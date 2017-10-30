Today’s fun survey from goo Ranking is a look at what bad habits the Japanese want to quit but just can’t.

I must admit to doing quite a lot of them, but there’s few I’d like to stop, although plucking nose hairs in the office is top of my to-do list.

Here’s a multi-lingual sign warning against number 4, using smartphone while walking.





Ranking result

Q: What habits do you want to quit but end up continuing? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

Fiddling all night with my smartphone underneath the bed covers

116

2

Squeezing my pimples

99

3

Fiddling with my smartphone in the toilet

76

4=

Crossing my legs when sitting

75

4=

Using my smartphone while walking

75

6

Operating floor-standing fan with my toes

74

7

Picking at my scabs

68

8

Peeling my hangnails

67

9

Peeling the skin on my lips

64

10

Clucking my tongue when annoyed

62

11

Scoffing sweets even just before meals

61

12

Sighing

57

13=

Inserting hangers via the neck when hanging out washing

56

13=

Drying my washed hands on my clothes

56

15=

Fiddling with the roots of ingrown hair to try to get it out

54

15=

Cracking my knuckles

54

17=

Closing doors with my feet

52

17=

Licking the lids of yoghurt, ice cream cups, etc

52

19

Vacuuming up food without chewing

51

20

Using the toilet at home but not shutting the door

48

21

Going to bed without brushing my teeth

47

22

Not covering my mouth when yawning

44

23=

Pulling out white hair

40

23=

Leaving the television on while I sleep

40

25

Peeing in the bath tub

39

26

Fiddling with my smartphone while other people are talking

33

27

Cleaning the wax out of my ears until it hurts

31

28

Not washing my hands after using the toilet

30

29=

Chewing my nails to bits

29

29=

Sitting cross-legged when no-one’s around

29

31

Chewing straws

28

32

Peeking at the person beside me on the train’s phone

27

33

Sniffing my belly-button fluff

26

34=

Further splitting my split ends

25

34=

Shaking my leg (when bored, stressed, etc)

25

34=

Chewing ice

25

37

Going to bed without removing my make-up

24

38=

Pulling out nose hairs

23

38=

Having just sweets for dinner

23

40=

Peeling off skin after sunburn

21

40=

Raplying in grunts to someone more senior

21

42=

Sneezing lound enough to suprise people

19

42=

Burping in front of people

19

44=

Walking with the heel of my shoe folded in

17

44=

Eating and drinking while walking

17

46=

Sleeping in the priority seats in the train, ignoring people who might need them

14

46=

Noisy chewing

14

48

Sitting anywhere and everywhere

12

49

Doing make-up in the train

8



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 3rd of October 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.