With today being Coming of Age Day in Japan, let’s look with Macromill Research at what 2018’s new adults think about things.

I was quite surprised to see how low the usage percentage was for Facebook, although I have heard before that in America “only old folk use Facebook”, so I suppose Japan would catch up. I’m not on LINE and only auto-post the blog to Twitter, yet active on both Twitter and Google+, so I suppose I must be one of these old folk!

Here’s a typical scene from around town with the women dressed up to the nines for the Coming of Age ceremony:





Research results

Q1: Do you have dream for your future? (Sample size=500) Yes

54.4%

No

37.8%

Don’t know

7.8%

This figure has been steadily dropping since 2014, when 60.2% had a dream, and is the lowest recorded in the 11 years they have been running the survey. Q2: Is the future for Japan bright or dark? (Sample size=500) Bright

34.4%

Dark

65.6%

This figure too has been steadily decreasing since 2014, but still higher than any pre-2014 figure. Q3: What kind of job would you most want? (Sample size=500) Company employee

30.6%

Public servant

20.1%

Self-employed, freelancer

7.9%

Other

7.5%

Full-time home-maker

2.1%

Farmer, fisher

0.4%

Not decided if I will seek work

3.6%

Don’t know

27.8%

Q4: Which of the following digital devices do you have? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Notebook computer

62.6%

iPhone

61.4%

Android

36.0%

Desktop computer

14.8%

Tablet

12.8%

Feature phone

4.6%

Between 2015 and 2016 the iPhone overtook Android, and now is almost twice as popular. Q5: Which of the following services do you use? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) LINE

96.0%

Twitter

80.4%

Instagram

51.4%

Facebook

25.6%

Google+

12.2%

mixi

1.8%

Facebook and Twitter both started at around 50% back in 2013, but as the years pass the gap has steadily grown. Q6: Do you have expectations and worries regarding AI? (Sample size=500)

Expectations

Worries

Strongly

13.0%

14.6%

Somewhat

24.2%

33.4%

Can’t say

33.4%

31.0%

Not really

18.6%

13.4%

Not at all

10.8%

7.6%

Q7: Which new adults do you expect to perform in 2018? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank



Percentage

1

Shoma Uno (male figure skater)

33.2%

2

Fujita Nicole (model, TV celeb)

30.6%

3

Rui Okoye (baseball)

22.4%

4

Hinako Sakurai (actress)

18.2%

5

Satoko Miyahara (female figure skater)

17.8%

6

Hana Sugisaka (actress)

13.6%

7

Shinnosuke Ogasawa (baseball)

12.0%

8

Mone Kamishiraishi (actress, singer)

11.8%

9

Marie Iitoyo (actress)

9.0%

10

Sonoko Inoue (singer-songwriter)

8.8%



Demographics

Between the 15th and 17th of December 2017 500 members of the Macromill monitor panel who would be coming of age in 2018 completed a private internet-based questionnaire. Naturally, the age demographics was that everyone would be 20 years old in the next year, but the sex breakdown was not noted.