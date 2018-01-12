Almost everyone follows North Korea news, majority affected by it

@nifty released this timely survey on North Korea.

It is interesting to see what bothers the Japanese about North Korea. Note that in Q1 the wooden boats refers to wooden fishing boats that get swept to the Japanese coast.

Here’s a detail from a mural in a film studio in North Korea – I think the guy with the rifle is Japanese holding North Koreans prisoner:

Detail of Film Studios Mural

Research results

Q1: Which of the following relate to your image of North Korea? (Sample size=2,620, multiple answer)

Japanese abductees
78.5%
Missiles, nuclear weapons
74.1%
Kim family
73.1%
Military dictatorship
55.8%
Surveillance society
47.6%
Food shortage
44.1%
Wooden boats
37.9%
Mangyongbong-92 (ferry name)
37.4%
Kippumjo (pleasure squad)
30.4%
Female announcer
27.2%
Mass games
21%
Paradise on Earth
4%
Reimen (cold noodles)
3%
Strong sports country
1%
Other
4%
Nothing in particular
2%

Q2: Do you pay attention to news about North Korea? (Sample size=2,620)

Very much so
33.5%
To some degree
56.4%
Not really
8.1%
Not at all
2.1%

Q3: Do North Korea’s actions affect your daily life? (Sample size=2,620)

Very much so
13.5%
To some degree
43.7%
Can’t say either way
23.9%
Not really
13.6%
Not at all
5.2%

Q4: Do you think the J-Alert missile lauch warning announcement is effective? (Sample size=2,620)

Effective
9.3%
Is needed, but also needs to be improved
51.2%
Not effective
32.4%
Don’t know
7.1%

Demographics

Between the 22nd and 28th of December 2017 2,620 members of the @Nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.

