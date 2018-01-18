Just one in seven Japanese use paid-for internet video streaming services

This report from ICT Research and Consulting has figures I’ve been wanting to see, taking a look at the use of internet video delivery services.

As a comparison, in the USA 58% of all households have some paid-for service, with the top service being Netflix, with 50% of US households having a subscription.

I don’t have any (and only rarely watch YouTube) and quite frankly I don’t think I could find either the time or energy to watch anything, and I don’t feel my life is in any way empty by not having watched Game of Thrones!

Research results

First, there were statistics and predictions for usage of fixed-price services and pay-per-view:

Paid video distribution service users and predictions

 
Fixed Price
Pay-per-view
2015
6.4 million
3.4 million
2016
8.9 million
2.7 million
2017
11.9 million
2.5 million
2018
14.3 million
2.3 million
2019
16.4 million
2.1 million
2020
18.1 million
2.0 million

Note that for the next question, it is not clear how someone would answer if they used both fixed-price and pay-per-view services.

Q1: What kind of internet video delivery service do you use? (Sample size=4,405)

Free only (to SQ3)
66.6%
Fixed-price (to SQs)
12.8%
Pay-per-view (to SQ3)
2.4%
None
18.2%

Q1SQ1: What fixed-price services do you use? (Sample size=518, multiple answer)

Amazon Prime Video
68%
Hulu
25%
dTV
16%
Netflix
14%
GYAO!
13%
U-NEXT
8%
au Video Pass
7%
Rakuten TV
6%
DMM Mihodai Channel Lite
6%

Q1SQ2: Are you satisfied with your fixed-price services that you use? (Sample size=518, multiple answer)

 
Satisfied
Rakuten TV
82.8%
DMM Mihodai Channel Lite
82.8%
au Video Pass
82.5%
Hulu
81.8%
Netflix
81.8%
U-NEXT
78.0%
dTV
78.0%
GYAO!
76.1%
Amazon Prime Video
75.7%

Q1SQ3: What devices do you watch internet video on? (Sample size=518, multiple answer)

 
Use
Computer
67%
Smartphone
61%
Tablet
26%
Television
13%

Demographics

During November 2017 4,405 internet users completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

