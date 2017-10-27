Since this weekend is the last before Halloween, lots of people will be dressing up and congregating at places around Japan, this short survey from MAKEY, a smartphone app that teaches make-up techniques, into Halloween costumes looked at what middle and high school girls and university students would like to dress up as.

Research results

Q1: What do you plan to dress up and make up as this Halloween? (Sample size=100) Rank

Costume

Make up

1

Demon

Zombie

2

Alice

Injury

3

Zombie

Blouson Chiemi

4

Minion

Cat

5

Black cat

Blood

6

Nurse

Stitches

7

Maid

Belle (from Beauty and the Beast)

8

Police

Nora Hirano

9

Mario

Cut mouth

10

Blouson Chiemi

Demon



Demographics

During October 2017 an unspecified number of users of the MAKEY app completed an internet-based survey. They were all female and between junior high school and university.