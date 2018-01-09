“Premium Friday” most mentioned buzzword on Japanese user-generated content
The site E-Guardian recently published their list of the top net buzzwords of 2017 by collecting statistics from 5ch, Facebook, Twitter and blogs to see what terms were referenced the most.
Research results
Top Net Buzzwords of 2017
Rank Buzzword Explanation Count 1 Premium Friday The last Friday of every month is supposed to be a national leave work early day, yet just a couple of percent of employers are participating, so most of the posts are sarcastic “Premium Friday but I’m stuck doing overtime”, etc 3,390,980 2 It’s OK if you use this See below for more details 2,628,121 3 Bitcoin See below for more data 2,352,388 4 Sontaku Sontaku is a Japanese term for “doing what you think the boss would expect you to do”, specifically used during a couple of scandals involving the Prime Minster allegedly using his influence, but it was explained off as civil servants applying sontaku, favouring his friends because they thought that’s what the boss would want 2,124,044 5 350 million Catchphrase of the extermely popular Blouson Chiemi 947,059 6 Working style revolution Another government initiative to promote work-life balance 638,447 7 You baldie! A Diet member went a bit of the rails earlier this year and was caught on tape abused her staff verbally (and allegedly physically) with one of her insults being this 253,820 8 AI speaker Google Home, Amazon Alexa, etc 59.807 9 I didn’t cross the line Another politician was caught fooling around and accused of having an affair, but her defence was that she didn’t actually cross the line to infidelity 8,102
Number 2 started off with idols tweeting photos of various situations and adding the text “It’s OK if you use this for ‘With my girlfriend doing _____ now'”, then it took off when a voice actor also used “It’s OK if you use this for ‘With my boyfriend doing _____ now'”, with ‘With my boyfriend/girlfriend on a date now’ being a popular variant, as you can see (even if you don’t speak Japanese, perhaps) from this BuzzFeed Japan article.
Top situations for “It’s OK if you use this for ‘With my boy/girlfriend doing _____ now'”
Rank Situation 1 Eating 2 Selfie 3 Studying 4 Sleeping 5 Starbucks
For Bitcoin, the results were presented according to the context of the term
Top contexts where Bitcoin is mentioned
Markets, price 57% How to use 14% Other 29%
In October, there was a massive spike in interest in the price and markets, with about 95% of the mentions being of this.
Data collection method
Between the 1st of January and 15th of November 2017 5ch (2ch’s new name), Facebook, unnamed blogs, and Twitter were scraped to find the most common buzzwords, then 100,000 representative posts were further analysed for “It’s OK if you use this”, Bitcoin, and (not shown here) AI speaker to find the context of the mentions.