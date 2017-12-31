Marvel’s strongest superhero, according to the Japanese

Not a terribly festive survey from goo Ranking tonight, but I’ve been having to skip seemingly hundreds of surveys into the strongest, cutest, highest body count, best pet character and other rankings based around the fortieth anniversary of Shonen Jump, the biggest weekly manga comic magazine in Japan, so to have a look at Western characters is at least something I can relate to, specifically the strongest Marvel superhero.

Having said that, there’s a lot of characters in the list that I’ve never heard of! I also must admit to having seen very few of the recent batch of Marvel and DC superhero movies as watching the trailers every story seems to involve New York getting razed to the ground, lots of CG, and nothing much else of note.

If I had to vote, though, I’d vote for Spider-Man, based merely on me having enjoyed his ride at Universal Studios Japan!

Here’s Wolverine visiting Japan; the misspelt irrashaimase was apparently authored by American pretending to be Japanese:

Wolverine Irashaimase

Ranking result

Q: Who do you reckon is the strongest Marvel superhero? (Sample size=1,722)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Spider-Man
141
2
Iron Man
87
3
Wolverine
50
4
Captain America
46
5
Hulk
38
6
Spider-Woman
36
7
Professor X
25
8=
Deadpool
20
8=
Peter Quill/Star-Lord
20
10
Ghost Rider
19
11=
Thor
16
11=
Cyclops
16
13=
Hawkeye
15
13=
Iron Fist
15
15=
Rocket Raccoon
13
15=
Iceman
13
17=
Ant-Man
12
17=
Doctor Strange
12
17=
Jean Grey/Phoenix
12
20
Black Panther
11
21=
Invisible Woman
10
21=
Jessica Jones
10
23=
Storm
9
23=
Blade
9
23=
Mister Fantasic
9
23=
Human Torch
9
23=
Valeria
9
29=
The Thing
8
29=
Silver Surfer
8
29=
Angel/Archangel
8
29=
Gambit
8
29=
Drax
8
34=
Vision
7
34=
Daredevil
7
34=
Magic
7
37=
Black Widow
6
37=
Luke Cage
6
37=
Groot
6
40
Namor The Sub-Mariner
5
41=
Beast
4
41=
Legion
4
41=
Gamora
4
44
Franklin
2

Demographics

Between the 9th and 23rd of October 2017 1,722 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.

