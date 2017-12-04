The Artist Formerly Known As Prince found it necessary to become symbol to escape from contracts, but in Japan there are a good number of people adding symbols to their stage names, which became the topic of this survey into who Japanese feel have unnecessary symbols in their names.

I’ll transliterate the artists’ names to English, but keep the symbols as is, just in case people who are less familiar with Japanese aren’t quite sure which is the strange symbol. Also note that some of the names are already in the Roman alphabet, so I’ll retain these as is. I’ve also noticed that WordPress has converted the first two people’s symbols to graphics, for some reason.

Gor☆geous (a space pirate, apparently), at least has a reason for the ☆ in his name, as you can see from this video:





Ranking result

Q: Who do you feel has unnecessary symbols in their names? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

Tsunku♂

136

2

Diamond✡Yukai

97

3

Tsunoda☆Hiro

92

4

♪Tori-kun

60

5

Gor☆geous

53

6

→Pia-no-jaC←

48

7

Daimomoko Sunrise (Chanmomo◎)

45

8=

Matsuyuu*

31

8=

Teppan■Matarou

31

10

Dance☆Man

27

11

↑THE HIGH-LOWS↓

24

12

Machikadokeiki☆Kamenjoshi↑

23

13=

Hana＊Hana

22

13=

☆Taku Takahashi

22

15

☆Makarina☆

20

16=

SUPER☆GiRLS

19

16=

PASSPO☆

19

18=

YOU THE ROCK ★

17

18=

Gift☆Yano

17

18=

SPL∞ASH

17

18=

Juice=Juice

17

22=

Yousuke@HOME

15

22=

i☆Ris

15

22=

Genki☆Tatsuya

15

25

KUROKO∞SHOW

14

26=

SHINGO★Nishinari

13

26=

REDS☆

13

28

ONE☆DRAFT

11

29

～Lefa～

10



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where over the 8th and 9th of November 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.