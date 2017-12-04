Unnecessary symbols in artists’ names
The Artist Formerly Known As Prince found it necessary to become symbol to escape from contracts, but in Japan there are a good number of people adding symbols to their stage names, which became the topic of this survey into who Japanese feel have unnecessary symbols in their names.
I’ll transliterate the artists’ names to English, but keep the symbols as is, just in case people who are less familiar with Japanese aren’t quite sure which is the strange symbol. Also note that some of the names are already in the Roman alphabet, so I’ll retain these as is. I’ve also noticed that WordPress has converted the first two people’s symbols to graphics, for some reason.
Gor☆geous (a space pirate, apparently), at least has a reason for the ☆ in his name, as you can see from this video:
Ranking result
Q: Who do you feel has unnecessary symbols in their names? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 Tsunku♂ 136 2 Diamond✡Yukai 97 3 Tsunoda☆Hiro 92 4 ♪Tori-kun 60 5 Gor☆geous 53 6 →Pia-no-jaC← 48 7 Daimomoko Sunrise (Chanmomo◎) 45 8= Matsuyuu* 31 8= Teppan■Matarou 31 10 Dance☆Man 27 11 ↑THE HIGH-LOWS↓ 24 12 Machikadokeiki☆Kamenjoshi↑ 23 13= Hana＊Hana 22 13= ☆Taku Takahashi 22 15 ☆Makarina☆ 20 16= SUPER☆GiRLS 19 16= PASSPO☆ 19 18= YOU THE ROCK ★ 17 18= Gift☆Yano 17 18= SPL∞ASH 17 18= Juice=Juice 17 22= Yousuke@HOME 15 22= i☆Ris 15 22= Genki☆Tatsuya 15 25 KUROKO∞SHOW 14 26= SHINGO★Nishinari 13 26= REDS☆ 13 28 ONE☆DRAFT 11 29 ～Lefa～ 10
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where over the 8th and 9th of November 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.