I discovered this survey following some Japan visitor mentioning that everyone seemed neatly turned out, but retorted that ironing seems infrequent, and most of the well-ironed clothes are likely from the dry cleaner’s. So I did a quick Google search for data to back up my supposition, and found this survey from Sankei Living and P&G into clothes washing and ironing.

The survey also mentioned that in 2016 people did on average 6.4 washes per week, down from 8.6 in 2011, but in the same period the weight of clothes per load increased from 2.6 kg to 3.1 kg per load, so a weekly total of 22.4 kg in 2011 to 19.8 kg in 2016.

We do a washing every day, but my wife never irons, and I do a couple of shirts and a pair of trousers once every week. My mother always ironed, right down to socks and underpants, though.

Here’s a typical washing day scene in a Japanese flat:





Research results

Q1: How do you want to change how often you wash clothes? (Sample size=800) Current frequency is fine

43.9%

Want to decrease

54.9%

Want to increase

1.3%

Q2: Do you know that if you leave clothes unwashing dirt becomes harder to remove? (Sample size=800) Yes

83.5%

No

16.5%

Q3: How do you want to change how often you iron clothes? (Sample size=800) Current frequency is fine

38.0%

Want to decrease

60.6%

Want to increase

1.4%

Q4: How often do you iron clothes? (Sample size=800)

Twice or more per week

Once a week

Once, twice a month

Less than that

Never

Full-time workers

N=196

22.4%

25.0%

14.3%

25.5%

12.8%

Part-time workers

N=302

34.5%

25.8%

17.5%

16.2%

6.0%

Housewives

N=266

35.0%

24.4%

12.0%

18.4%

10.2%

Q5: What stresses you regarding washing clothes? (Sample size=800, multiple answer)

Washing

Drying

Folding

Full-time workers

N=196

11.2%

28.6%

35.7%

Part-time workers

N=302

9.9%

19.9%

32.5%

Housewives

N=266

7.5%

12.0%

28.6%

Q6: Compared to five years ago, how much more efficient have you become? (Sample size=800) Q6A: Ironing Much less

3.9%

A little less

11.9%

About the same

65.4%

A little more

14.1%

Much more

4.8%

Q6B: Vacuuming Much less

2.9%

A little less

16.1%

About the same

51.9%

A little more

24.1%

Much more

5.0%

Q6C: Clothes washing Much less

2.1%

A little less

9.4%

About the same

54.1%

A little more

29.0%

Much more

5.4%

Q6D: Dish washing Much less

1.4%

A little less

6.0%

About the same

50.8%

A little more

29.9%

Much more

12.0%

Q6E: Cooking Much less

6.0%

A little less

11.5%

About the same

43.9%

A little more

34.1%

Much more

7.9%



Demographics

Between the 2nd and 6th of August 2017 800 women between the ages of 20 and 59 (with an average age of 42.0 years old) completed a private internet-based questionnaire. 24.5% of the sample were in full-time work, 37.8% in part-time or casual work, and 33.3% were full-time housewives.