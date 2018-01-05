The web site EPARK Dentist, a dental clinic listing, rating and appointment site, recently decided to publish a survey on braces for children.

Research results

Q1: Have you ever considered getting braces for your child? (Sample size=350) No, never

48.0%

Gathered information through the internet, etc

14.0%

Discussed it with dentist

17.1%

Previously used child braces (to SQs)

17.1%

Decided to use child braces

3.7%

Q1SQ1: How much did the braces cost? (Sample size=60) Less than 300,000 yen

38.3%

300,000 yen to 499,999 yen

25.0%

500,000 yen to 799,999 yen

13.3%

800,000 yen to 999,999 yen

15.0%

1,000,000 yen or more

8.3%

Q1SQ2: What kind of braces did you use? (Sample size=60) Partial wire brace

48.3%

Full mouthpiece

31.7%

Behind the teeth type

6.7%

Other

13.3%

Q1SQ3: Why did you decide to get braces? (Sample size=60, multiple answer) Thinking about child health, I wanted to get their teeth fixed

45.0%

Child had squint teeth so despite the cost I did it

26.7%

As my child might have a complex about it, I decided to get them fixed

25.0%

As my child is a girl, I wanted to get her teeth fixed

21.7%

I had wanted to get my teeth fixed, so I thought my child should

11.7%

Getting teeth fixed is the obvious thing to do

3.3%

Other

5.0%



Demographics

Between the 16th and 31st of March 2017 350 users of both sexes aged over 20 of the EPARK Dentist web site and with a child older than three years old completed an internet-based survey. No further demographics were given.