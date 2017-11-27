Overused tropes in hospital dramas
This survey from goo Ranking took a look at what things often happen in hospital dramas.
I’m not sure how well the word “tropes” is known; Google tells me it is “a significant or recurrent theme; a motif”, but I am most familiar with it through the web site TV Tropes, a site that takes an often humorous look (and a too-often over-obsessive look) at themes that pop up in popular media; here is their take on number 1, Miracles Occur, or as they entitle it Unexplained Recovery.
No hospital pictures to hand, so instead here’s blood-typed towels
Ranking result
Q: What tropes do you often find in hospital dramas? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 Miracles occur 142 2 The doctors are all young and attractive 129 3 Everyone tends to head for the hospital roof 117 4 The place falls into chaos as a big accident delivers lots of patients 110 5 The lead doctor is a lone wolf 105 6 Incidents occur within the hospital 92 7 A patient croaks out his final words and soon croaks it 92 8= The female doctors wear high heels 86 8= Doctors tend to get passionate about one particular patient’s treatment 86 8= There’s lots of coughing up of blood 86 11 All the women in the hospital have perfect hair and makeup 85 12 Their make up is still perfect at the end of their shift 82 13 There’s a lot of towels drying on the hospital roof 78 14= There’s a doctor traumatised by a mistake at an operation in the past 75 14= There’s a patient who refuses to go under the knife 75 16 The hospital boss is of poor character 74 17 There is an over-confident doctor 72 18 All the staff gather to see a patient discharged 70 19 The same doctors and nurses are on duty day and night 69 20 There is a new doctor with no desire for the job 68 21 Doctors get called to work for emergencies on their days off 67 22 Blood flies during operations 66 23 There is a patient who pulls out their own drip 62 24 A patient who looks OK actually has a serious illness 61 25= There is a clumsy nurse 59 25= There is a patient who has been hospitalised for a long time 59 27 The doctors have excessively bad blood between them 58 28= It’s supposed to be a new-born infant, but the kid is surprisingly large 57 28= The doctor is just an intern, but they play a key role in an operation 57 30= The doctors themselves go down with an illness 56 30= A doctor meets with a family member who has had an accident and has been rushed to hosptial 56 32 An intern cannot stand the sight of blood 55 33 The matron is strict 54 34 A patient disappears 52 35 There’s an argument in the operating theatre 51 36 There’s a lot of doctor-nurse couples 50 37= Patients recover surprisingly quickly 49 37= Doctors get called just as they are about to take a nap 49 39 A parent who has lost their child gets in a doctor’s face 48 40 Even though they are a ward nurse, they also participate in operations, out-patients 46 41= There’s a girly-girl nurse 44 41= Before putting on his whites the doctor is unnecessarily bare-chested 44 43 There’s rivalry between nurse factions 42 44 The doctor doesn’t wear a mask during operations 40 45 The atmosphere is tense before promotions are announced 38 46 There tends to be operation image training 37 47 Differing from reality, heart massage is gentle 36 48 The doctor’s bit on the side is a nurse 28 49 The doctor falls in love with a patient 26
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 13th of September 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.