This survey from goo Ranking looks at little things with large pain.

Number 1 is of course a too common pain, but one that doesn’t feature is perhaps because the sample size is too young – in cold weather the skin on the back of my hands dry out and skin splits spontaneously and bleeds out, then getting cold water or even just cold breeze into the wounds, or worse rubbing in the very ointment that is specially designed for these kinds of cuts.

Here’s a different kind of pain that is easier to capture in a photo, pain cars, the literal translation of itasha, dressing up your ride with dodgy cartoon characters. This is one of few family-friendly images I could find…





Ranking result

Q: What small injuries hurt something awful? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

Stubbing one’s little toe on the corner of furniture

121

2

Biting into a mouth ulcer

113

3

Trapping a finger in a door

98

4

Chewing tongue while chewing gum

85

5=

Papercut

84

5=

Banging a shin

84

5=

Feet blisters

84

8

Something poked below the nail

71

9=

Dry lips splitting

67

9=

Burnt tongue

67

11

Skin trapped in zip

66

12=

Peeling finger when using a peeler

63

12=

Banging one’s head on a shelf when standing up

63

14

Peeling a hangnail

59

15=

Cotton bud up the nose when getting a flu test

58

17

Cricked neck, etc from sleeping wrong

57

18

Static electricity

56

19

Standing on a Lego block

54

20=

Falling asleep using smartphone and dropping it on on’e lap

51

20=

Stubbed finger

51

22

Finger getting stabbed by a thorn

50

23=

Cutting nails too short

49

23=

Trapping eyelid in eyelash curler

49

25

Hitting funny bone

48

26

Twisting an ankle when missing a stair step

47

27

Poking an ear-cleaner (cotton bud/Q-tip) in too deep

42

28=

Ingrown nail

40

28=

Dust under a contact lens

40

30

Foot pressure-point massage

37

31=

Shampoo in the eyes

36

31=

Injections

36

33

Eyelash under an eyelid

35

34=

Slipping and falling on a manhole

34

34=

Yawning with angular cheilitis (sores on corner of mouth)

34

34=

Dentist scraping away plaque

34

37=

Trapped hair

31

37=

Body hair stuck to a plaster when peeling it off

31

39

Muscle strain after sports

30

40

Picking a ball-point pen up the wrong way and pressing on the point

28

41

Trapping a finger in a CD case

27

42

Muscle pain the day after a marathon

26

43

Satsuma juice in an eye

25

44

Someone standing on one’s toes in a packed train

22

45

Stepping on a broken rice cracker

19

46

Ant bite

18

47

Being put in an armlock, headlock by siblings, friends

12



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where over the 8th and 9th of November 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.