I’m not sure who ranked the magazines as “interesting”, or even what criteria interestingness was judged, but there’s some odd titles in this survey from goo Ranking of obscure yet actually interesting magazines people would like to read.

I have no clue why snails poll so high; perhaps there is some love for them (are they tasty?) amongst the Japanese people. The Buddhist priest and funeral magazines would be perhaps interesting for insider information – Buddhist funerals (and on-going yearly rites, grave maintenance fees, etc) as performed by your local temple are remarkably expensive, so it might be interesting to see how it is discussed behind the scenes.

I don’t find “Automatic Recognition Monthly” obscure in the least, and we probably have a subscription at work somewhere…

Here’s a issue of “Linux for Schoolgirls”, or something…





Ranking result

Q: Which obscure but interesting magazine would you most like to read? (Sample size=500) Rank



Votes

1

Freshwater Snails Monthly

82

2

Snowball Fight Magazine

55

3

Buddhist Priest Monthly

49

4

Pig Breeder Friends

44

5

Waste Matter Monthly

40

6

Diabetes Monthly

38

7=

Food Wrappings Monthly

36

7=

Community Centre Monthly

36

9=

Convenience Store Monthly

35

9=

Minka (traditional B&B)

35

11

MAMOR (Self-Defense Force official magazine)

34

12=

Morning Assembly Monthly

33

12=

Background Matters JAPAN (insider info, corporate background details)

33

14

Imperial Court

32

15=

Stamp Magazine

31

15=

Automatic Recognition Monthly

31

17=

Nishikigoi Carp Monthly

30

17=

Pigeon-Fancier Friends

30

17=

Cell (biology, not prison)

30

20

High Speed Leaded Deluxe (for performance car fans)

29

21=

Stationery Monthly

27

21=

Headstone Monthly

27

23

Food Journal Monthly (soy bean news)

26

24

Buddhist Memorial Service Monthly

25

25=

Secrets Monthly (traditional fighting techniques)

24

25=

Vivarium Guide

24

25=

Home and Land Owner (real-estate owner)

24

28=

Diplomacy

22

28=

Mahjong World Monthly

22

30

Rock Lovers Monthly (stones, not Stones)

21

31

RIVER LIFE

20

32

Buildings Monthly

18

33=

Painting Techniques (trade, not art)

16

33=

Leadership Monthly

16

35

Curio Magazine

15

36=

Modern Bonsai

14

36=

Paseo Flamenco

14



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 24th and 30th of August 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.