Just one in seven Japanese use paid-for internet video streaming services
This report from ICT Research and Consulting has figures I’ve been wanting to see, taking a look at the use of internet video delivery services.
As a comparison, in the USA 58% of all households have some paid-for service, with the top service being Netflix, with 50% of US households having a subscription.
I don’t have any (and only rarely watch YouTube) and quite frankly I don’t think I could find either the time or energy to watch anything, and I don’t feel my life is in any way empty by not having watched Game of Thrones!
Research results
First, there were statistics and predictions for usage of fixed-price services and pay-per-view:
Paid video distribution service users and predictions
Fixed Price Pay-per-view 2015 6.4 million 3.4 million 2016 8.9 million 2.7 million 2017 11.9 million 2.5 million 2018 14.3 million 2.3 million 2019 16.4 million 2.1 million 2020 18.1 million 2.0 million
Note that for the next question, it is not clear how someone would answer if they used both fixed-price and pay-per-view services.
Q1: What kind of internet video delivery service do you use? (Sample size=4,405)
Free only (to SQ3) 66.6% Fixed-price (to SQs) 12.8% Pay-per-view (to SQ3) 2.4% None 18.2%
Q1SQ1: What fixed-price services do you use? (Sample size=518, multiple answer)
Amazon Prime Video 68% Hulu 25% dTV 16% Netflix 14% GYAO! 13% U-NEXT 8% au Video Pass 7% Rakuten TV 6% DMM Mihodai Channel Lite 6%
Q1SQ2: Are you satisfied with your fixed-price services that you use? (Sample size=518, multiple answer)
Satisfied Rakuten TV 82.8% DMM Mihodai Channel Lite 82.8% au Video Pass 82.5% Hulu 81.8% Netflix 81.8% U-NEXT 78.0% dTV 78.0% GYAO! 76.1% Amazon Prime Video 75.7%
Q1SQ3: What devices do you watch internet video on? (Sample size=518, multiple answer)
Use Computer 67% Smartphone 61% Tablet 26% Television 13%
Demographics
During November 2017 4,405 internet users completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.