Ghibli movies that ought to have sequels

January 8, 2018
About the only Japanese animations I can relate to are the productions from Ghibli Studios, so I was pleased to find this survey from goo Ranking looking at which Ghibli movies people would like to see a sequel to.

Coincidentally, on Friday I watched Kiki’s Delivery Service on TV, so given the ending there, a sequel would be an obvious move. On the other hand, in number 11, Grave of the Fireflies, both the two main characters die of starvation-related causes at the end of World War II, so I cannot see how there could be a sequel.

Here’s Kiki and her pet cat, Gigi:

Gigi & Kiki

Ranking result

Q: Which Ghibli movie would you most like to see a sequel to? (Sample size=4,781)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Kiki’s Delivery Service
644
2
Spirited Away
615
3
Laputa: Castle in the Sky
517
4
My Neighbour Totoro
515
5
Whisper of the Heart
429
6
Princess Mononoke
407
7
Howl’s Moving Castle
271
8
Arrietty
223
9
Porco Rosso
218
10
Ponyo
154
11
Grave of the Fireflies
140
12
The Cat Returns
118
13
From Up on Poppy Hill
86
14
Pom Poko
79
15
Tales from Earthsea
73
16
Only Yesterday
69
17
When Marnie Was There
62
18
My Neighbours the Yamadas
45
19
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
44
20
The Wind Rises
36
21
The Red Turtle
33

Demographics

Between the 23rd of October and the 6th of November 2017 4,781 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.

