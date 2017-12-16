Seven in ten young Japanese woman would like a foreign husband

By ( December 16, 2017 at 17:41) · Filed under Polls, Society
Advertisement

The company TOBE recently bought out a matchmaking service in Hawaii that mainly matches Japanese women with American men, so to celebrate (?) conducted a survey into Japanese women’s views on foreign partners via their love and relationship web site https://aikatsu.jp.

These figures are quite higher than I might have expected, but given the survey being an open survey, I’m not sure how much weight we can put on the answers.

I doubt they’ll be getting many international weddings held here:

A-TITTY

Research results

Q1: Would you like a foreign husband? (Sample size=737)

Won’t consider anything else
15.2%
Would like if possible
55.4%
Wouldn’t like to
17.2%
Absolutely hate the idea
12.2%

Q2: Would you like a foreign lover? (Sample size=1,365)

Want nothing but foreigners
11.9%
Proactively seek them out
37.7%
Would like to try once or so
38.9%
Would like to avoid it
5.9%
Absolutely do not want
5.6%

Q3: What would be toughest thing in an international marriage? (Sample size=746)

Culture differences
24.3%
Language differences
13.4%
Getting on with his parents
12.1%
Troubles when married
9.9%
Marriage licence, resident permits, other procedures
9.2%
What to do about aged parents, other worries about the future
8.6%
My own old age life
8.3%
Would take a lot of money
7.4%
My parents wouldn’t understand
6.7%

Demographics

Three surveys were conducted as open surveys available through the aforementioned https://aikatu.jp web site, which is oriented towards women in their twenties and thirties, so hopefully most of the respondents were in that age range. Q1 was conducted between the 6th of October and 20th of November 2017, Q2 between the 16th of October and the 20th of November 2017, and Q3 between the 27th of October and the 20th of November 2017.

Read more on: ,,,

1 Comment »

  1. Louis said,
    December 19, 2017 @ 22:09

    I’m assuming the women that said no have had bad experiences with foreign boyfriends or husbands.

    Reply

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment

 