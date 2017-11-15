The sweets maker Kanro recently released a survey that looked at Instagram and lifestyle, with young women being the focus.
One reason for this survey is to promote a photo competition. Follow either Kanro’s Twitter or Instagram account, take a photo of yourself with a package of Kanro’s Pure Gummi and upload it, tagging it with #ピュレフォト and #キャンペーン実施中 by the end of the year. After that, 1,000 people will be selected (at random, I presume) and will receive 6 bags of limited edition colourful Pure Gummy.
My Instagram account is mostly stuff I find interesting and the occasional food plate, and I’ll like just about anything with kittens in it.
Here’s a selection of fruity gummy:
Research results
Q1: When wanting to upload a photo to Instagram, about how many shots do you take? (Sample size=500)
One
25.6%
Two
19.8%
Three
24.8%
Four
6.6%
Five or more
23.2%
Q2: When wanting to upload a photo to Instagram, about how long do you spend touching it up? (Sample size=500)
One minute
19.4%
Two minutes
14.6%
Three minutes
17.6%
Four minutes
4.8%
Five or more minutes
43.6%
Q3: When uploading to Instagram, what do you pay attention to? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Hash tag
68.0%
Photo colouring, vividness
56.8%
Photogenicness of the subject
35.4%
Cuteness of the subject
34.4%
Interestingness of the photo
32.6%
Rareness of the subject
16.2%
Account’s 9 in a row photos, fit with the theme
14.0%
Topicalness of the subject
13.2%
Other
2.4%
Q4: When liking photos while viewing Instagram, what do you pay attention to? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Hash tag
43.2%
Photo colouring, vividness
41.4%
Interestingness of the photo
39.4%
Cuteness of the subject
35.6%
Photogenicness of the subject
31.4%
Rareness of the subject
15.4%
Topicalness of the subject
14.2%
Account’s 9 in a row photos, fit with the theme
8.6%
Other
4.0%
Q5A: Have you ever uploaded a photo of sweets you have bought? (Sample size=500)
Yes
48.8%
No
51.2%
Q5B: What sweets that you have bought have you uploaded a photo of? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Chocolate
36.8%
Gummy
15.8%
Cookie, baked sweets
24.2%
Boiled sweets
8.2%
Chewing gum
6.8%
Snack sweets
14.8%
Nuts
5.2%
Sembei (rice biscuit), other rice snack
6.8%
Other
3.0%
Never uploaded
51.2%
Q6: Thanks to sweets, have you ever engaged a member of the opposite sex in conversation? (Sample size=500)
Yes
48.6%
No
51.4%
Q7: Do you think you are attractive to members of the opposite sex? (Sample size=500)
Q7SQ: What sweets do you normally carry with you? (Sample size=216, multiple answer)
Gummy
55.1%
Chewing gum
52.2%
Boiled sweets
50.6%
Nuts
50.0%
Sembei (rice biscuit), other rice snack
50.0%
Cookie, baked sweets
49.5%
Snack sweets
48.0%
Chocolate
46.6%
Other
20.0%
Don’t usually carry sweets with me
36.9%
Q8: When buying sweets, which is more important, packaging or flavour? (Sample size=500)
Packaging
27.8%
Flavour
72.2%
Q9: Have you ever bought sweets on the packaging alone? (Sample size=500)
Yes
71.6%
No
28.4%
Q10: If there were sweets with a rich variety of designs, colours, packages to choose depending on mood, would you like to buy? (Sample size=500)
Yes
79.6%
No
20.4%
Demographics
Between the 29th of September and 4th of October 2017 500 females aged between 15 and 35 who upload at least one photo per month to Instagram completed a private internet-based questionnaire conducted on behalf of Kanro by Neo Marketing.