This survey from goo Ranking took a look at what things often happen in hospital dramas.

I’m not sure how well the word “tropes” is known; Google tells me it is “a significant or recurrent theme; a motif”, but I am most familiar with it through the web site TV Tropes, a site that takes an often humorous look (and a too-often over-obsessive look) at themes that pop up in popular media; here is their take on number 1, Miracles Occur, or as they entitle it Unexplained Recovery.

Ranking result

Q: What tropes do you often find in hospital dramas? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

Miracles occur

142

2

The doctors are all young and attractive

129

3

Everyone tends to head for the hospital roof

117

4

The place falls into chaos as a big accident delivers lots of patients

110

5

The lead doctor is a lone wolf

105

6

Incidents occur within the hospital

92

7

A patient croaks out his final words and soon croaks it

92

8=

The female doctors wear high heels

86

8=

Doctors tend to get passionate about one particular patient’s treatment

86

8=

There’s lots of coughing up of blood

86

11

All the women in the hospital have perfect hair and makeup

85

12

Their make up is still perfect at the end of their shift

82

13

There’s a lot of towels drying on the hospital roof

78

14=

There’s a doctor traumatised by a mistake at an operation in the past

75

14=

There’s a patient who refuses to go under the knife

75

16

The hospital boss is of poor character

74

17

There is an over-confident doctor

72

18

All the staff gather to see a patient discharged

70

19

The same doctors and nurses are on duty day and night

69

20

There is a new doctor with no desire for the job

68

21

Doctors get called to work for emergencies on their days off

67

22

Blood flies during operations

66

23

There is a patient who pulls out their own drip

62

24

A patient who looks OK actually has a serious illness

61

25=

There is a clumsy nurse

59

25=

There is a patient who has been hospitalised for a long time

59

27

The doctors have excessively bad blood between them

58

28=

It’s supposed to be a new-born infant, but the kid is surprisingly large

57

28=

The doctor is just an intern, but they play a key role in an operation

57

30=

The doctors themselves go down with an illness

56

30=

A doctor meets with a family member who has had an accident and has been rushed to hosptial

56

32

An intern cannot stand the sight of blood

55

33

The matron is strict

54

34

A patient disappears

52

35

There’s an argument in the operating theatre

51

36

There’s a lot of doctor-nurse couples

50

37=

Patients recover surprisingly quickly

49

37=

Doctors get called just as they are about to take a nap

49

39

A parent who has lost their child gets in a doctor’s face

48

40

Even though they are a ward nurse, they also participate in operations, out-patients

46

41=

There’s a girly-girl nurse

44

41=

Before putting on his whites the doctor is unnecessarily bare-chested

44

43

There’s rivalry between nurse factions

42

44

The doctor doesn’t wear a mask during operations

40

45

The atmosphere is tense before promotions are announced

38

46

There tends to be operation image training

37

47

Differing from reality, heart massage is gentle

36

48

The doctor’s bit on the side is a nurse

28

49

The doctor falls in love with a patient

26



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 13th of September 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.