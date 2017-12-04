Unnecessary symbols in artists’ names

The Artist Formerly Known As Prince found it necessary to become symbol to escape from contracts, but in Japan there are a good number of people adding symbols to their stage names, which became the topic of this survey into who Japanese feel have unnecessary symbols in their names.

I’ll transliterate the artists’ names to English, but keep the symbols as is, just in case people who are less familiar with Japanese aren’t quite sure which is the strange symbol. Also note that some of the names are already in the Roman alphabet, so I’ll retain these as is. I’ve also noticed that WordPress has converted the first two people’s symbols to graphics, for some reason.

Gor☆geous (a space pirate, apparently), at least has a reason for the ☆ in his name, as you can see from this video:


Ranking result

Q: Who do you feel has unnecessary symbols in their names? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Tsunku♂
136
2
Diamond✡Yukai
97
3
Tsunoda☆Hiro
92
4
♪Tori-kun
60
5
Gor☆geous
53
6
→Pia-no-jaC←
48
7
Daimomoko Sunrise (Chanmomo◎)
45
8=
Matsuyuu*
31
8=
Teppan■Matarou
31
10
Dance☆Man
27
11
↑THE HIGH-LOWS↓
24
12
Machikadokeiki☆Kamenjoshi↑
23
13=
Hana＊Hana
22
13=
☆Taku Takahashi
22
15
☆Makarina☆
20
16=
SUPER☆GiRLS
19
16=
PASSPO☆
19
18=
YOU THE ROCK ★
17
18=
Gift☆Yano
17
18=
SPL∞ASH
17
18=
Juice=Juice
17
22=
Yousuke@HOME
15
22=
i☆Ris
15
22=
Genki☆Tatsuya
15
25
KUROKO∞SHOW
14
26=
SHINGO★Nishinari
13
26=
REDS☆
13
28
ONE☆DRAFT
11
29
～Lefa～
10

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where over the 8th and 9th of November 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

