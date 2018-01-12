@nifty released this timely survey on North Korea.

It is interesting to see what bothers the Japanese about North Korea. Note that in Q1 the wooden boats refers to wooden fishing boats that get swept to the Japanese coast.

Here’s a detail from a mural in a film studio in North Korea – I think the guy with the rifle is Japanese holding North Koreans prisoner:





Research results

Q1: Which of the following relate to your image of North Korea? (Sample size=2,620, multiple answer) Japanese abductees

78.5%

Missiles, nuclear weapons

74.1%

Kim family

73.1%

Military dictatorship

55.8%

Surveillance society

47.6%

Food shortage

44.1%

Wooden boats

37.9%

Mangyongbong-92 (ferry name)

37.4%

Kippumjo (pleasure squad)

30.4%

Female announcer

27.2%

Mass games

21%

Paradise on Earth

4%

Reimen (cold noodles)

3%

Strong sports country

1%

Other

4%

Nothing in particular

2%

Q2: Do you pay attention to news about North Korea? (Sample size=2,620) Very much so

33.5%

To some degree

56.4%

Not really

8.1%

Not at all

2.1%

Q3: Do North Korea’s actions affect your daily life? (Sample size=2,620) Very much so

13.5%

To some degree

43.7%

Can’t say either way

23.9%

Not really

13.6%

Not at all

5.2%

Q4: Do you think the J-Alert missile lauch warning announcement is effective? (Sample size=2,620) Effective

9.3%

Is needed, but also needs to be improved

51.2%

Not effective

32.4%

Don’t know

7.1%



Demographics

Between the 22nd and 28th of December 2017 2,620 members of the @Nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.