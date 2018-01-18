This report from ICT Research and Consulting has figures I’ve been wanting to see, taking a look at the use of internet video delivery services.

As a comparison, in the USA 58% of all households have some paid-for service, with the top service being Netflix, with 50% of US households having a subscription.

I don’t have any (and only rarely watch YouTube) and quite frankly I don’t think I could find either the time or energy to watch anything, and I don’t feel my life is in any way empty by not having watched Game of Thrones!



Research results

First, there were statistics and predictions for usage of fixed-price services and pay-per-view: Paid video distribution service users and predictions

Fixed Price

Pay-per-view

2015

6.4 million

3.4 million

2016

8.9 million

2.7 million

2017

11.9 million

2.5 million

2018

14.3 million

2.3 million

2019

16.4 million

2.1 million

2020

18.1 million

2.0 million

Note that for the next question, it is not clear how someone would answer if they used both fixed-price and pay-per-view services. Q1: What kind of internet video delivery service do you use? (Sample size=4,405) Free only (to SQ3)

66.6%

Fixed-price (to SQs)

12.8%

Pay-per-view (to SQ3)

2.4%

None

18.2%

Q1SQ1: What fixed-price services do you use? (Sample size=518, multiple answer) Amazon Prime Video

68%

Hulu

25%

dTV

16%

Netflix

14%

GYAO!

13%

U-NEXT

8%

au Video Pass

7%

Rakuten TV

6%

DMM Mihodai Channel Lite

6%

Q1SQ2: Are you satisfied with your fixed-price services that you use? (Sample size=518, multiple answer)

Satisfied

Rakuten TV

82.8%

DMM Mihodai Channel Lite

82.8%

au Video Pass

82.5%

Hulu

81.8%

Netflix

81.8%

U-NEXT

78.0%

dTV

78.0%

GYAO!

76.1%

Amazon Prime Video

75.7%

Q1SQ3: What devices do you watch internet video on? (Sample size=518, multiple answer)

Use

Computer

67%

Smartphone

61%

Tablet

26%

Television

13%



Demographics

During November 2017 4,405 internet users completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.