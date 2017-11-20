Stuff we all used to experience with CRT televisions
goo Ranking seems to be on a nostalgia trip recently, with tonight’s looking at things from the CRT television age that people can empathise with.
The survey consists of people under the age of 39, so I’m not convinved they would have experienced black and white. I’m also not sure what the distinctive sound when turning on was…
I’m also trying to remember what channel we used for our home computer – 37 comes to mind, but which push button we set it to escapes me. Channel 2 would of course have been set to BBC2, so it wasn’t that.
Here’s an old Panasonic television from 1983:
Ranking result
Q: What things from the CRT television age can you empathise with? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 Getting static electric shocks when standing too close to it 133 2 The slight curvature of the image 89 3= The distictive warming up sound when switching it on 88 3= There are TVs with built-in video decks 88 5 Hitting the side of the display to fix an interference pattern 83 6 The snowstorm from the end of the last program until the first program the next day 78 7 Selecting channel 2 to switch to the console channel 74 8 With only one television per family, the inevitable fights over the channel 71 9 Hotels charging 100 yen to view to watch the normal television channels 70 10 Cats sleeping on top of the television, ornaments placed there 64 11 No remote control 60 12 Antenna on top of the television 57 13 Twisting a knob to change channels 50 14 Often flickery image 46 15 Image ghosting 44 16 Many homes hiding their television underneath a blanket 35 17 The channel knob often falls off 34 18 The image is just black-and-white only 29 19 When broken, the screen didn’t suddenly go black, but instead slowly shrunk 29 20 When plugging in a console, the aerial cable often got disconnected 26 21 When the signal gets poor, a “Please wait a while” message is displayed 24 22 Models with legs and otherwise looking like posh furniture 20 23 Being too heavy, being unable to move it without putting your back out 19
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 3rd of October 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.