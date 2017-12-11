Little things that hurt something awful
This survey from goo Ranking looks at little things with large pain.
Number 1 is of course a too common pain, but one that doesn’t feature is perhaps because the sample size is too young – in cold weather the skin on the back of my hands dry out and skin splits spontaneously and bleeds out, then getting cold water or even just cold breeze into the wounds, or worse rubbing in the very ointment that is specially designed for these kinds of cuts.
Here’s a different kind of pain that is easier to capture in a photo, pain cars, the literal translation of itasha, dressing up your ride with dodgy cartoon characters. This is one of few family-friendly images I could find…
Ranking result
Q: What small injuries hurt something awful? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 Stubbing one’s little toe on the corner of furniture 121 2 Biting into a mouth ulcer 113 3 Trapping a finger in a door 98 4 Chewing tongue while chewing gum 85 5= Papercut 84 5= Banging a shin 84 5= Feet blisters 84 8 Something poked below the nail 71 9= Dry lips splitting 67 9= Burnt tongue 67 11 Skin trapped in zip 66 12= Peeling finger when using a peeler 63 12= Banging one’s head on a shelf when standing up 63 14 Peeling a hangnail 59 15= Cotton bud up the nose when getting a flu test 58 17 Cricked neck, etc from sleeping wrong 57 18 Static electricity 56 19 Standing on a Lego block 54 20= Falling asleep using smartphone and dropping it on on’e lap 51 20= Stubbed finger 51 22 Finger getting stabbed by a thorn 50 23= Cutting nails too short 49 23= Trapping eyelid in eyelash curler 49 25 Hitting funny bone 48 26 Twisting an ankle when missing a stair step 47 27 Poking an ear-cleaner (cotton bud/Q-tip) in too deep 42 28= Ingrown nail 40 28= Dust under a contact lens 40 30 Foot pressure-point massage 37 31= Shampoo in the eyes 36 31= Injections 36 33 Eyelash under an eyelid 35 34= Slipping and falling on a manhole 34 34= Yawning with angular cheilitis (sores on corner of mouth) 34 34= Dentist scraping away plaque 34 37= Trapped hair 31 37= Body hair stuck to a plaster when peeling it off 31 39 Muscle strain after sports 30 40 Picking a ball-point pen up the wrong way and pressing on the point 28 41 Trapping a finger in a CD case 27 42 Muscle pain the day after a marathon 26 43 Satsuma juice in an eye 25 44 Someone standing on one’s toes in a packed train 22 45 Stepping on a broken rice cracker 19 46 Ant bite 18 47 Being put in an armlock, headlock by siblings, friends 12
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where over the 8th and 9th of November 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.