Nose, ear and stubble least forgivable excess hair

By ( December 29, 2017 at 00:07) · Filed under Polls
Advertisement

The men’s beauty clinic, Gorilla Clinic recently conducted a survey into men’s unforgivable excess hair.

This is a wig shop in Kyoto; so that’s where he gets his 34. farcical follicle humiliation from.

Wig shop in Kyoto, Japan

Research results

Q: What kind of excess hair in men is impermissible? (Sample size=117, multiple answer)

Rank
Hair
Votes
1
Nose
50.4%
2
Ear
31.6%
3
Stubble
16.2%
4
Chest
13.7%
5
From belly-button down
12.8%
6
Bum cheeks
12.0%
7
Bum hole
11.1%
8
Bikini line
8.5%
9
Fingers
8.5%
10=
Arms
4.3%
10=
Stomach
4.3%
10=
Lower leg
4.3%
13
Thigh
3.4%

Demographics

Between the 29th of September and the 5th of November 2017 117 women in their twenties or thirties resident within Tokyo completed an internet-based survey. How the sample was recruited is not described.

Read more on: ,

Leave a Comment

 