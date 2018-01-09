The site E-Guardian recently published their list of the top net buzzwords of 2017 by collecting statistics from 5ch, Facebook, Twitter and blogs to see what terms were referenced the most.



Top Net Buzzwords of 2017

Rank

Buzzword

Explanation

Count

1

Premium Friday

The last Friday of every month is supposed to be a national leave work early day, yet just a couple of percent of employers are participating, so most of the posts are sarcastic “Premium Friday but I’m stuck doing overtime”, etc

3,390,980

2

It’s OK if you use this

See below for more details

2,628,121

3

Bitcoin

See below for more data

2,352,388

4

Sontaku

Sontaku is a Japanese term for “doing what you think the boss would expect you to do”, specifically used during a couple of scandals involving the Prime Minster allegedly using his influence, but it was explained off as civil servants applying sontaku, favouring his friends because they thought that’s what the boss would want

2,124,044

5

350 million

Catchphrase of the extermely popular Blouson Chiemi

947,059

6

Working style revolution

Another government initiative to promote work-life balance

638,447

7

You baldie!

A Diet member went a bit of the rails earlier this year and was caught on tape abused her staff verbally (and allegedly physically) with one of her insults being this

253,820

8

AI speaker

Google Home, Amazon Alexa, etc

59.807

9

I didn’t cross the line

Another politician was caught fooling around and accused of having an affair, but her defence was that she didn’t actually cross the line to infidelity

8,102



Number 2 started off with idols tweeting photos of various situations and adding the text “It’s OK if you use this for ‘With my girlfriend doing _____ now'”, then it took off when a voice actor also used “It’s OK if you use this for ‘With my boyfriend doing _____ now'”, with ‘With my boyfriend/girlfriend on a date now’ being a popular variant, as you can see (even if you don’t speak Japanese, perhaps) from this BuzzFeed Japan article.

Top situations for “It’s OK if you use this for ‘With my boy/girlfriend doing _____ now'”

Rank

Situation

1

Eating

2

Selfie

3

Studying

4

Sleeping

5

Starbucks



For Bitcoin, the results were presented according to the context of the term

Top contexts where Bitcoin is mentioned

Markets, price

57%

How to use

14%

Other

29%



In October, there was a massive spike in interest in the price and markets, with about 95% of the mentions being of this.