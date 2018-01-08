Most new adults on LINE and Twitter, just one in four on Facebook

With today being Coming of Age Day in Japan, let’s look with Macromill Research at what 2018’s new adults think about things.

I was quite surprised to see how low the usage percentage was for Facebook, although I have heard before that in America “only old folk use Facebook”, so I suppose Japan would catch up. I’m not on LINE and only auto-post the blog to Twitter, yet active on both Twitter and Google+, so I suppose I must be one of these old folk!

Here’s a typical scene from around town with the women dressed up to the nines for the Coming of Age ceremony:

Four beauties

Research results

Q1: Do you have dream for your future? (Sample size=500)

Yes
54.4%
No
37.8%
Don’t know
7.8%

This figure has been steadily dropping since 2014, when 60.2% had a dream, and is the lowest recorded in the 11 years they have been running the survey.

Q2: Is the future for Japan bright or dark? (Sample size=500)

Bright
34.4%
Dark
65.6%

This figure too has been steadily decreasing since 2014, but still higher than any pre-2014 figure.

Q3: What kind of job would you most want? (Sample size=500)

Company employee
30.6%
Public servant
20.1%
Self-employed, freelancer
7.9%
Other
7.5%
Full-time home-maker
2.1%
Farmer, fisher
0.4%
Not decided if I will seek work
3.6%
Don’t know
27.8%

Q4: Which of the following digital devices do you have? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Notebook computer
62.6%
iPhone
61.4%
Android
36.0%
Desktop computer
14.8%
Tablet
12.8%
Feature phone
4.6%

Between 2015 and 2016 the iPhone overtook Android, and now is almost twice as popular.

Q5: Which of the following services do you use? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

LINE
96.0%
Twitter
80.4%
Instagram
51.4%
Facebook
25.6%
Google+
12.2%
mixi
1.8%

Facebook and Twitter both started at around 50% back in 2013, but as the years pass the gap has steadily grown.

Q6: Do you have expectations and worries regarding AI? (Sample size=500)

 
Expectations
Worries
Strongly
13.0%
14.6%
Somewhat
24.2%
33.4%
Can’t say
33.4%
31.0%
Not really
18.6%
13.4%
Not at all
10.8%
7.6%

Q7: Which new adults do you expect to perform in 2018? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Shoma Uno (male figure skater)
33.2%
2
Fujita Nicole (model, TV celeb)
30.6%
3
Rui Okoye (baseball)
22.4%
4
Hinako Sakurai (actress)
18.2%
5
Satoko Miyahara (female figure skater)
17.8%
6
Hana Sugisaka (actress)
13.6%
7
Shinnosuke Ogasawa (baseball)
12.0%
8
Mone Kamishiraishi (actress, singer)
11.8%
9
Marie Iitoyo (actress)
9.0%
10
Sonoko Inoue (singer-songwriter)
8.8%

Demographics

Between the 15th and 17th of December 2017 500 members of the Macromill monitor panel who would be coming of age in 2018 completed a private internet-based questionnaire. Naturally, the age demographics was that everyone would be 20 years old in the next year, but the sex breakdown was not noted.

