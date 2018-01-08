Ghibli movies that ought to have sequels
About the only Japanese animations I can relate to are the productions from Ghibli Studios, so I was pleased to find this survey from goo Ranking looking at which Ghibli movies people would like to see a sequel to.
Coincidentally, on Friday I watched Kiki’s Delivery Service on TV, so given the ending there, a sequel would be an obvious move. On the other hand, in number 11, Grave of the Fireflies, both the two main characters die of starvation-related causes at the end of World War II, so I cannot see how there could be a sequel.
Here’s Kiki and her pet cat, Gigi:
Ranking result
Q: Which Ghibli movie would you most like to see a sequel to? (Sample size=4,781)
Rank Votes 1 Kiki’s Delivery Service 644 2 Spirited Away 615 3 Laputa: Castle in the Sky 517 4 My Neighbour Totoro 515 5 Whisper of the Heart 429 6 Princess Mononoke 407 7 Howl’s Moving Castle 271 8 Arrietty 223 9 Porco Rosso 218 10 Ponyo 154 11 Grave of the Fireflies 140 12 The Cat Returns 118 13 From Up on Poppy Hill 86 14 Pom Poko 79 15 Tales from Earthsea 73 16 Only Yesterday 69 17 When Marnie Was There 62 18 My Neighbours the Yamadas 45 19 The Tale of the Princess Kaguya 44 20 The Wind Rises 36 21 The Red Turtle 33
Demographics
Between the 23rd of October and the 6th of November 2017 4,781 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.