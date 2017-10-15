Stuff that happens in morning rush hour trains in Japan
goo Ranking took a look a few months ago at typical happenings in the morning rush hour train.
Number 10 may be a completely wrong translation, but as far as I can tell it is a reference to a popular manga comic, but even after reading the article on JoJo Stands I am none the wiser!
I’m lucky with my commute, as I usually start it from the beginning of the line, so I can be assured of a seat within 10 minutes of arriving at the platform. Once or twice, though, I’ve been unable to get off at my stop as the train was just far too busy to fight through from my seat to the door.
Here’s what I hate (my evening commute is often like this), people shoving in backwards:
Ranking result
Q: What is a typical happening in a morning rush hour train? (Sample size=3146)
Rank Votes 1 Even though the carriage is already packed, people keep getting on board 299 2 There are people standing by the door who don’t get off when the doors open 273 3 Everyone eyes are dead 233 4 It’s packed by the doors, but further in is suprisingly emptier 232 5 Women’s perfume stinks 158 6 Someone has leaky earphones 155 7 I can’t stop playing smartphone games even in the packed train 133 8 I cannot grab a hanging strap so I have to try to catch my balance 118 9 I can remember which side the doors open for every stop 110 10 Without thinking I adopt a JoJo Stand 108 11 I wear my rucksack on my front 107 12 I predict where people might next get off when thinking about where to get on 104 13 There’s an old guy using origami techniques to read his newspaper 94 14 I end up leaning on people 91 15 I get stuck in between tall people and cannot see a thing 82 16= Only on days I want to get home early my morning train is delayed 80 16= There are high school girls chatting loudly 80 18 I get annoy even by the slightest delays 77 19 I lift one foot and someone takes my place so I have to keep standing on one leg 75 20 The train gets delayed for trivial matters 74 21 There’s a woman putting on makeup 59 22 It’s tough holding in sneezes 49 23 My earphone cord catches on someone’s bag and get ripped out 47 24 I get pushed in all the way to in front of the seats 40 25 Old guys get into an argument 36 26 Foreign tourists seem to be enjoying themselves 32 27= People’s suitcases get in the way 31 27= People don’t say anything and just barge their way to the exit 31 27= The person in front’ hair gets up my nose 31 30 I end up touching someone else’s hand as we both go for the same hanging strap 28 31 Other 78
Demographics
Between the 3rd and 17th of April 2017 3,146 visitors to the goo Ranking web site and partner services completed an internet-based questionnaire. No demographics were collected.