By ( December 11, 2017 at 00:13) · Filed under Polls, Rankings
This survey from goo Ranking looks at little things with large pain.

Number 1 is of course a too common pain, but one that doesn’t feature is perhaps because the sample size is too young – in cold weather the skin on the back of my hands dry out and skin splits spontaneously and bleeds out, then getting cold water or even just cold breeze into the wounds, or worse rubbing in the very ointment that is specially designed for these kinds of cuts.

Here’s a different kind of pain that is easier to capture in a photo, pain cars, the literal translation of itasha, dressing up your ride with dodgy cartoon characters. This is one of few family-friendly images I could find…

Ita G Festa

Ranking result

Q: What small injuries hurt something awful? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Stubbing one’s little toe on the corner of furniture
121
2
Biting into a mouth ulcer
113
3
Trapping a finger in a door
98
4
Chewing tongue while chewing gum
85
5=
Papercut
84
5=
Banging a shin
84
5=
Feet blisters
84
8
Something poked below the nail
71
9=
Dry lips splitting
67
9=
Burnt tongue
67
11
Skin trapped in zip
66
12=
Peeling finger when using a peeler
63
12=
Banging one’s head on a shelf when standing up
63
14
Peeling a hangnail
59
15=
Cotton bud up the nose when getting a flu test
58
17
Cricked neck, etc from sleeping wrong
57
18
Static electricity
56
19
Standing on a Lego block
54
20=
Falling asleep using smartphone and dropping it on on’e lap
51
20=
Stubbed finger
51
22
Finger getting stabbed by a thorn
50
23=
Cutting nails too short
49
23=
Trapping eyelid in eyelash curler
49
25
Hitting funny bone
48
26
Twisting an ankle when missing a stair step
47
27
Poking an ear-cleaner (cotton bud/Q-tip) in too deep
42
28=
Ingrown nail
40
28=
Dust under a contact lens
40
30
Foot pressure-point massage
37
31=
Shampoo in the eyes
36
31=
Injections
36
33
Eyelash under an eyelid
35
34=
Slipping and falling on a manhole
34
34=
Yawning with angular cheilitis (sores on corner of mouth)
34
34=
Dentist scraping away plaque
34
37=
Trapped hair
31
37=
Body hair stuck to a plaster when peeling it off
31
39
Muscle strain after sports
30
40
Picking a ball-point pen up the wrong way and pressing on the point
28
41
Trapping a finger in a CD case
27
42
Muscle pain the day after a marathon
26
43
Satsuma juice in an eye
25
44
Someone standing on one’s toes in a packed train
22
45
Stepping on a broken rice cracker
19
46
Ant bite
18
47
Being put in an armlock, headlock by siblings, friends
12

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where over the 8th and 9th of November 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

