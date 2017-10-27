Beware of zombie demons this weekend at Shibuya
Since this weekend is the last before Halloween, lots of people will be dressing up and congregating at places around Japan, this short survey from MAKEY, a smartphone app that teaches make-up techniques, into Halloween costumes looked at what middle and high school girls and university students would like to dress up as.
Here’s what was going on at Shibuya last year:
Research results
Q1: What do you plan to dress up and make up as this Halloween? (Sample size=100)
Rank Costume Make up 1 Demon Zombie 2 Alice Injury 3 Zombie Blouson Chiemi 4 Minion Cat 5 Black cat Blood 6 Nurse Stitches 7 Maid Belle (from Beauty and the Beast) 8 Police Nora Hirano 9 Mario Cut mouth 10 Blouson Chiemi Demon
Demographics
During October 2017 an unspecified number of users of the MAKEY app completed an internet-based survey. They were all female and between junior high school and university.