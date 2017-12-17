Kanji that the Japanese don’t even know are kanji
I hope you’ve got a good Japanese font loaded, otherwise this survey from goo Ranking into characters that Japanese are surprised to find aren’t actually symbols.
The two characters that make up one of my favourite word appear in this list, 凸凹 dekoboko, which means what it looks like, unevenness. Even better, the two kanji in isolation have the meanings of convex and concave.
Note that a number of the meanings are radical; this means that they are just components of other kanji and often don’t actually have a meaning on their own.
Ranking result
Q: What kanji characters were you surprised to find out aren’t just symbols? (Sample size=2,169)
Rank Kanji Meaning Votes 1 卍 Swastika 287 2 〇 Zero 268 3 〆 Close, shut 173 4 丶 Dot, tick 111 5 丫 Bifurcation, fork 110 6 凸 Convex 109 7 巛 Curving river radical 95 8 彡 Three, hair ornament 85 9 亅 Feathered stick 82 10 丨 One, line 74 11= 凹 Concave 73 11= 丱 Horn-shaped locks of hair 73 13 屮 Left hand 69 14 丅 Underneath 64 15 丄 Above 58 16 个 Counter for articles 47 17 㞢 This 45 18 冖 Wa-shaped crown radical 42 19 乀 Stretch 34 20 乂 Cut grass, subdue 29 21 咒 Spell, curse 26 22 卜 Fortune telling 21 23 丗 Thirty 19 24 丿 Katakana no radical 16 25 廿 Twenty 15 26 爻 Mix with 14 27= 廾 Twenty 13 27= 彳 Stop, linger 13 27= 冂 Upside-down box radical 13 30 凵 Open box radical 11 31 Other 80
Demographics
Between the 21st of November and the 3rd of December 2017 2,169 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.