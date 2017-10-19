Rather oddly, this quickie survey by Mynavi News into what people would want to know if the world were ending tomorrow, found almost half the sample were interested in merely what would be their last supper.

For me, I certainly wouldn’t be wasting time going home for dinner; I would be choosing my own! I’m not sure what secrets of the pyramids people are interested in; the main pyramids seem to have a lot of hidden tunnels, but every investigation of them turns out to be a damp squib, and I am certain there is no supernatural aspect to them, which I think is what that question is getting at.

I’m not sure how to illustrate the end of the world, so instead let’s listen to it; the Japanese band “Sekai no Owari” translates literally to “End of the World”, so here’s a recent single that what also the theme song for Mary and the Witch’s Flower:





Research results

Q1: If the world were to end tomorrow, what would you want to know? (Sample size=500) Q1A: How Star Wars ends Want to know

26.6%

Not interested

73.4%

Q1B: How One Piece manga comic ends Want to know

31.6%

Not interested

68.4%

Q1C: Are we really alone? Want to know

57.8%

Not interested

42.2%

Q1D: The secrets of the pyramids Want to know

55.0%

Not interested

45.0%

Q1E: What’s for dinner tonight Want to know

48.2%

Not interested

51.8%



Demographics

There’s no date for when this survey was carried out, but it was presumably shortly before the publication date of the 25th of September 2017 when 500 members of the Mynavi News monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.