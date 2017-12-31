Marvel’s strongest superhero, according to the Japanese
Not a terribly festive survey from goo Ranking tonight, but I’ve been having to skip seemingly hundreds of surveys into the strongest, cutest, highest body count, best pet character and other rankings based around the fortieth anniversary of Shonen Jump, the biggest weekly manga comic magazine in Japan, so to have a look at Western characters is at least something I can relate to, specifically the strongest Marvel superhero.
Having said that, there’s a lot of characters in the list that I’ve never heard of! I also must admit to having seen very few of the recent batch of Marvel and DC superhero movies as watching the trailers every story seems to involve New York getting razed to the ground, lots of CG, and nothing much else of note.
If I had to vote, though, I’d vote for Spider-Man, based merely on me having enjoyed his ride at Universal Studios Japan!
Here’s Wolverine visiting Japan; the misspelt irrashaimase was apparently authored by American pretending to be Japanese:
Ranking result
Q: Who do you reckon is the strongest Marvel superhero? (Sample size=1,722)
Rank Votes 1 Spider-Man 141 2 Iron Man 87 3 Wolverine 50 4 Captain America 46 5 Hulk 38 6 Spider-Woman 36 7 Professor X 25 8= Deadpool 20 8= Peter Quill/Star-Lord 20 10 Ghost Rider 19 11= Thor 16 11= Cyclops 16 13= Hawkeye 15 13= Iron Fist 15 15= Rocket Raccoon 13 15= Iceman 13 17= Ant-Man 12 17= Doctor Strange 12 17= Jean Grey/Phoenix 12 20 Black Panther 11 21= Invisible Woman 10 21= Jessica Jones 10 23= Storm 9 23= Blade 9 23= Mister Fantasic 9 23= Human Torch 9 23= Valeria 9 29= The Thing 8 29= Silver Surfer 8 29= Angel/Archangel 8 29= Gambit 8 29= Drax 8 34= Vision 7 34= Daredevil 7 34= Magic 7 37= Black Widow 6 37= Luke Cage 6 37= Groot 6 40 Namor The Sub-Mariner 5 41= Beast 4 41= Legion 4 41= Gamora 4 44 Franklin 2
Demographics
Between the 9th and 23rd of October 2017 1,722 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.