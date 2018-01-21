By Ken Y-N ( January 21, 2018 at 23:27)
This goo Ranking survey looked at what people thought was the cutest animal corporate logo or emblem.
My favourite on the list here is the Suica penguin, but I’m not sure how the various car logos are cute rather than cool, and Shell’s shell is technically an animal, I suppose, but it’s stretching things a little too far, as is Morinaga’s winged cherub.
Here’s Yamato’s black cat from some special promotion at Shinjuku, looking a bit scary rather than cute:
Ranking result
Q: What do you think is the cutest animal-based corporate logo or emblem? (Sample size=1,850)
|Rank
|
|Votes
|1
Yamato Transport’s black cat
|421
|2
Suica’s Penguin
|146
|3=
S.T. Corporation’s chick
|93
|3=
Nishimatsuya Chain’s rabbit
|93
|5
Hato Sable’s pigeon
|80
|6
Playboy’s rabbit
|77
|7=
Morinaga’s angel
|75
|7=
Lion’s lion
|75
|9
Puma’s puma
|72
|10=
Twitter’s bird
|38
|10=
Ferrari’s prancing horse
|38
|12
|Mozilla’s Firefox
|36
|13
|Tanomail’s dog
|34
|14
|Skylark’s skylark
|31
|15
|Lacoste’s crocodile
|27
|16
|JAL’s crane
|24
|17=
|Lamborghini’s raging bull
|23
|17=
|Familiar’s bear cub
|23
|19
|CHUMS’ booby bird
|22
|20
|Cow Brand Soap’s cow
|21
|21
|Taisho Pharmacutical’s eagle
|18
|22=
|Shell’s scallop
|16
|22=
|Peugeot’s lion
|16
|24=
|Porsche’s prancing horse
|15
|24=
|Ginbis’ bear cub
|15
|26=
|Fjall Raven’s Arctic fox
|14
|26=
|Maison Kitsune’s fox
|14
|28
|Venturi’s gerfalcon
|13
|29=
|Le Coq Sportif’s cockerel
|11
|29=
|Jaguar’s jaguar
|11
|31=
|Kiwa Products’ stag
|10
|31=
|Alfa Romeo’s snake
|10
|31=
|Burt’s Bees’ bee
|10
|34=
|agnes b.’s lizard
|8
|34=
|Nestle’s bird
|8
|36=
|Paul Frank’s monkey
|7
|36=
|Abarth’s scorpion
|7
|36=
|Shobunsha’s rhinoceros
|7
|36=
|A Bathing Ape’s ape
|7
|40
|Ohkuraya’s snail
|6
|41=
|Orcival’s bee
|5
|41=
|Dodge’s ram
|5
|41=
|Musingwear’s penguin
|5
|44=
|Bel Group’s laughing cow
|4
|44=
|Golden Bear’s bear
|4
|46
|Other
|155
Demographics
Between the 24th of December 2017 and the 7th of January 2018 1,850 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected. Read more on: character
