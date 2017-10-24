Drone ownership, usage and image in Japan

The Outdoor Research Institute recently reported on a survey they conducted into drones. There most likely were more than three questions, but the press release only gave us these below.

I’ve not had a drone, and don’t really have any desire to get one. In particular in Japan there are too many restrictions in place to make it of much use, I feel.

Here’s a nice night drone shot from Okinawa, although flying over towns at night needs special permission, I believe…

Night in Mihama, Chatan

Research results

Q1: Do you own a drone? (Sample size=1,446)

Yes (to SQ1)
4.8%
No, but interested in getting one
48.5%
No, and don’t plan to buy (to SQ2)
46.7%

Q1SQ1: Where do you usually use your drone? (Sample size=70, multiple answer)

 
Votes
Percentage
Hardly ever use it
28
40.0%
Around home, garden, etc
25
35.7%
Outdoor, in countryside
25
35.7%
Sports ground, etc where I have permission to use in public places
1
1.4%

Q1SQ2: Why don’t you plan to buy a drone? (Sample size=701, multiple answer)

 
Votes
Percentage
Think they are too expensive
330
47.1%
Feel there are too few places to use it
320
45.6%
Worry about people looking at me, watching my manners, laws
253
36.1%
They have an image of breaking easily
125
17.8%
No particular reason, just don’t feel it would be fun, needed
63
9.0%
Just seem to have a negative image
38
5.4%

Demographics

Between the 30th of August and the 7th of September 2017 1446 members of the camp booking service Nap, 1,008 male and 438 female, completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

