October 17, 2017
@nifty recently published a report looking at credit and point cards.

I normally carry five credit cards with me, along with probably close to 10 credit card-sized point cards. Note that I don’t know if this survey included cards registered in mobile phones with Apple Pay, Android Pay, or Japan’s own Osaifu Keitai system. Now I think about it, I’ve never seen a survey on that, although I’ve seen a number on electronic cash including mobile phone-based systems. I’ll have a search later this week and see what I can find.

For point cards, I’ve got one (d Point from Docomo) that is also a smartphone app, but I only use the physical version, and I have two virtual-only card apps (Tokyu Hands and Afternoon Tea).

By the way, if you live in Japan you must get yourself an electronic superstore point card at the very least; there’s 8% to 10% point back, and Yodobashi Camera’s online store beats Amazon easily on price once you factor in the points, and most of its delivery is free. I also would trust Yodobashi, Bic Camera etc, to install a washing machine or the like; my image of Amazon is that they use a regular delivery service that will just dump the box on your doorstep. (This is most likely wrong, of course, but that’s just how I imagine things!)

Let’s for a change use one of my own photos; here is a railway and department store company’s advert for their credit card; note the unconscious sexism with the boy kitten commuting, the girl kitten going shopping.

Research results

Q1: How many credit cards do you regularly carry? (Sample size=2,644)

 
Male
Female
One
17.7%
20.3%
Two
22.3%
25.9%
Three
21.0%
19.7%
Four
9.9%
9.2%
Five
11.9%
9.6%
Six
3.3%
3.8%
Seven
1.7%
1.1%
Eight
1.5%
1.5%
Nine
0.2%
0.2%
Ten
1.4%
0.2%
11 to 15
0.8%
0.9%
16 to 20
0.2%
0.2%
21 or more
0.1%
0.2%
Don’t carry credit cards
3.8%
3.6%
Don’t have credit cards
4.1%
3.6%

By counting 11 to 15 cards as 13, 16 to 20 as 18 and 21 or more as 21, the average number of cards per person is 3.0; those in their fifties has the highest average of 3.2 cards.

Q2: For what minimum value do you pay by credit card? (Sample size=2,644)

 
Male
Female
One yen
24.7%
17.1%
100 yen
2.0%
2.1%
200 yen
1.0%
2.4%
300 yen
0.6%
1.5%
500 yen
4.4%
6.2%
700 yen
1.0%
1.5%
1,000 yen
16.7%
19.9%
3,000 yen
12.2%
17.5%
5,000 yen
12.1%
10.7%
10,000 yen
11.3%
10.3%
20,000 yen
2.0%
1.5%
30,000 yen
1.4%
1.3%
50,000 yen
1.7%
0.9%
100,000 yen or more
1.0%
0.4%
Don’t have, don’t use credit cards
7.9%
6.8%

Q3: On average, about how much per month is your total credit card bill for all your cards? (Sample size=2,644)

1,000 yen
2%
5,000 yen
6%
10,000 yen
9%
20,000 yen
12%
30,000 yen
15%
50,000 yen
16%
70,000 yen
8%
100,000 yen
11%
150,000 yen
6%
200,000 yen
6%
300,000 yen
2%
500,000 yen
2%
1,000,000 yen
1%
More than 1,000,000 yen
0%
Don’t have, don’t use credit cards
7%

Counting the “more than 1,000,000 yen” votes as 1,000,000 yen, the average bill is 63,870 yen.

Q4: Why do you continue to use your main credit card? (Sample size=2,644, multiple answer)

 
Male
Female
No annual fee
50.7%
56.2%
Can trust the issuing company
35.1%
30.6%
Can use, can get points at shops I often use
25.3%
36.5%
Point award percentage is high
26.4%
29.9%
Has attractive items to exchange points for
13.7%
14.1%
Has high spending limit
7.7%
5.8%
Has good custimer support
7,2%
4.5%
Carrying the card has status
6.6%
5.6%
Has good insurance for overseas travel
6.4%
6.4%
Has attractive promotions, prize draws
5.4%
4.3%
Quick issuing of card
4.6%
2.4%
Many ways to charge to card (eg, all at once, monthly, etc)
4.0%
1.9%
Discount service at restaurants, entertainment facilities, etc
2.3%
2.6%
Friends, family recommended it
1.3%
1.5%
Other
8.4%
9.4%
Don’t have, don’t use credit cards
6.0%
4.9%

Some of the other reasons were “too much bother to change”, “same company issues ETC toll card”, and “points don’t expire”.

Q5: What point cards do you regularly? (Sample size=2,644, multiple answer)

 
Male
Female
T Point
61.8%
66.0%
Electrical superstore
42.4%
42.9%
Rakuten
41.1%
45.5%
Ponta
34.7%
47.9%
Drug store
26.6%
55.8%
Supermarket
23.6%
47.2%
nanaco
25.9%
31.6%
d Point
24.9%
23.7%
WAON
21.7%
34.0%
Airline miles
17.1%
19.0%
Net shopping
12.7%
21.8%
Railway company
12.3%
13.2%
Department store
7.0%
26.7%
Restaurant
3.9%
10.5%
Other
3.4%
3.2%
Don’t have, don’t use point cards
4.4%
1.3%

Q6: What do you usually do with the points you earn? (Sample size=2,644)

 
Male
Female
Use once I have saved some amount
70.0%
76.1%
Continue to save them
9.7%
6.0%
Use as soon as possible
6.1%
6.8%
No specific usage pattern
11.4%
10.5%
Don’t have, don’t use point cards
2.9%
0.6%

Q7: Which airline miles card do you have? (Sample size=2,644, multiple answer)

ANA
21%
JAL
20%
Overseas airline
4%
Don’t save miles, don’t use airlines
71%
Other (domestic LCC, etc)
2%

Perhaps not suprisingly, the most far-flung island of Hokkaido had a clear lead in the percentage of card holders, with the better-connected by bullet train Kyushu a distant second, perhaps buoyed up by some percentage of Okinawa residents.

Demographics

Between the 29th of September and the 5th of October 2017 2,644 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a prviate internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.

