Not a terribly festive survey from goo Ranking tonight, but I’ve been having to skip seemingly hundreds of surveys into the strongest, cutest, highest body count, best pet character and other rankings based around the fortieth anniversary of Shonen Jump, the biggest weekly manga comic magazine in Japan, so to have a look at Western characters is at least something I can relate to, specifically the strongest Marvel superhero.

Having said that, there’s a lot of characters in the list that I’ve never heard of! I also must admit to having seen very few of the recent batch of Marvel and DC superhero movies as watching the trailers every story seems to involve New York getting razed to the ground, lots of CG, and nothing much else of note.

If I had to vote, though, I’d vote for Spider-Man, based merely on me having enjoyed his ride at Universal Studios Japan!

Here’s Wolverine visiting Japan; the misspelt irrashaimase was apparently authored by American pretending to be Japanese:





Ranking result

Q: Who do you reckon is the strongest Marvel superhero? (Sample size=1,722) Rank



Votes

1

Spider-Man

141

2

Iron Man

87

3

Wolverine

50

4

Captain America

46

5

Hulk

38

6

Spider-Woman

36

7

Professor X

25

8=

Deadpool

20

8=

Peter Quill/Star-Lord

20

10

Ghost Rider

19

11=

Thor

16

11=

Cyclops

16

13=

Hawkeye

15

13=

Iron Fist

15

15=

Rocket Raccoon

13

15=

Iceman

13

17=

Ant-Man

12

17=

Doctor Strange

12

17=

Jean Grey/Phoenix

12

20

Black Panther

11

21=

Invisible Woman

10

21=

Jessica Jones

10

23=

Storm

9

23=

Blade

9

23=

Mister Fantasic

9

23=

Human Torch

9

23=

Valeria

9

29=

The Thing

8

29=

Silver Surfer

8

29=

Angel/Archangel

8

29=

Gambit

8

29=

Drax

8

34=

Vision

7

34=

Daredevil

7

34=

Magic

7

37=

Black Widow

6

37=

Luke Cage

6

37=

Groot

6

40

Namor The Sub-Mariner

5

41=

Beast

4

41=

Legion

4

41=

Gamora

4

44

Franklin

2



Demographics

Between the 9th and 23rd of October 2017 1,722 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.