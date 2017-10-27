Beware of zombie demons this weekend at Shibuya

By ( October 27, 2017 at 23:06) · Filed under Lifestyle, Polls
Advertisement

Since this weekend is the last before Halloween, lots of people will be dressing up and congregating at places around Japan, this short survey from MAKEY, a smartphone app that teaches make-up techniques, into Halloween costumes looked at what middle and high school girls and university students would like to dress up as.

Here’s what was going on at Shibuya last year:

Shibuya Halloween 2016 (October 31)

Research results

Q1: What do you plan to dress up and make up as this Halloween? (Sample size=100)

Rank
Costume
Make up
1
Demon
Zombie
2
Alice
Injury
3
Zombie
Blouson Chiemi
4
Minion
Cat
5
Black cat
Blood
6
Nurse
Stitches
7
Maid
Belle (from Beauty and the Beast)
8
Police
Nora Hirano
9
Mario
Cut mouth
10
Blouson Chiemi
Demon

Demographics

During October 2017 an unspecified number of users of the MAKEY app completed an internet-based survey. They were all female and between junior high school and university.

Read more on: ,

Leave a Comment

 