Stuff we all used to experience with CRT televisions

By ( November 20, 2017 at 00:47) · Filed under Polls, Rankings
Advertisement

goo Ranking seems to be on a nostalgia trip recently, with tonight’s looking at things from the CRT television age that people can empathise with.

The survey consists of people under the age of 39, so I’m not convinved they would have experienced black and white. I’m also not sure what the distinctive sound when turning on was…

I’m also trying to remember what channel we used for our home computer – 37 comes to mind, but which push button we set it to escapes me. Channel 2 would of course have been set to BBC2, so it wasn’t that.

Here’s an old Panasonic television from 1983:

Vintage Panasonic Miniature Black And White Television With AM-FM Radio, Model TR-1020P, 1.5 Inch Diagonal Screen, Made In Japan, Manufacture Date August 1983

Ranking result

Q: What things from the CRT television age can you empathise with? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Getting static electric shocks when standing too close to it
133
2
The slight curvature of the image
89
3=
The distictive warming up sound when switching it on
88
3=
There are TVs with built-in video decks
88
5
Hitting the side of the display to fix an interference pattern
83
6
The snowstorm from the end of the last program until the first program the next day
78
7
Selecting channel 2 to switch to the console channel
74
8
With only one television per family, the inevitable fights over the channel
71
9
Hotels charging 100 yen to view to watch the normal television channels
70
10
Cats sleeping on top of the television, ornaments placed there
64
11
No remote control
60
12
Antenna on top of the television
57
13
Twisting a knob to change channels
50
14
Often flickery image
46
15
Image ghosting
44
16
Many homes hiding their television underneath a blanket
35
17
The channel knob often falls off
34
18
The image is just black-and-white only
29
19
When broken, the screen didn’t suddenly go black, but instead slowly shrunk
29
20
When plugging in a console, the aerial cable often got disconnected
26
21
When the signal gets poor, a “Please wait a while” message is displayed
24
22
Models with legs and otherwise looking like posh furniture
20
23
Being too heavy, being unable to move it without putting your back out
19

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 3rd of October 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

Read more on: ,,,

Leave a Comment

 