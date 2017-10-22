Obscure yet interesting magazines

I’m not sure who ranked the magazines as “interesting”, or even what criteria interestingness was judged, but there’s some odd titles in this survey from goo Ranking of obscure yet actually interesting magazines people would like to read.

I have no clue why snails poll so high; perhaps there is some love for them (are they tasty?) amongst the Japanese people. The Buddhist priest and funeral magazines would be perhaps interesting for insider information – Buddhist funerals (and on-going yearly rites, grave maintenance fees, etc) as performed by your local temple are remarkably expensive, so it might be interesting to see how it is discussed behind the scenes.

I don’t find “Automatic Recognition Monthly” obscure in the least, and we probably have a subscription at work somewhere…

Here’s a issue of “Linux for Schoolgirls”, or something…

Ubuntu Magazine - Japan

Ranking result

Q: Which obscure but interesting magazine would you most like to read? (Sample size=500)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Freshwater Snails Monthly
82
2
Snowball Fight Magazine
55
3
Buddhist Priest Monthly
49
4
Pig Breeder Friends
44
5
Waste Matter Monthly
40
6
Diabetes Monthly
38
7=
Food Wrappings Monthly
36
7=
Community Centre Monthly
36
9=
Convenience Store Monthly
35
9=
Minka (traditional B&B)
35
11
MAMOR (Self-Defense Force official magazine)
34
12=
Morning Assembly Monthly
33
12=
Background Matters JAPAN (insider info, corporate background details)
33
14
Imperial Court
32
15=
Stamp Magazine
31
15=
Automatic Recognition Monthly
31
17=
Nishikigoi Carp Monthly
30
17=
Pigeon-Fancier Friends
30
17=
Cell (biology, not prison)
30
20
High Speed Leaded Deluxe (for performance car fans)
29
21=
Stationery Monthly
27
21=
Headstone Monthly
27
23
Food Journal Monthly (soy bean news)
26
24
Buddhist Memorial Service Monthly
25
25=
Secrets Monthly (traditional fighting techniques)
24
25=
Vivarium Guide
24
25=
Home and Land Owner (real-estate owner)
24
28=
Diplomacy
22
28=
Mahjong World Monthly
22
30
Rock Lovers Monthly (stones, not Stones)
21
31
RIVER LIFE
20
32
Buildings Monthly
18
33=
Painting Techniques (trade, not art)
16
33=
Leadership Monthly
16
35
Curio Magazine
15
36=
Modern Bonsai
14
36=
Paseo Flamenco
14

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 24th and 30th of August 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

