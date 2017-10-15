Stuff that happens in morning rush hour trains in Japan

goo Ranking took a look a few months ago at typical happenings in the morning rush hour train.

Number 10 may be a completely wrong translation, but as far as I can tell it is a reference to a popular manga comic, but even after reading the article on JoJo Stands I am none the wiser!

I’m lucky with my commute, as I usually start it from the beginning of the line, so I can be assured of a seat within 10 minutes of arriving at the platform. Once or twice, though, I’ve been unable to get off at my stop as the train was just far too busy to fight through from my seat to the door.

Here’s what I hate (my evening commute is often like this), people shoving in backwards:

Tōkaidō Line at Kawasaki station

Ranking result

Q: What is a typical happening in a morning rush hour train? (Sample size=3146)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Even though the carriage is already packed, people keep getting on board
299
2
There are people standing by the door who don’t get off when the doors open
273
3
Everyone eyes are dead
233
4
It’s packed by the doors, but further in is suprisingly emptier
232
5
Women’s perfume stinks
158
6
Someone has leaky earphones
155
7
I can’t stop playing smartphone games even in the packed train
133
8
I cannot grab a hanging strap so I have to try to catch my balance
118
9
I can remember which side the doors open for every stop
110
10
Without thinking I adopt a JoJo Stand
108
11
I wear my rucksack on my front
107
12
I predict where people might next get off when thinking about where to get on
104
13
There’s an old guy using origami techniques to read his newspaper
94
14
I end up leaning on people
91
15
I get stuck in between tall people and cannot see a thing
82
16=
Only on days I want to get home early my morning train is delayed
80
16=
There are high school girls chatting loudly
80
18
I get annoy even by the slightest delays
77
19
I lift one foot and someone takes my place so I have to keep standing on one leg
75
20
The train gets delayed for trivial matters
74
21
There’s a woman putting on makeup
59
22
It’s tough holding in sneezes
49
23
My earphone cord catches on someone’s bag and get ripped out
47
24
I get pushed in all the way to in front of the seats
40
25
Old guys get into an argument
36
26
Foreign tourists seem to be enjoying themselves
32
27=
People’s suitcases get in the way
31
27=
People don’t say anything and just barge their way to the exit
31
27=
The person in front’ hair gets up my nose
31
30
I end up touching someone else’s hand as we both go for the same hanging strap
28
31
Other
78

Demographics

Between the 3rd and 17th of April 2017 3,146 visitors to the goo Ranking web site and partner services completed an internet-based questionnaire. No demographics were collected.

