@nifty recently published a report looking at credit and point cards.

I normally carry five credit cards with me, along with probably close to 10 credit card-sized point cards. Note that I don’t know if this survey included cards registered in mobile phones with Apple Pay, Android Pay, or Japan’s own Osaifu Keitai system. Now I think about it, I’ve never seen a survey on that, although I’ve seen a number on electronic cash including mobile phone-based systems. I’ll have a search later this week and see what I can find.

For point cards, I’ve got one (d Point from Docomo) that is also a smartphone app, but I only use the physical version, and I have two virtual-only card apps (Tokyu Hands and Afternoon Tea).

By the way, if you live in Japan you must get yourself an electronic superstore point card at the very least; there’s 8% to 10% point back, and Yodobashi Camera’s online store beats Amazon easily on price once you factor in the points, and most of its delivery is free. I also would trust Yodobashi, Bic Camera etc, to install a washing machine or the like; my image of Amazon is that they use a regular delivery service that will just dump the box on your doorstep. (This is most likely wrong, of course, but that’s just how I imagine things!)

Let’s for a change use one of my own photos; here is a railway and department store company’s advert for their credit card; note the unconscious sexism with the boy kitten commuting, the girl kitten going shopping.





Research results

Q1: How many credit cards do you regularly carry? (Sample size=2,644)

Male

Female

One

17.7%

20.3%

Two

22.3%

25.9%

Three

21.0%

19.7%

Four

9.9%

9.2%

Five

11.9%

9.6%

Six

3.3%

3.8%

Seven

1.7%

1.1%

Eight

1.5%

1.5%

Nine

0.2%

0.2%

Ten

1.4%

0.2%

11 to 15

0.8%

0.9%

16 to 20

0.2%

0.2%

21 or more

0.1%

0.2%

Don’t carry credit cards

3.8%

3.6%

Don’t have credit cards

4.1%

3.6%

By counting 11 to 15 cards as 13, 16 to 20 as 18 and 21 or more as 21, the average number of cards per person is 3.0; those in their fifties has the highest average of 3.2 cards. Q2: For what minimum value do you pay by credit card? (Sample size=2,644)

Male

Female

One yen

24.7%

17.1%

100 yen

2.0%

2.1%

200 yen

1.0%

2.4%

300 yen

0.6%

1.5%

500 yen

4.4%

6.2%

700 yen

1.0%

1.5%

1,000 yen

16.7%

19.9%

3,000 yen

12.2%

17.5%

5,000 yen

12.1%

10.7%

10,000 yen

11.3%

10.3%

20,000 yen

2.0%

1.5%

30,000 yen

1.4%

1.3%

50,000 yen

1.7%

0.9%

100,000 yen or more

1.0%

0.4%

Don’t have, don’t use credit cards

7.9%

6.8%

Q3: On average, about how much per month is your total credit card bill for all your cards? (Sample size=2,644) 1,000 yen

2%

5,000 yen

6%

10,000 yen

9%

20,000 yen

12%

30,000 yen

15%

50,000 yen

16%

70,000 yen

8%

100,000 yen

11%

150,000 yen

6%

200,000 yen

6%

300,000 yen

2%

500,000 yen

2%

1,000,000 yen

1%

More than 1,000,000 yen

0%

Don’t have, don’t use credit cards

7%

Counting the “more than 1,000,000 yen” votes as 1,000,000 yen, the average bill is 63,870 yen. Q4: Why do you continue to use your main credit card? (Sample size=2,644, multiple answer)

Male

Female

No annual fee

50.7%

56.2%

Can trust the issuing company

35.1%

30.6%

Can use, can get points at shops I often use

25.3%

36.5%

Point award percentage is high

26.4%

29.9%

Has attractive items to exchange points for

13.7%

14.1%

Has high spending limit

7.7%

5.8%

Has good custimer support

7,2%

4.5%

Carrying the card has status

6.6%

5.6%

Has good insurance for overseas travel

6.4%

6.4%

Has attractive promotions, prize draws

5.4%

4.3%

Quick issuing of card

4.6%

2.4%

Many ways to charge to card (eg, all at once, monthly, etc)

4.0%

1.9%

Discount service at restaurants, entertainment facilities, etc

2.3%

2.6%

Friends, family recommended it

1.3%

1.5%

Other

8.4%

9.4%

Don’t have, don’t use credit cards

6.0%

4.9%

Some of the other reasons were “too much bother to change”, “same company issues ETC toll card”, and “points don’t expire”. Q5: What point cards do you regularly? (Sample size=2,644, multiple answer)

Male

Female

T Point

61.8%

66.0%

Electrical superstore

42.4%

42.9%

Rakuten

41.1%

45.5%

Ponta

34.7%

47.9%

Drug store

26.6%

55.8%

Supermarket

23.6%

47.2%

nanaco

25.9%

31.6%

d Point

24.9%

23.7%

WAON

21.7%

34.0%

Airline miles

17.1%

19.0%

Net shopping

12.7%

21.8%

Railway company

12.3%

13.2%

Department store

7.0%

26.7%

Restaurant

3.9%

10.5%

Other

3.4%

3.2%

Don’t have, don’t use point cards

4.4%

1.3%

Q6: What do you usually do with the points you earn? (Sample size=2,644)

Male

Female

Use once I have saved some amount

70.0%

76.1%

Continue to save them

9.7%

6.0%

Use as soon as possible

6.1%

6.8%

No specific usage pattern

11.4%

10.5%

Don’t have, don’t use point cards

2.9%

0.6%

Q7: Which airline miles card do you have? (Sample size=2,644, multiple answer) ANA

21%

JAL

20%

Overseas airline

4%

Don’t save miles, don’t use airlines

71%

Other (domestic LCC, etc)

2%

Perhaps not suprisingly, the most far-flung island of Hokkaido had a clear lead in the percentage of card holders, with the better-connected by bullet train Kyushu a distant second, perhaps buoyed up by some percentage of Okinawa residents.

Demographics

Between the 29th of September and the 5th of October 2017 2,644 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a prviate internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.