Japanese average three credit cards in their wallets
@nifty recently published a report looking at credit and point cards.
I normally carry five credit cards with me, along with probably close to 10 credit card-sized point cards. Note that I don’t know if this survey included cards registered in mobile phones with Apple Pay, Android Pay, or Japan’s own Osaifu Keitai system. Now I think about it, I’ve never seen a survey on that, although I’ve seen a number on electronic cash including mobile phone-based systems. I’ll have a search later this week and see what I can find.
For point cards, I’ve got one (d Point from Docomo) that is also a smartphone app, but I only use the physical version, and I have two virtual-only card apps (Tokyu Hands and Afternoon Tea).
By the way, if you live in Japan you must get yourself an electronic superstore point card at the very least; there’s 8% to 10% point back, and Yodobashi Camera’s online store beats Amazon easily on price once you factor in the points, and most of its delivery is free. I also would trust Yodobashi, Bic Camera etc, to install a washing machine or the like; my image of Amazon is that they use a regular delivery service that will just dump the box on your doorstep. (This is most likely wrong, of course, but that’s just how I imagine things!)
Let’s for a change use one of my own photos; here is a railway and department store company’s advert for their credit card; note the unconscious sexism with the boy kitten commuting, the girl kitten going shopping.
Research results
Q1: How many credit cards do you regularly carry? (Sample size=2,644)
Male Female One 17.7% 20.3% Two 22.3% 25.9% Three 21.0% 19.7% Four 9.9% 9.2% Five 11.9% 9.6% Six 3.3% 3.8% Seven 1.7% 1.1% Eight 1.5% 1.5% Nine 0.2% 0.2% Ten 1.4% 0.2% 11 to 15 0.8% 0.9% 16 to 20 0.2% 0.2% 21 or more 0.1% 0.2% Don’t carry credit cards 3.8% 3.6% Don’t have credit cards 4.1% 3.6%
By counting 11 to 15 cards as 13, 16 to 20 as 18 and 21 or more as 21, the average number of cards per person is 3.0; those in their fifties has the highest average of 3.2 cards.
Q2: For what minimum value do you pay by credit card? (Sample size=2,644)
Male Female One yen 24.7% 17.1% 100 yen 2.0% 2.1% 200 yen 1.0% 2.4% 300 yen 0.6% 1.5% 500 yen 4.4% 6.2% 700 yen 1.0% 1.5% 1,000 yen 16.7% 19.9% 3,000 yen 12.2% 17.5% 5,000 yen 12.1% 10.7% 10,000 yen 11.3% 10.3% 20,000 yen 2.0% 1.5% 30,000 yen 1.4% 1.3% 50,000 yen 1.7% 0.9% 100,000 yen or more 1.0% 0.4% Don’t have, don’t use credit cards 7.9% 6.8%
Q3: On average, about how much per month is your total credit card bill for all your cards? (Sample size=2,644)
1,000 yen 2% 5,000 yen 6% 10,000 yen 9% 20,000 yen 12% 30,000 yen 15% 50,000 yen 16% 70,000 yen 8% 100,000 yen 11% 150,000 yen 6% 200,000 yen 6% 300,000 yen 2% 500,000 yen 2% 1,000,000 yen 1% More than 1,000,000 yen 0% Don’t have, don’t use credit cards 7%
Counting the “more than 1,000,000 yen” votes as 1,000,000 yen, the average bill is 63,870 yen.
Q4: Why do you continue to use your main credit card? (Sample size=2,644, multiple answer)
Male Female No annual fee 50.7% 56.2% Can trust the issuing company 35.1% 30.6% Can use, can get points at shops I often use 25.3% 36.5% Point award percentage is high 26.4% 29.9% Has attractive items to exchange points for 13.7% 14.1% Has high spending limit 7.7% 5.8% Has good custimer support 7,2% 4.5% Carrying the card has status 6.6% 5.6% Has good insurance for overseas travel 6.4% 6.4% Has attractive promotions, prize draws 5.4% 4.3% Quick issuing of card 4.6% 2.4% Many ways to charge to card (eg, all at once, monthly, etc) 4.0% 1.9% Discount service at restaurants, entertainment facilities, etc 2.3% 2.6% Friends, family recommended it 1.3% 1.5% Other 8.4% 9.4% Don’t have, don’t use credit cards 6.0% 4.9%
Some of the other reasons were “too much bother to change”, “same company issues ETC toll card”, and “points don’t expire”.
Q5: What point cards do you regularly? (Sample size=2,644, multiple answer)
Male Female T Point 61.8% 66.0% Electrical superstore 42.4% 42.9% Rakuten 41.1% 45.5% Ponta 34.7% 47.9% Drug store 26.6% 55.8% Supermarket 23.6% 47.2% nanaco 25.9% 31.6% d Point 24.9% 23.7% WAON 21.7% 34.0% Airline miles 17.1% 19.0% Net shopping 12.7% 21.8% Railway company 12.3% 13.2% Department store 7.0% 26.7% Restaurant 3.9% 10.5% Other 3.4% 3.2% Don’t have, don’t use point cards 4.4% 1.3%
Q6: What do you usually do with the points you earn? (Sample size=2,644)
Male Female Use once I have saved some amount 70.0% 76.1% Continue to save them 9.7% 6.0% Use as soon as possible 6.1% 6.8% No specific usage pattern 11.4% 10.5% Don’t have, don’t use point cards 2.9% 0.6%
Q7: Which airline miles card do you have? (Sample size=2,644, multiple answer)
ANA 21% JAL 20% Overseas airline 4% Don’t save miles, don’t use airlines 71% Other (domestic LCC, etc) 2%
Perhaps not suprisingly, the most far-flung island of Hokkaido had a clear lead in the percentage of card holders, with the better-connected by bullet train Kyushu a distant second, perhaps buoyed up by some percentage of Okinawa residents.
Demographics
Between the 29th of September and the 5th of October 2017 2,644 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a prviate internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.