Japanese children and teeth braces
The web site EPARK Dentist, a dental clinic listing, rating and appointment site, recently decided to publish a survey on braces for children.
Research results
Q1: Have you ever considered getting braces for your child? (Sample size=350)
No, never 48.0% Gathered information through the internet, etc 14.0% Discussed it with dentist 17.1% Previously used child braces (to SQs) 17.1% Decided to use child braces 3.7%
Q1SQ1: How much did the braces cost? (Sample size=60)
Less than 300,000 yen 38.3% 300,000 yen to 499,999 yen 25.0% 500,000 yen to 799,999 yen 13.3% 800,000 yen to 999,999 yen 15.0% 1,000,000 yen or more 8.3%
Q1SQ2: What kind of braces did you use? (Sample size=60)
Partial wire brace 48.3% Full mouthpiece 31.7% Behind the teeth type 6.7% Other 13.3%
Q1SQ3: Why did you decide to get braces? (Sample size=60, multiple answer)
Thinking about child health, I wanted to get their teeth fixed 45.0% Child had squint teeth so despite the cost I did it 26.7% As my child might have a complex about it, I decided to get them fixed 25.0% As my child is a girl, I wanted to get her teeth fixed 21.7% I had wanted to get my teeth fixed, so I thought my child should 11.7% Getting teeth fixed is the obvious thing to do 3.3% Other 5.0%
Demographics
Between the 16th and 31st of March 2017 350 users of both sexes aged over 20 of the EPARK Dentist web site and with a child older than three years old completed an internet-based survey. No further demographics were given.