Three in four nine-year-old Japanese still believe in Santa

By ( December 24, 2017 at 23:38) · Filed under Lifestyle, Polls
Advertisement

Merry Christmas to all my readers! Here’s a very short extract from a seasonal survey into Christmas 2017 by the largest site in Japan for tripping with children, Iko-yo.

I think there is a bit of wishful thinking by parents overlooking the possibility that their kids “believe” in Santa in order to avoid the presents coming.

Today as I passed through a train station over 10 Santas of both sexes came through the ticket gates. Why, I know not. Photo, I have not.

Much Santa
Such Merry
Wow

Osaka Great Santa Run 2013

Research results

Q: Does your child believe in Santa Clause? (Sample size=704)

Over 12 years old

Still doesn’t comprehend him
1%
Think so
16%
Can’t say
23%
Think not
54%
Never believed in him (they told me)
5%

12 years old

Still doesn’t comprehend him
0%
Think so
22%
Can’t say
0%
Think not
67%
Never believed in him (they told me)
11%

11 years old

Still doesn’t comprehend him
0%
Think so
47%
Can’t say
24%
Think not
24%
Never believed in him (they told me)
6%

10 years old

Still doesn’t comprehend him
3%
Think so
47%
Can’t say
21%
Think not
24%
Never believed in him (they told me)
6%

9 years old

Still doesn’t comprehend him
0%
Think so
74%
Can’t say
6%
Think not
16%
Never believed in him (they told me)
3%

8 years old

Still doesn’t comprehend him
3%
Think so
63%
Can’t say
20%
Think not
15%
Never believed in him (they told me)
0%

7 years old

Still doesn’t comprehend him
0%
Think so
85%
Can’t say
4%
Think not
8%
Never believed in him (they told me)
4%

6 years old

Still doesn’t comprehend him
0%
Think so
88%
Can’t say
7%
Think not
5%
Never believed in him (they told me)
0%

5 years old

Still doesn’t comprehend him
4%
Think so
82%
Can’t say
8%
Think not
6%
Never believed in him (they told me)
0%

4 years old

Still doesn’t comprehend him
16%
Think so
74%
Can’t say
3%
Think not
5%
Never believed in him (they told me)
2%

3 years old

Still doesn’t comprehend him
30%
Think so
59%
Can’t say
6%
Think not
6%
Never believed in him (they told me)
0%

2 years old

Still doesn’t comprehend him
65%
Think so
23%
Can’t say
5%
Think not
4%
Never believed in him (they told me)
4%

1 years old

Still doesn’t comprehend him
84%
Think so
10%
Can’t say
5%
Think not
0%
Never believed in him (they told me)
2%

0 years old

Still doesn’t comprehend him
83%
Think so
2%
Can’t say
11%
Think not
1%
Never believed in him (they told me)
3%

Demographics

Between the 31st of October and the 6th of November 2017 704 visitors to the Iko-yo site who were guardians of children completed an internet-based questionnaire.

Read more on: ,

Leave a Comment

 