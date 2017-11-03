The election may be over, but this survey from @nifty took a look at views regarding this election and elections in general.

Sound trucks here are usually actually cars or just light trucks that drive around both town centres and residential areas blasting out usually nothing more than the candidate’s name and maybe their age; apparently election law forbids broadcasting about policies from a moving vehicle during the 10 days of official campaigning; doing it from a stationary truck or standing on a street corner is fine, however. As useless as it sounds, all parties do it, giving people little peace during the campaign.

By the way, note that percentages with one decimal place are exact values, but with no decimal places are estimates read off graphs.

Here’s a typical sound truck – the extra hands are waving at passers-by, the “29” on the front is the age of the candidate; for younger candidates the typical poster has the age in a bigger font than the party name.





Research results

Q1: Do you plan to vote at the general election on the 22nd of October 2017? (Sample size=2,806) Yes

88.1%

No

7.2%

Not decided, can’t vote

4.7%

Q2: What do you refer to when choosing who to vote for? (Sample size=2,806, multiple answer) Newspaper columns

51.4%

Television programs

32.6%

Party political broadcasts on TV, radio

32.6%

Web news site

25.1%

Leaflets

16.9%

Posters

13%

Stump speechs

12%

Candidate’s web site

11%

Friends, family, office recommendations

7%

Candidate’s blog

6%

Net bulletin board

5%

Candidate’s social media

4%

Election sound truck

3%

Postcard

1%

Other

10%

Won’t, can’t vote

6%

Q3: What is important when choosing who to vote for? (Sample size=2,806, multiple answer) Policies

67.7%

Party

65.5%

Way of thinking (information presented through blog, etc)

35.3%

Personality

25.2%

Career

25.1%

Supporting organisation (union, religious sect, etc)

13%

Age

10%

Place of birth

6%

Well-known name

5%

Gender

3%

Whether I, friends have met them

1%

Appearance

1%

Other

2%

Won’t, can’t vote

7%

Q4: Do candidate posters affect how you vote? (Sample size=2,806) Affect

16.9%

Don’t affect

79.3%

Won’t, can’t vote

3.8%

Q5: What policies are important for this general election (October 2017)? (Sample size=2,806, multiple answer) Diplomacy, defense

47.0%

Economy, employment measures

46.4%

Addressing deficit

45.5%

Social welfare

45.0%

Constitution revision

43.3%

Nuclear power, energy policy

41.1%

Increase in sales tax

37.7%

Child-rearing support, addressing low birth rate

21.4%

Disaster recovery

16.7%

Regional government, rejuvenation

15.2%

Working style revolution

14%

Public works, infrastructure

10%

Agriculture, fishing, TPP

7%

Female work promotion

5%

Other

5%

Won’t, can’t vote

7%

Q6: Do you think election sound trucks are necessary? (Sample size=2,806) Needed

17.2%

Not needed

58.4%

Can’t say either, don’t know

24.3%

Q7: Which of the following issues regarding the current election system do you think are problems? (Sample size=2,806, multiple answer) Holding an election is expensive

71.9%

Voting turnout is low

52.3%

Sound trucks, street corner stump speeches are noisy

45.0%

Difficult to understand each candidate’s position

42.3%

First past the post is too beneficial to stronger parties

41.2%

There are few debates between the candidates

36%

There is too much of an imbalance between the weight of each vote in different constituencies

23%

You have to go to a polling place

19%

Trustworthiness of the vote counting

9%

Too short a time to vote

5%

Takes time to count all the votes

4%

Other

4%

Don’t know

6%

No problems with current system

1%



Demographics

Between the 13th and 19th of October 2017 2,806 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.