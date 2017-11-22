This survey from @nifty looked at egg-based foods, covering both bird eggs and fish roe.
My parents often ate cod roe and herring roe; I only tried cod once as a child, but I can still remember the unpleasant texture. Although we ate a lot of salmon in our house (my father would regularly catch many fish) I cannot remember salmon roe ever appearing on the table. I don’t know if it was that he only went fishing after the spawning season, or he chucked them away, or what. Next time I’m on the phone I’ll have to ask!
By the way, note that percentages with one decimal place are exact values, but with no decimal places are estimates read off graphs.
Here’s some typical salmon roe – to me it just looks too polished and deeply-coloured, so I always suspect there must be artificial colouring added (they do it to farmed salmon meat, so why not eggs too) and something else pre-serving for that extra shine:
Research results
Q1: About how many eggs do you eat per week? (Sample size=2,735)
None
3%
One
7%
Two
15.2%
Three
18.6%
Four
10%
Five
13.8%
Six
5%
Seven
13%
Eight
2%
Nine
0%
Ten
6%
11 to 15
3%
16 to 20
1%
21 to 30
0%
31 or more
0%
Counting 11 to 15 as 11, 16 to 20 as 16, 21 to 30 as 21, and 31 or more as 31, the average weekly egg consumption was around 4.5. It’s not clear if this was eggs as eggs only, or included an estimate of eggs in other food like baking.
Q2: What points are important when buying eggs? (Sample size=2,735, multiple answer)
Price
67.0%
Use-by date
44.7%
Size
36.2%
Number in pack
32.3%
Safety
15.5%
Region of origin
14%
Shell colour
14%
Shop selling them
9%
Brand
7%
Nutritiousness
6%
How they are kept (chilled or room temperature)
4%
How the birds are kept
3%
Yolk colour
2%
Whether fertilised or not
1%
Other
1%
Don’t buy eggs
6%
Q3: How do you prefer your boiled eggs? (Sample size=2,735)
Soft-boiled
54.9%
Hard-boiled
39.8%
Don’t eat boiled eggs
3.2%
Other
2.1%
Q4: What do you put on your fried eggs? (Sample size=2,735, multiple answer, top ten)
Rank
Percentage
1
Soy sauce
58.2%
2
Salt and pepper
28.2%
3
Salt
20.4%
4
Worcestershire sauce
10.5%
5
Chuno (Brown) sauce
10.0%
6
Pepper
8.8%
7
Ketchup
7.6%
8
Mayonnaise
6.7%
9
Tonkatsu (brown) sauce
3.7%
10
Nothing
3.0%
Q5: Do you prefer your tamagoyaki (omelette roll) sweet or salty? (Sample size=2,735)
Sweet
54.3%
Salty
36.5%
Don’t eat tamagoyaki
2.4%
Other
6.8%
Q6: What egg-based foods do you like? (Sample size=2,735, multiple answer, top ten)
Rank
Percentage
1
Tamagoyaki
65.8%
2
Fried egg
64.8%
3
Oyakodon, chicken and egg on rice
54.4%
4
Raw egg on rice
54.1%
5
Omelette
50.3%
6
Chahan mushi, steamed egg pudding
49.0%
7
Omu-rice, rice-stuffed omelette
49.0%
8
Boiled egg
48.8%
9
Scrambled egg
45.6%
10
Egg sandwich
39.8%
Q7: What kinds of eggs do you like? (Sample size=2,735, multiple answer)
Chicken
96.6%
Salmon roe
50.4%
Cod roe
45.8%
Shishamo (fish fried whole with roe intact)
40.5%
Quail
35.2%
Herring roe
34%
Flounder roe
19%
Flying fish roe
12%
Bora (mullet) roe
12%
Caviar
11%
Prawn eggs
7%
Shamo chicken
6%
Duck eggs
5%
Ostrich eggs
0%
Other
1%
Dislike, don’t eat eggs
1%
Demographics
Between the 3rd and 9th of November 2017 2,735 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.