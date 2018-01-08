About the only Japanese animations I can relate to are the productions from Ghibli Studios, so I was pleased to find this survey from goo Ranking looking at which Ghibli movies people would like to see a sequel to.

Coincidentally, on Friday I watched Kiki’s Delivery Service on TV, so given the ending there, a sequel would be an obvious move. On the other hand, in number 11, Grave of the Fireflies, both the two main characters die of starvation-related causes at the end of World War II, so I cannot see how there could be a sequel.

Here’s Kiki and her pet cat, Gigi:





Ranking result

Q: Which Ghibli movie would you most like to see a sequel to? (Sample size=4,781) Rank



Votes

1

Kiki’s Delivery Service

644

2

Spirited Away

615

3

Laputa: Castle in the Sky

517

4

My Neighbour Totoro

515

5

Whisper of the Heart

429

6

Princess Mononoke

407

7

Howl’s Moving Castle

271

8

Arrietty

223

9

Porco Rosso

218

10

Ponyo

154

11

Grave of the Fireflies

140

12

The Cat Returns

118

13

From Up on Poppy Hill

86

14

Pom Poko

79

15

Tales from Earthsea

73

16

Only Yesterday

69

17

When Marnie Was There

62

18

My Neighbours the Yamadas

45

19

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

44

20

The Wind Rises

36

21

The Red Turtle

33



Demographics

Between the 23rd of October and the 6th of November 2017 4,781 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.