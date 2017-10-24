The Outdoor Research Institute recently reported on a survey they conducted into drones. There most likely were more than three questions, but the press release only gave us these below.

I’ve not had a drone, and don’t really have any desire to get one. In particular in Japan there are too many restrictions in place to make it of much use, I feel.

Here’s a nice night drone shot from Okinawa, although flying over towns at night needs special permission, I believe…





Research results

Q1: Do you own a drone? (Sample size=1,446) Yes (to SQ1)

4.8%

No, but interested in getting one

48.5%

No, and don’t plan to buy (to SQ2)

46.7%

Q1SQ1: Where do you usually use your drone? (Sample size=70, multiple answer)

Votes

Percentage

Hardly ever use it

28

40.0%

Around home, garden, etc

25

35.7%

Outdoor, in countryside

25

35.7%

Sports ground, etc where I have permission to use in public places

1

1.4%

Q1SQ2: Why don’t you plan to buy a drone? (Sample size=701, multiple answer)

Votes

Percentage

Think they are too expensive

330

47.1%

Feel there are too few places to use it

320

45.6%

Worry about people looking at me, watching my manners, laws

253

36.1%

They have an image of breaking easily

125

17.8%

No particular reason, just don’t feel it would be fun, needed

63

9.0%

Just seem to have a negative image

38

5.4%



Demographics

Between the 30th of August and the 7th of September 2017 1446 members of the camp booking service Nap, 1,008 male and 438 female, completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.