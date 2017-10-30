Bad habits the Japanese just can’t quit
Today’s fun survey from goo Ranking is a look at what bad habits the Japanese want to quit but just can’t.
I must admit to doing quite a lot of them, but there’s few I’d like to stop, although plucking nose hairs in the office is top of my to-do list.
Here’s a multi-lingual sign warning against number 4, using smartphone while walking.
Ranking result
Q: What habits do you want to quit but end up continuing? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 Fiddling all night with my smartphone underneath the bed covers 116 2 Squeezing my pimples 99 3 Fiddling with my smartphone in the toilet 76 4= Crossing my legs when sitting 75 4= Using my smartphone while walking 75 6 Operating floor-standing fan with my toes 74 7 Picking at my scabs 68 8 Peeling my hangnails 67 9 Peeling the skin on my lips 64 10 Clucking my tongue when annoyed 62 11 Scoffing sweets even just before meals 61 12 Sighing 57 13= Inserting hangers via the neck when hanging out washing 56 13= Drying my washed hands on my clothes 56 15= Fiddling with the roots of ingrown hair to try to get it out 54 15= Cracking my knuckles 54 17= Closing doors with my feet 52 17= Licking the lids of yoghurt, ice cream cups, etc 52 19 Vacuuming up food without chewing 51 20 Using the toilet at home but not shutting the door 48 21 Going to bed without brushing my teeth 47 22 Not covering my mouth when yawning 44 23= Pulling out white hair 40 23= Leaving the television on while I sleep 40 25 Peeing in the bath tub 39 26 Fiddling with my smartphone while other people are talking 33 27 Cleaning the wax out of my ears until it hurts 31 28 Not washing my hands after using the toilet 30 29= Chewing my nails to bits 29 29= Sitting cross-legged when no-one’s around 29 31 Chewing straws 28 32 Peeking at the person beside me on the train’s phone 27 33 Sniffing my belly-button fluff 26 34= Further splitting my split ends 25 34= Shaking my leg (when bored, stressed, etc) 25 34= Chewing ice 25 37 Going to bed without removing my make-up 24 38= Pulling out nose hairs 23 38= Having just sweets for dinner 23 40= Peeling off skin after sunburn 21 40= Raplying in grunts to someone more senior 21 42= Sneezing lound enough to suprise people 19 42= Burping in front of people 19 44= Walking with the heel of my shoe folded in 17 44= Eating and drinking while walking 17 46= Sleeping in the priority seats in the train, ignoring people who might need them 14 46= Noisy chewing 14 48 Sitting anywhere and everywhere 12 49 Doing make-up in the train 8
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 3rd of October 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
Wait a minute, you’re not supposed to insert hangers in clothes via the neck??