The oddly-named Softbrain Field Co Ltd (a seller of consumer data collected via users scanning receipts for points) recently conducted a survey into electronic cash usage.
I use my Suica card on my smartphone, and WAON plastic – I’ve tried migrating it to my phone, but I need to input a phone number to register it, but I cannot remember what one I used… I auto-charge my WAON; this feature is that when the balance falls below 3,000 yen, if I use at certain shops, mainly Aeon group companies, it automatically refills with another 3,000 yen. I don’t know if Suica offers that feature on their mobile app, as it has an utterly dreadful interface.
Here’s a WAON train with their mascot dog, although you cannot use WAON to ride a train:
Research results
Q1: Do you use electronic cash? (Sample size=4,458)
Yes
62.9%
No (to end of survey)
37.1%
Q2: Which brand of electronic cash do you use the most? (Sample size=2,804)
Suica, other public transport brand
24.7%
nanaco (7-eleven)
24.0%
WAON (Aeon)
23.2%
Edy (Rakuten)
15.7%
iD (docomo)
4.4%
au WALLET (au)
2.1%
QUICPay (JCB)
1.4%
Other
4.5%
Q3: How many different brands of electronic cash do you currently use? (Sample size=2,804)
Just one
24.4%
Two
33.7%
Three
25.2%
Four
8.1%
Five or more
6.0%
Don’t know
2.6%
Q4: Where do you use electronic cash? (Sample size=2,804, multiple answer)
Convenience store
79.8%
Supermarket
54.9%
Railway
41.9%
Drug store
30.5%
Bus
24.6%
Family restaurant
23.5%
Other restaurant, cafe, etc
14.4%
Internet shopping
11.4%
Electrical superstore
8.9%
Bookshop
7.5%
Q5: How often do you use electronic cash? (Sample size=2,804)
Every day
13.5%
Three or four times a week
24.2%
Once or twice a week
37.6%
Once or twice a month
24.7%
Q6: Do you use auto-charge facility on your electronic cash? (Sample size=2,804)
Yes, for all of them
27.7%
Yes, for some of them
19.2%
No
53.1%
Q7: How much do you usually charge (or auto charge) to your electronic cash? (Sample size=2,804)
1,000 to 3,000 yen
61.3%
4,000 to 5,000 yen
20.9%
6,000 to 9,000 yen
2.1%
10,000 to 20,000 yen
14.2%
21,000 yen or more
1.6%
Q8: About how much per month do you spend using electronic cash? (Sample size=2,804)
Less than 1,000 yen
14.1%
1,000 to 2,999 yen
21.7%
3,000 to 4,999 yen
18.0%
5,000 to 9,999 yen
16.9%
10,000 to 19,999 yen
12.3%
20,000 to 29,999 yen
5.5%
30,000 to 49,999 yen
3.2%
50,000 to 99,999 yen
1.6%
100,000 yen or more
0.4%
Don’t know, don’t check
6.2%
Demographics
Between the 1st and 4th of December 2017 4,458 users of Softbrain’s services who had registered as questionnaire monitors completed a private internet-based questionnaire. 56.7% of the sample were female, 2.3% were in their twenties, 15.1% in their thirties, 34.7% in their forties, 30.2% in their fifties, and 17.7% aged sixty or older.