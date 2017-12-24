By Ken Y-N ( December 24, 2017 at 23:38)
· Filed under Lifestyle, Polls Advertisement
Merry Christmas to all my readers! Here’s a very short extract from a seasonal survey into Christmas 2017 by the largest site in Japan for tripping with children, Iko-yo.
I think there is a bit of wishful thinking by parents overlooking the possibility that their kids “believe” in Santa in order to avoid the presents coming.
Today as I passed through a train station over 10 Santas of both sexes came through the ticket gates. Why, I know not. Photo, I have not.
Much Santa
Such Merry
Wow
Research results
Q: Does your child believe in Santa Clause? (Sample size=704)
Over 12 years old
|Still doesn’t comprehend him
|1%
|Think so
|16%
|Can’t say
|23%
|Think not
|54%
|Never believed in him (they told me)
|5%
12 years old
|Still doesn’t comprehend him
|0%
|Think so
|22%
|Can’t say
|0%
|Think not
|67%
|Never believed in him (they told me)
|11%
11 years old
|Still doesn’t comprehend him
|0%
|Think so
|47%
|Can’t say
|24%
|Think not
|24%
|Never believed in him (they told me)
|6%
10 years old
|Still doesn’t comprehend him
|3%
|Think so
|47%
|Can’t say
|21%
|Think not
|24%
|Never believed in him (they told me)
|6%
9 years old
|Still doesn’t comprehend him
|0%
|Think so
|74%
|Can’t say
|6%
|Think not
|16%
|Never believed in him (they told me)
|3%
8 years old
|Still doesn’t comprehend him
|3%
|Think so
|63%
|Can’t say
|20%
|Think not
|15%
|Never believed in him (they told me)
|0%
7 years old
|Still doesn’t comprehend him
|0%
|Think so
|85%
|Can’t say
|4%
|Think not
|8%
|Never believed in him (they told me)
|4%
6 years old
|Still doesn’t comprehend him
|0%
|Think so
|88%
|Can’t say
|7%
|Think not
|5%
|Never believed in him (they told me)
|0%
5 years old
|Still doesn’t comprehend him
|4%
|Think so
|82%
|Can’t say
|8%
|Think not
|6%
|Never believed in him (they told me)
|0%
4 years old
|Still doesn’t comprehend him
|16%
|Think so
|74%
|Can’t say
|3%
|Think not
|5%
|Never believed in him (they told me)
|2%
3 years old
|Still doesn’t comprehend him
|30%
|Think so
|59%
|Can’t say
|6%
|Think not
|6%
|Never believed in him (they told me)
|0%
2 years old
|Still doesn’t comprehend him
|65%
|Think so
|23%
|Can’t say
|5%
|Think not
|4%
|Never believed in him (they told me)
|4%
1 years old
|Still doesn’t comprehend him
|84%
|Think so
|10%
|Can’t say
|5%
|Think not
|0%
|Never believed in him (they told me)
|2%
0 years old
|Still doesn’t comprehend him
|83%
|Think so
|2%
|Can’t say
|11%
|Think not
|1%
|Never believed in him (they told me)
|3%
Demographics
Between the 31st of October and the 6th of November 2017 704 visitors to the Iko-yo site who were guardians of children completed an internet-based questionnaire. Read more on: iko-yo
,santa claus
Permalink