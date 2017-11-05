When Japanese feel they are getting old

By ( November 5, 2017 at 23:12) · Filed under Polls, Rankings
Advertisement

goo Ranking looked something that comes to us all, when people feel they are getting old.

Sadly I can identify with far too many on the list! However, referring to the first number 43, I must have started getting old in university or so! Although I have no memory,my wife often reminds me (number 4 at work?) that I even farted on our first date.

Talking of farts, here’s a poor translation ending up as accidental poetry and represents my policy for bottom burps:

LOL farts

Ranking result

Q: What moments make you feel you’re getting old? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
When I can’t get rid of my tiredness
123
2
When I cannot get rid of excess fat
100
3
When white hair increases
95
4
When my memory fades
85
5
When I just can’t my words out
84
6
When I get out of breath from even a short sprint
81
7
When my stomach gets in the way when I sit down
75
8
When I cannot recall people’s names
74
9
When I forget what I was wanting to do
69
10=
When I can’t stay up late at night
66
10=
When all the young pop singers look the same
66
12
When I find myself thinking high school students are cute
62
13=
When my vision starts to go
61
13=
When I cannot eat greasy food
61
15
When I find myself crying easily at TV, cinema, etc
59
16=
When my rough skin won’t heal
58
16=
When my laugh lines become clearly visible
58
18
When I begin to stoop
57
19
When my bottom starts to sag
53
20
When acne won’t go away
51
21
When health becomes a frequent topic of conversation
49
22
When the wrinkles on my face begin to stand out
47
23
When food gets stuck in my teeth
44
24=
When I feel tired when I stretch my back
43
24=
When my hair thins
43
24=
When I can’t understand what people find funny
43
24=
When I just cannot shake off colds
43
28
When I am no longer bothered about my fashion
42
29
When i eat smaller portions
41
30=
When my arms and legs sag
36
30=
When I no longer can do mental arithmetic
36
30=
When I trip over my own two feet
36
30=
When I become aware of my old person smell
36
42
When I get a sore stomach from eating cake
29
35
When a diet that used to work no longer does
27
36
When hand cream takes longer and longer to rub in
26
37=
When I get a long horizontal wrinkle around my neck
25
37=
When I can no longer climb stairs skipping every other step
25
37=
When there’s nothing I want
25
40=
When I get to like gossiping about others
21
40=
When I cannot throw off a hangover
21
42
When static shocks get stronger
20
43=
When I fart anywhere
19
43=
When my wrist etc joints get painful
19
45=
When my hearing begins to go
18
45=
When my veins begin to stand out
18
47=
When my face is an awful colour the morning after
17
47=
When powder medicine becomes difficult to swallow
17
49
When people tell me I’ve got a loud voice
15

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 13th of September 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

Read more on: ,,,

Leave a Comment

 