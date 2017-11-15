The sweets maker Kanro recently released a survey that looked at Instagram and lifestyle, with young women being the focus.

One reason for this survey is to promote a photo competition. Follow either Kanro’s Twitter or Instagram account, take a photo of yourself with a package of Kanro’s Pure Gummi and upload it, tagging it with #ピュレフォト and #キャンペーン実施中 by the end of the year. After that, 1,000 people will be selected (at random, I presume) and will receive 6 bags of limited edition colourful Pure Gummy.

Research results

Q1: When wanting to upload a photo to Instagram, about how many shots do you take? (Sample size=500) One

25.6%

Two

19.8%

Three

24.8%

Four

6.6%

Five or more

23.2%

Q2: When wanting to upload a photo to Instagram, about how long do you spend touching it up? (Sample size=500) One minute

19.4%

Two minutes

14.6%

Three minutes

17.6%

Four minutes

4.8%

Five or more minutes

43.6%

Q3: When uploading to Instagram, what do you pay attention to? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Hash tag

68.0%

Photo colouring, vividness

56.8%

Photogenicness of the subject

35.4%

Cuteness of the subject

34.4%

Interestingness of the photo

32.6%

Rareness of the subject

16.2%

Account’s 9 in a row photos, fit with the theme

14.0%

Topicalness of the subject

13.2%

Other

2.4%

Q4: When liking photos while viewing Instagram, what do you pay attention to? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Hash tag

43.2%

Photo colouring, vividness

41.4%

Interestingness of the photo

39.4%

Cuteness of the subject

35.6%

Photogenicness of the subject

31.4%

Rareness of the subject

15.4%

Topicalness of the subject

14.2%

Account’s 9 in a row photos, fit with the theme

8.6%

Other

4.0%

Q5A: Have you ever uploaded a photo of sweets you have bought? (Sample size=500) Yes

48.8%

No

51.2%

Q5B: What sweets that you have bought have you uploaded a photo of? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Chocolate

36.8%

Gummy

15.8%

Cookie, baked sweets

24.2%

Boiled sweets

8.2%

Chewing gum

6.8%

Snack sweets

14.8%

Nuts

5.2%

Sembei (rice biscuit), other rice snack

6.8%

Other

3.0%

Never uploaded

51.2%

Q6: Thanks to sweets, have you ever engaged a member of the opposite sex in conversation? (Sample size=500) Yes

48.6%

No

51.4%

Q7: Do you think you are attractive to members of the opposite sex? (Sample size=500) Yes (to SQ)

43.2%

No

56.8%

Q7SQ: What sweets do you normally carry with you? (Sample size=216, multiple answer) Gummy

55.1%

Chewing gum

52.2%

Boiled sweets

50.6%

Nuts

50.0%

Sembei (rice biscuit), other rice snack

50.0%

Cookie, baked sweets

49.5%

Snack sweets

48.0%

Chocolate

46.6%

Other

20.0%

Don’t usually carry sweets with me

36.9%

Q8: When buying sweets, which is more important, packaging or flavour? (Sample size=500) Packaging

27.8%

Flavour

72.2%

Q9: Have you ever bought sweets on the packaging alone? (Sample size=500) Yes

71.6%

No

28.4%

Q10: If there were sweets with a rich variety of designs, colours, packages to choose depending on mood, would you like to buy? (Sample size=500) Yes

79.6%

No

20.4%



Demographics

Between the 29th of September and 4th of October 2017 500 females aged between 15 and 35 who upload at least one photo per month to Instagram completed a private internet-based questionnaire conducted on behalf of Kanro by Neo Marketing.