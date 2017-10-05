According to this survey from Katte2Q, there’s a lot of cheese fans in Japan, and a worryingly large number of fans of cheese-flavoured plastic. I remember the first time that I ate Japanese processed cheese squares; after grilling it was difficult to tell whether or not I had remembered to remove the wrapper…

By the way, much of the Camembert available in Japan is actually from Hokkaido (as is some of the Mozzarella), as illustrated by this pack of Hokkaido Camembert cheesy Collon:





Research results

Q1: Do you like cheese? (Sample size=around 10,000) Love it

21.9%

Like it

44.4%

Can’t say either way

25.4%

Dislike it

3.2%

Hate it

5.1%

Q2: What is your most favourite kind of cheese? (Sample size=around 10,000) Camembert

29.0%

Mozzarella

23.5%

Processed cheese

14.3%

Cream cheese

11.3%

Cheddar cheese

7.1%

Gouda cheese

3.1%

Parmesan cheese

2.6%

Gorgonzola cheese

2.2%

Cottage cheese

1.7%

Mascarpone cheese

1.1%

Other

4.1%

Q3: Which of the following cheese-based recipes have you made? (Sample size=around 10,000, multiple answer) Pizza

59.1%

Pasta

53.3%

Gratin, Doria

50.0%

Omelette

26.8%

Risotto

18.8%

Cheese-filled hamburger

17.4%

Breaded cheese pork cutlet

14.9%

Cheese fondue

14.2%

Cheese fry

10.3%

Caprese

7.3%

Other

11.7%



Demographics

Between the 25th of July and the 2nd of August 2017 around 10,000 members of the Katte2Q monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.