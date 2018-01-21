This goo Ranking survey looked at what people thought was the cutest animal corporate logo or emblem.

My favourite on the list here is the Suica penguin, but I’m not sure how the various car logos are cute rather than cool, and Shell’s shell is technically an animal, I suppose, but it’s stretching things a little too far, as is Morinaga’s winged cherub.

Here’s Yamato’s black cat from some special promotion at Shinjuku, looking a bit scary rather than cute:





Ranking result

Q: What do you think is the cutest animal-based corporate logo or emblem? (Sample size=1,850) Rank



Votes

1



Yamato Transport’s black cat

421

2



Suica’s Penguin

146

3=



S.T. Corporation’s chick

93

3=



Nishimatsuya Chain’s rabbit

93

5



Hato Sable’s pigeon

80

6



Playboy’s rabbit

77

7=



Morinaga’s angel

75

7=



Lion’s lion

75

9



Puma’s puma

72

10=



Twitter’s bird

38

10=



Ferrari’s prancing horse

38

12

Mozilla’s Firefox

36

13

Tanomail’s dog

34

14

Skylark’s skylark

31

15

Lacoste’s crocodile

27

16

JAL’s crane

24

17=

Lamborghini’s raging bull

23

17=

Familiar’s bear cub

23

19

CHUMS’ booby bird

22

20

Cow Brand Soap’s cow

21

21

Taisho Pharmacutical’s eagle

18

22=

Shell’s scallop

16

22=

Peugeot’s lion

16

24=

Porsche’s prancing horse

15

24=

Ginbis’ bear cub

15

26=

Fjall Raven’s Arctic fox

14

26=

Maison Kitsune’s fox

14

28

Venturi’s gerfalcon

13

29=

Le Coq Sportif’s cockerel

11

29=

Jaguar’s jaguar

11

31=

Kiwa Products’ stag

10

31=

Alfa Romeo’s snake

10

31=

Burt’s Bees’ bee

10

34=

agnes b.’s lizard

8

34=

Nestle’s bird

8

36=

Paul Frank’s monkey

7

36=

Abarth’s scorpion

7

36=

Shobunsha’s rhinoceros

7

36=

A Bathing Ape’s ape

7

40

Ohkuraya’s snail

6

41=

Orcival’s bee

5

41=

Dodge’s ram

5

41=

Musingwear’s penguin

5

44=

Bel Group’s laughing cow

4

44=

Golden Bear’s bear

4

46

Other

155



Demographics

Between the 24th of December 2017 and the 7th of January 2018 1,850 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.