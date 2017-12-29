Nose, ear and stubble least forgivable excess hair
The men’s beauty clinic, Gorilla Clinic recently conducted a survey into men’s unforgivable excess hair.
Research results
Q: What kind of excess hair in men is impermissible? (Sample size=117, multiple answer)
Rank Hair Votes 1 Nose 50.4% 2 Ear 31.6% 3 Stubble 16.2% 4 Chest 13.7% 5 From belly-button down 12.8% 6 Bum cheeks 12.0% 7 Bum hole 11.1% 8 Bikini line 8.5% 9 Fingers 8.5% 10= Arms 4.3% 10= Stomach 4.3% 10= Lower leg 4.3% 13 Thigh 3.4%
Demographics
Between the 29th of September and the 5th of November 2017 117 women in their twenties or thirties resident within Tokyo completed an internet-based survey. How the sample was recruited is not described.