January 5, 2018
The web site EPARK Dentist, a dental clinic listing, rating and appointment site, recently decided to publish a survey on braces for children.

Research results

Q1: Have you ever considered getting braces for your child? (Sample size=350)

No, never
48.0%
Gathered information through the internet, etc
14.0%
Discussed it with dentist
17.1%
Previously used child braces (to SQs)
17.1%
Decided to use child braces
3.7%

Q1SQ1: How much did the braces cost? (Sample size=60)

Less than 300,000 yen
38.3%
300,000 yen to 499,999 yen
25.0%
500,000 yen to 799,999 yen
13.3%
800,000 yen to 999,999 yen
15.0%
1,000,000 yen or more
8.3%

Q1SQ2: What kind of braces did you use? (Sample size=60)

Partial wire brace
48.3%
Full mouthpiece
31.7%
Behind the teeth type
6.7%
Other
13.3%

Q1SQ3: Why did you decide to get braces? (Sample size=60, multiple answer)

Thinking about child health, I wanted to get their teeth fixed
45.0%
Child had squint teeth so despite the cost I did it
26.7%
As my child might have a complex about it, I decided to get them fixed
25.0%
As my child is a girl, I wanted to get her teeth fixed
21.7%
I had wanted to get my teeth fixed, so I thought my child should
11.7%
Getting teeth fixed is the obvious thing to do
3.3%
Other
5.0%

Demographics

Between the 16th and 31st of March 2017 350 users of both sexes aged over 20 of the EPARK Dentist web site and with a child older than three years old completed an internet-based survey. No further demographics were given.

