

Five or more

6.0%

Don’t know

2.6%

Q4: Where do you use electronic cash? (Sample size=2,804, multiple answer) Convenience store

79.8%

Supermarket

54.9%

Railway

41.9%

Drug store

30.5%

Bus

24.6%

Family restaurant

23.5%

Other restaurant, cafe, etc

14.4%

Internet shopping

11.4%

Electrical superstore

8.9%

Bookshop

7.5%

Q5: How often do you use electronic cash? (Sample size=2,804) Every day

13.5%

Three or four times a week

24.2%

Once or twice a week

37.6%

Once or twice a month

24.7%

Q6: Do you use auto-charge facility on your electronic cash? (Sample size=2,804) Yes, for all of them

27.7%

Yes, for some of them

19.2%

No

53.1%

Q7: How much do you usually charge (or auto charge) to your electronic cash? (Sample size=2,804) 1,000 to 3,000 yen

61.3%

4,000 to 5,000 yen

20.9%

6,000 to 9,000 yen

2.1%

10,000 to 20,000 yen

14.2%

21,000 yen or more

1.6%

Q8: About how much per month do you spend using electronic cash? (Sample size=2,804) Less than 1,000 yen

14.1%

1,000 to 2,999 yen

21.7%

3,000 to 4,999 yen

18.0%

5,000 to 9,999 yen

16.9%

10,000 to 19,999 yen

12.3%

20,000 to 29,999 yen

5.5%

30,000 to 49,999 yen

3.2%

50,000 to 99,999 yen

1.6%

100,000 yen or more

0.4%

Don’t know, don’t check

6.2%



Demographics

Between the 1st and 4th of December 2017 4,458 users of Softbrain’s services who had registered as questionnaire monitors completed a private internet-based questionnaire. 56.7% of the sample were female, 2.3% were in their twenties, 15.1% in their thirties, 34.7% in their forties, 30.2% in their fifties, and 17.7% aged sixty or older.