Merry Christmas to all my readers! Here’s a very short extract from a seasonal survey into Christmas 2017 by the largest site in Japan for tripping with children, Iko-yo.

I think there is a bit of wishful thinking by parents overlooking the possibility that their kids “believe” in Santa in order to avoid the presents coming.

Today as I passed through a train station over 10 Santas of both sexes came through the ticket gates. Why, I know not. Photo, I have not.

Much Santa

Such Merry

Wow





Research results

Q: Does your child believe in Santa Clause? (Sample size=704) Over 12 years old Still doesn’t comprehend him

1%

Think so

16%

Can’t say

23%

Think not

54%

Never believed in him (they told me)

5%

12 years old Still doesn’t comprehend him

0%

Think so

22%

Can’t say

0%

Think not

67%

Never believed in him (they told me)

11%

11 years old Still doesn’t comprehend him

0%

Think so

47%

Can’t say

24%

Think not

24%

Never believed in him (they told me)

6%

10 years old Still doesn’t comprehend him

3%

Think so

47%

Can’t say

21%

Think not

24%

Never believed in him (they told me)

6%

9 years old Still doesn’t comprehend him

0%

Think so

74%

Can’t say

6%

Think not

16%

Never believed in him (they told me)

3%

8 years old Still doesn’t comprehend him

3%

Think so

63%

Can’t say

20%

Think not

15%

Never believed in him (they told me)

0%

7 years old Still doesn’t comprehend him

0%

Think so

85%

Can’t say

4%

Think not

8%

Never believed in him (they told me)

4%

6 years old Still doesn’t comprehend him

0%

Think so

88%

Can’t say

7%

Think not

5%

Never believed in him (they told me)

0%

5 years old Still doesn’t comprehend him

4%

Think so

82%

Can’t say

8%

Think not

6%

Never believed in him (they told me)

0%

4 years old Still doesn’t comprehend him

16%

Think so

74%

Can’t say

3%

Think not

5%

Never believed in him (they told me)

2%

3 years old Still doesn’t comprehend him

30%

Think so

59%

Can’t say

6%

Think not

6%

Never believed in him (they told me)

0%

2 years old Still doesn’t comprehend him

65%

Think so

23%

Can’t say

5%

Think not

4%

Never believed in him (they told me)

4%

1 years old Still doesn’t comprehend him

84%

Think so

10%

Can’t say

5%

Think not

0%

Never believed in him (they told me)

2%

0 years old Still doesn’t comprehend him

83%

Think so

2%

Can’t say

11%

Think not

1%

Never believed in him (they told me)

3%



Demographics

Between the 31st of October and the 6th of November 2017 704 visitors to the Iko-yo site who were guardians of children completed an internet-based questionnaire.