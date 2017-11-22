This survey from @nifty looked at egg-based foods, covering both bird eggs and fish roe.

My parents often ate cod roe and herring roe; I only tried cod once as a child, but I can still remember the unpleasant texture. Although we ate a lot of salmon in our house (my father would regularly catch many fish) I cannot remember salmon roe ever appearing on the table. I don’t know if it was that he only went fishing after the spawning season, or he chucked them away, or what. Next time I’m on the phone I’ll have to ask!

By the way, note that percentages with one decimal place are exact values, but with no decimal places are estimates read off graphs.

Here’s some typical salmon roe – to me it just looks too polished and deeply-coloured, so I always suspect there must be artificial colouring added (they do it to farmed salmon meat, so why not eggs too) and something else pre-serving for that extra shine:





Research results

Q1: About how many eggs do you eat per week? (Sample size=2,735) None

3%

One

7%

Two

15.2%

Three

18.6%

Four

10%

Five

13.8%

Six

5%

Seven

13%

Eight

2%

Nine

0%

Ten

6%

11 to 15

3%

16 to 20

1%

21 to 30

0%

31 or more

0%

Counting 11 to 15 as 11, 16 to 20 as 16, 21 to 30 as 21, and 31 or more as 31, the average weekly egg consumption was around 4.5. It’s not clear if this was eggs as eggs only, or included an estimate of eggs in other food like baking. Q2: What points are important when buying eggs? (Sample size=2,735, multiple answer) Price

67.0%

Use-by date

44.7%

Size

36.2%

Number in pack

32.3%

Safety

15.5%

Region of origin

14%

Shell colour

14%

Shop selling them

9%

Brand

7%

Nutritiousness

6%

How they are kept (chilled or room temperature)

4%

How the birds are kept

3%

Yolk colour

2%

Whether fertilised or not

1%

Other

1%

Don’t buy eggs

6%

Q3: How do you prefer your boiled eggs? (Sample size=2,735) Soft-boiled

54.9%

Hard-boiled

39.8%

Don’t eat boiled eggs

3.2%

Other

2.1%

Q4: What do you put on your fried eggs? (Sample size=2,735, multiple answer, top ten) Rank



Percentage

1

Soy sauce

58.2%

2

Salt and pepper

28.2%

3

Salt

20.4%

4

Worcestershire sauce

10.5%

5

Chuno (Brown) sauce

10.0%

6

Pepper

8.8%

7

Ketchup

7.6%

8

Mayonnaise

6.7%

9

Tonkatsu (brown) sauce

3.7%

10

Nothing

3.0%

Q5: Do you prefer your tamagoyaki (omelette roll) sweet or salty? (Sample size=2,735) Sweet

54.3%

Salty

36.5%

Don’t eat tamagoyaki

2.4%

Other

6.8%

Q6: What egg-based foods do you like? (Sample size=2,735, multiple answer, top ten) Rank



Percentage

1

Tamagoyaki

65.8%

2

Fried egg

64.8%

3

Oyakodon, chicken and egg on rice

54.4%

4

Raw egg on rice

54.1%

5

Omelette

50.3%

6

Chahan mushi, steamed egg pudding

49.0%

7

Omu-rice, rice-stuffed omelette

49.0%

8

Boiled egg

48.8%

9

Scrambled egg

45.6%

10

Egg sandwich

39.8%

Q7: What kinds of eggs do you like? (Sample size=2,735, multiple answer) Chicken

96.6%

Salmon roe

50.4%

Cod roe

45.8%

Shishamo (fish fried whole with roe intact)

40.5%

Quail

35.2%

Herring roe

34%

Flounder roe

19%

Flying fish roe

12%

Bora (mullet) roe

12%

Caviar

11%

Prawn eggs

7%

Shamo chicken

6%

Duck eggs

5%

Ostrich eggs

0%

Other

1%

Dislike, don’t eat eggs

1%



Demographics

Between the 3rd and 9th of November 2017 2,735 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.