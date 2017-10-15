goo Ranking took a look a few months ago at typical happenings in the morning rush hour train.

Number 10 may be a completely wrong translation, but as far as I can tell it is a reference to a popular manga comic, but even after reading the article on JoJo Stands I am none the wiser!

I’m lucky with my commute, as I usually start it from the beginning of the line, so I can be assured of a seat within 10 minutes of arriving at the platform. Once or twice, though, I’ve been unable to get off at my stop as the train was just far too busy to fight through from my seat to the door.

Here’s what I hate (my evening commute is often like this), people shoving in backwards:





Ranking result

Q: What is a typical happening in a morning rush hour train? (Sample size=3146) Rank



Votes

1

Even though the carriage is already packed, people keep getting on board

299

2

There are people standing by the door who don’t get off when the doors open

273

3

Everyone eyes are dead

233

4

It’s packed by the doors, but further in is suprisingly emptier

232

5

Women’s perfume stinks

158

6

Someone has leaky earphones

155

7

I can’t stop playing smartphone games even in the packed train

133

8

I cannot grab a hanging strap so I have to try to catch my balance

118

9

I can remember which side the doors open for every stop

110

10

Without thinking I adopt a JoJo Stand

108

11

I wear my rucksack on my front

107

12

I predict where people might next get off when thinking about where to get on

104

13

There’s an old guy using origami techniques to read his newspaper

94

14

I end up leaning on people

91

15

I get stuck in between tall people and cannot see a thing

82

16=

Only on days I want to get home early my morning train is delayed

80

16=

There are high school girls chatting loudly

80

18

I get annoy even by the slightest delays

77

19

I lift one foot and someone takes my place so I have to keep standing on one leg

75

20

The train gets delayed for trivial matters

74

21

There’s a woman putting on makeup

59

22

It’s tough holding in sneezes

49

23

My earphone cord catches on someone’s bag and get ripped out

47

24

I get pushed in all the way to in front of the seats

40

25

Old guys get into an argument

36

26

Foreign tourists seem to be enjoying themselves

32

27=

People’s suitcases get in the way

31

27=

People don’t say anything and just barge their way to the exit

31

27=

The person in front’ hair gets up my nose

31

30

I end up touching someone else’s hand as we both go for the same hanging strap

28

31

Other

78



Demographics

Between the 3rd and 17th of April 2017 3,146 visitors to the goo Ranking web site and partner services completed an internet-based questionnaire. No demographics were collected.