The men’s beauty clinic, Gorilla Clinic recently conducted a survey into men’s unforgivable excess hair.

Research results

Q: What kind of excess hair in men is impermissible? (Sample size=117, multiple answer) Rank

Hair

Votes

1

Nose

50.4%

2

Ear

31.6%

3

Stubble

16.2%

4

Chest

13.7%

5

From belly-button down

12.8%

6

Bum cheeks

12.0%

7

Bum hole

11.1%

8

Bikini line

8.5%

9

Fingers

8.5%

10=

Arms

4.3%

10=

Stomach

4.3%

10=

Lower leg

4.3%

13

Thigh

3.4%



Demographics

Between the 29th of September and the 5th of November 2017 117 women in their twenties or thirties resident within Tokyo completed an internet-based survey. How the sample was recruited is not described.