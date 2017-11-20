goo Ranking seems to be on a nostalgia trip recently, with tonight’s looking at things from the CRT television age that people can empathise with.

The survey consists of people under the age of 39, so I’m not convinved they would have experienced black and white. I’m also not sure what the distinctive sound when turning on was…

I’m also trying to remember what channel we used for our home computer – 37 comes to mind, but which push button we set it to escapes me. Channel 2 would of course have been set to BBC2, so it wasn’t that.

Here’s an old Panasonic television from 1983:





Ranking result

Q: What things from the CRT television age can you empathise with? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

Getting static electric shocks when standing too close to it

133

2

The slight curvature of the image

89

3=

The distictive warming up sound when switching it on

88

3=

There are TVs with built-in video decks

88

5

Hitting the side of the display to fix an interference pattern

83

6

The snowstorm from the end of the last program until the first program the next day

78

7

Selecting channel 2 to switch to the console channel

74

8

With only one television per family, the inevitable fights over the channel

71

9

Hotels charging 100 yen to view to watch the normal television channels

70

10

Cats sleeping on top of the television, ornaments placed there

64

11

No remote control

60

12

Antenna on top of the television

57

13

Twisting a knob to change channels

50

14

Often flickery image

46

15

Image ghosting

44

16

Many homes hiding their television underneath a blanket

35

17

The channel knob often falls off

34

18

The image is just black-and-white only

29

19

When broken, the screen didn’t suddenly go black, but instead slowly shrunk

29

20

When plugging in a console, the aerial cable often got disconnected

26

21

When the signal gets poor, a “Please wait a while” message is displayed

24

22

Models with legs and otherwise looking like posh furniture

20

23

Being too heavy, being unable to move it without putting your back out

19



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 3rd of October 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.