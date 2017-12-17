I hope you’ve got a good Japanese font loaded, otherwise this survey from goo Ranking into characters that Japanese are surprised to find aren’t actually symbols.

The two characters that make up one of my favourite word appear in this list, 凸凹 dekoboko, which means what it looks like, unevenness. Even better, the two kanji in isolation have the meanings of convex and concave.

Note that a number of the meanings are radical; this means that they are just components of other kanji and often don’t actually have a meaning on their own.



Ranking result

Q: What kanji characters were you surprised to find out aren’t just symbols? (Sample size=2,169) Rank

Kanji

Meaning

Votes

1

卍

Swastika

287

2

〇

Zero

268

3

〆

Close, shut

173

4

丶

Dot, tick

111

5

丫

Bifurcation, fork

110

6

凸

Convex

109

7

巛

Curving river radical

95

8

彡

Three, hair ornament

85

9

亅

Feathered stick

82

10

丨

One, line

74

11=

凹

Concave

73

11=

丱

Horn-shaped locks of hair

73

13

屮

Left hand

69

14

丅

Underneath

64

15

丄

Above

58

16

个

Counter for articles

47

17

㞢

This

45

18

冖

Wa-shaped crown radical

42

19

乀

Stretch

34

20

乂

Cut grass, subdue

29

21

咒

Spell, curse

26

22

卜

Fortune telling

21

23

丗

Thirty

19

24

丿

Katakana no radical

16

25

廿

Twenty

15

26

爻

Mix with

14

27=

廾

Twenty

13

27=

彳

Stop, linger

13

27=

冂

Upside-down box radical

13

30

凵

Open box radical

11

31



Other

80



Demographics

Between the 21st of November and the 3rd of December 2017 2,169 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.