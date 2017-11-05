goo Ranking looked something that comes to us all, when people feel they are getting old.

Sadly I can identify with far too many on the list! However, referring to the first number 43, I must have started getting old in university or so! Although I have no memory,my wife often reminds me (number 4 at work?) that I even farted on our first date.

Talking of farts, here’s a poor translation ending up as accidental poetry and represents my policy for bottom burps:





Ranking result

Q: What moments make you feel you’re getting old? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

When I can’t get rid of my tiredness

123

2

When I cannot get rid of excess fat

100

3

When white hair increases

95

4

When my memory fades

85

5

When I just can’t my words out

84

6

When I get out of breath from even a short sprint

81

7

When my stomach gets in the way when I sit down

75

8

When I cannot recall people’s names

74

9

When I forget what I was wanting to do

69

10=

When I can’t stay up late at night

66

10=

When all the young pop singers look the same

66

12

When I find myself thinking high school students are cute

62

13=

When my vision starts to go

61

13=

When I cannot eat greasy food

61

15

When I find myself crying easily at TV, cinema, etc

59

16=

When my rough skin won’t heal

58

16=

When my laugh lines become clearly visible

58

18

When I begin to stoop

57

19

When my bottom starts to sag

53

20

When acne won’t go away

51

21

When health becomes a frequent topic of conversation

49

22

When the wrinkles on my face begin to stand out

47

23

When food gets stuck in my teeth

44

24=

When I feel tired when I stretch my back

43

24=

When my hair thins

43

24=

When I can’t understand what people find funny

43

24=

When I just cannot shake off colds

43

28

When I am no longer bothered about my fashion

42

29

When i eat smaller portions

41

30=

When my arms and legs sag

36

30=

When I no longer can do mental arithmetic

36

30=

When I trip over my own two feet

36

30=

When I become aware of my old person smell

36

42

When I get a sore stomach from eating cake

29

35

When a diet that used to work no longer does

27

36

When hand cream takes longer and longer to rub in

26

37=

When I get a long horizontal wrinkle around my neck

25

37=

When I can no longer climb stairs skipping every other step

25

37=

When there’s nothing I want

25

40=

When I get to like gossiping about others

21

40=

When I cannot throw off a hangover

21

42

When static shocks get stronger

20

43=

When I fart anywhere

19

43=

When my wrist etc joints get painful

19

45=

When my hearing begins to go

18

45=

When my veins begin to stand out

18

47=

When my face is an awful colour the morning after

17

47=

When powder medicine becomes difficult to swallow

17

49

When people tell me I’ve got a loud voice

15



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 13th of September 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.