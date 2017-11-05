When Japanese feel they are getting old
goo Ranking looked something that comes to us all, when people feel they are getting old.
Sadly I can identify with far too many on the list! However, referring to the first number 43, I must have started getting old in university or so! Although I have no memory,my wife often reminds me (number 4 at work?) that I even farted on our first date.
Talking of farts, here’s a poor translation ending up as accidental poetry and represents my policy for bottom burps:
Ranking result
Q: What moments make you feel you’re getting old? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 When I can’t get rid of my tiredness 123 2 When I cannot get rid of excess fat 100 3 When white hair increases 95 4 When my memory fades 85 5 When I just can’t my words out 84 6 When I get out of breath from even a short sprint 81 7 When my stomach gets in the way when I sit down 75 8 When I cannot recall people’s names 74 9 When I forget what I was wanting to do 69 10= When I can’t stay up late at night 66 10= When all the young pop singers look the same 66 12 When I find myself thinking high school students are cute 62 13= When my vision starts to go 61 13= When I cannot eat greasy food 61 15 When I find myself crying easily at TV, cinema, etc 59 16= When my rough skin won’t heal 58 16= When my laugh lines become clearly visible 58 18 When I begin to stoop 57 19 When my bottom starts to sag 53 20 When acne won’t go away 51 21 When health becomes a frequent topic of conversation 49 22 When the wrinkles on my face begin to stand out 47 23 When food gets stuck in my teeth 44 24= When I feel tired when I stretch my back 43 24= When my hair thins 43 24= When I can’t understand what people find funny 43 24= When I just cannot shake off colds 43 28 When I am no longer bothered about my fashion 42 29 When i eat smaller portions 41 30= When my arms and legs sag 36 30= When I no longer can do mental arithmetic 36 30= When I trip over my own two feet 36 30= When I become aware of my old person smell 36 42 When I get a sore stomach from eating cake 29 35 When a diet that used to work no longer does 27 36 When hand cream takes longer and longer to rub in 26 37= When I get a long horizontal wrinkle around my neck 25 37= When I can no longer climb stairs skipping every other step 25 37= When there’s nothing I want 25 40= When I get to like gossiping about others 21 40= When I cannot throw off a hangover 21 42 When static shocks get stronger 20 43= When I fart anywhere 19 43= When my wrist etc joints get painful 19 45= When my hearing begins to go 18 45= When my veins begin to stand out 18 47= When my face is an awful colour the morning after 17 47= When powder medicine becomes difficult to swallow 17 49 When people tell me I’ve got a loud voice 15
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 13th of September 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.