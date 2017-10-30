Bad habits the Japanese just can’t quit

Today’s fun survey from goo Ranking is a look at what bad habits the Japanese want to quit but just can’t.

I must admit to doing quite a lot of them, but there’s few I’d like to stop, although plucking nose hairs in the office is top of my to-do list.

Here’s a multi-lingual sign warning against number 4, using smartphone while walking.

No Walking Smartphone!

Ranking result

Q: What habits do you want to quit but end up continuing? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Fiddling all night with my smartphone underneath the bed covers
116
2
Squeezing my pimples
99
3
Fiddling with my smartphone in the toilet
76
4=
Crossing my legs when sitting
75
4=
Using my smartphone while walking
75
6
Operating floor-standing fan with my toes
74
7
Picking at my scabs
68
8
Peeling my hangnails
67
9
Peeling the skin on my lips
64
10
Clucking my tongue when annoyed
62
11
Scoffing sweets even just before meals
61
12
Sighing
57
13=
Inserting hangers via the neck when hanging out washing
56
13=
Drying my washed hands on my clothes
56
15=
Fiddling with the roots of ingrown hair to try to get it out
54
15=
Cracking my knuckles
54
17=
Closing doors with my feet
52
17=
Licking the lids of yoghurt, ice cream cups, etc
52
19
Vacuuming up food without chewing
51
20
Using the toilet at home but not shutting the door
48
21
Going to bed without brushing my teeth
47
22
Not covering my mouth when yawning
44
23=
Pulling out white hair
40
23=
Leaving the television on while I sleep
40
25
Peeing in the bath tub
39
26
Fiddling with my smartphone while other people are talking
33
27
Cleaning the wax out of my ears until it hurts
31
28
Not washing my hands after using the toilet
30
29=
Chewing my nails to bits
29
29=
Sitting cross-legged when no-one’s around
29
31
Chewing straws
28
32
Peeking at the person beside me on the train’s phone
27
33
Sniffing my belly-button fluff
26
34=
Further splitting my split ends
25
34=
Shaking my leg (when bored, stressed, etc)
25
34=
Chewing ice
25
37
Going to bed without removing my make-up
24
38=
Pulling out nose hairs
23
38=
Having just sweets for dinner
23
40=
Peeling off skin after sunburn
21
40=
Raplying in grunts to someone more senior
21
42=
Sneezing lound enough to suprise people
19
42=
Burping in front of people
19
44=
Walking with the heel of my shoe folded in
17
44=
Eating and drinking while walking
17
46=
Sleeping in the priority seats in the train, ignoring people who might need them
14
46=
Noisy chewing
14
48
Sitting anywhere and everywhere
12
49
Doing make-up in the train
8

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 3rd of October 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

