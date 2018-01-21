Japan’s cutest corporate critter

This goo Ranking survey looked at what people thought was the cutest animal corporate logo or emblem.

My favourite on the list here is the Suica penguin, but I’m not sure how the various car logos are cute rather than cool, and Shell’s shell is technically an animal, I suppose, but it’s stretching things a little too far, as is Morinaga’s winged cherub.

Here’s Yamato’s black cat from some special promotion at Shinjuku, looking a bit scary rather than cute:

kuroneko

Ranking result

Q: What do you think is the cutest animal-based corporate logo or emblem? (Sample size=1,850)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Kuroneko Yamato logo
Yamato Transport’s black cat
421
2
suica penguin
Suica’s Penguin
146
3=
ST Corporation chick
S.T. Corporation’s chick
93
3=
nishimatsuya rabbit logo
Nishimatsuya Chain’s rabbit
93
5
hatosable logo
Hato Sable’s pigeon
80
6
playboy bunny logo
Playboy’s rabbit
77
7=
morinaga angel logo
Morinaga’s angel
75
7=
lion's lion logo
Lion’s lion
75
9
Puma Logo
Puma’s puma
72
10=
twitter bird
Twitter’s bird
38
10=
ferrari logo
Ferrari’s prancing horse
38
12
Mozilla’s Firefox
36
13
Tanomail’s dog
34
14
Skylark’s skylark
31
15
Lacoste’s crocodile
27
16
JAL’s crane
24
17=
Lamborghini’s raging bull
23
17=
Familiar’s bear cub
23
19
CHUMS’ booby bird
22
20
Cow Brand Soap’s cow
21
21
Taisho Pharmacutical’s eagle
18
22=
Shell’s scallop
16
22=
Peugeot’s lion
16
24=
Porsche’s prancing horse
15
24=
Ginbis’ bear cub
15
26=
Fjall Raven’s Arctic fox
14
26=
Maison Kitsune’s fox
14
28
Venturi’s gerfalcon
13
29=
Le Coq Sportif’s cockerel
11
29=
Jaguar’s jaguar
11
31=
Kiwa Products’ stag
10
31=
Alfa Romeo’s snake
10
31=
Burt’s Bees’ bee
10
34=
agnes b.’s lizard
8
34=
Nestle’s bird
8
36=
Paul Frank’s monkey
7
36=
Abarth’s scorpion
7
36=
Shobunsha’s rhinoceros
7
36=
A Bathing Ape’s ape
7
40
Ohkuraya’s snail
6
41=
Orcival’s bee
5
41=
Dodge’s ram
5
41=
Musingwear’s penguin
5
44=
Bel Group’s laughing cow
4
44=
Golden Bear’s bear
4
46
Other
155

Demographics

Between the 24th of December 2017 and the 7th of January 2018 1,850 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.

