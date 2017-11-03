Sound trucks here are usually actually cars or just light trucks that drive around both town centres and residential areas blasting out usually nothing more than the candidate’s name and maybe their age; apparently election law forbids broadcasting about policies from a moving vehicle during the 10 days of official campaigning; doing it from a stationary truck or standing on a street corner is fine, however. As useless as it sounds, all parties do it, giving people little peace during the campaign.
By the way, note that percentages with one decimal place are exact values, but with no decimal places are estimates read off graphs.
Here’s a typical sound truck – the extra hands are waving at passers-by, the “29” on the front is the age of the candidate; for younger candidates the typical poster has the age in a bigger font than the party name.
Research results
Q1: Do you plan to vote at the general election on the 22nd of October 2017? (Sample size=2,806)
Yes
88.1%
No
7.2%
Not decided, can’t vote
4.7%
Q2: What do you refer to when choosing who to vote for? (Sample size=2,806, multiple answer)
Newspaper columns
51.4%
Television programs
32.6%
Party political broadcasts on TV, radio
32.6%
Web news site
25.1%
Leaflets
16.9%
Posters
13%
Stump speechs
12%
Candidate’s web site
11%
Friends, family, office recommendations
7%
Candidate’s blog
6%
Net bulletin board
5%
Candidate’s social media
4%
Election sound truck
3%
Postcard
1%
Other
10%
Won’t, can’t vote
6%
Q3: What is important when choosing who to vote for? (Sample size=2,806, multiple answer)
Policies
67.7%
Party
65.5%
Way of thinking (information presented through blog, etc)
35.3%
Personality
25.2%
Career
25.1%
Supporting organisation (union, religious sect, etc)
13%
Age
10%
Place of birth
6%
Well-known name
5%
Gender
3%
Whether I, friends have met them
1%
Appearance
1%
Other
2%
Won’t, can’t vote
7%
Q4: Do candidate posters affect how you vote? (Sample size=2,806)
Affect
16.9%
Don’t affect
79.3%
Won’t, can’t vote
3.8%
Q5: What policies are important for this general election (October 2017)? (Sample size=2,806, multiple answer)
Diplomacy, defense
47.0%
Economy, employment measures
46.4%
Addressing deficit
45.5%
Social welfare
45.0%
Constitution revision
43.3%
Nuclear power, energy policy
41.1%
Increase in sales tax
37.7%
Child-rearing support, addressing low birth rate
21.4%
Disaster recovery
16.7%
Regional government, rejuvenation
15.2%
Working style revolution
14%
Public works, infrastructure
10%
Agriculture, fishing, TPP
7%
Female work promotion
5%
Other
5%
Won’t, can’t vote
7%
Q6: Do you think election sound trucks are necessary? (Sample size=2,806)
Needed
17.2%
Not needed
58.4%
Can’t say either, don’t know
24.3%
Q7: Which of the following issues regarding the current election system do you think are problems? (Sample size=2,806, multiple answer)
Holding an election is expensive
71.9%
Voting turnout is low
52.3%
Sound trucks, street corner stump speeches are noisy
45.0%
Difficult to understand each candidate’s position
42.3%
First past the post is too beneficial to stronger parties
41.2%
There are few debates between the candidates
36%
There is too much of an imbalance between the weight of each vote in different constituencies
23%
You have to go to a polling place
19%
Trustworthiness of the vote counting
9%
Too short a time to vote
5%
Takes time to count all the votes
4%
Other
4%
Don’t know
6%
No problems with current system
1%
Demographics
Between the 13th and 19th of October 2017 2,806 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.