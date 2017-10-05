Camembert is Japan’s favourte cheese

According to this survey from Katte2Q, there’s a lot of cheese fans in Japan, and a worryingly large number of fans of cheese-flavoured plastic. I remember the first time that I ate Japanese processed cheese squares; after grilling it was difficult to tell whether or not I had remembered to remove the wrapper…

By the way, much of the Camembert available in Japan is actually from Hokkaido (as is some of the Mozzarella), as illustrated by this pack of Hokkaido Camembert cheesy Collon:

Camembert Cheese Collon

Research results

Q1: Do you like cheese? (Sample size=around 10,000)

Love it
21.9%
Like it
44.4%
Can’t say either way
25.4%
Dislike it
3.2%
Hate it
5.1%

Q2: What is your most favourite kind of cheese? (Sample size=around 10,000)

Camembert
29.0%
Mozzarella
23.5%
Processed cheese
14.3%
Cream cheese
11.3%
Cheddar cheese
7.1%
Gouda cheese
3.1%
Parmesan cheese
2.6%
Gorgonzola cheese
2.2%
Cottage cheese
1.7%
Mascarpone cheese
1.1%
Other
4.1%

Q3: Which of the following cheese-based recipes have you made? (Sample size=around 10,000, multiple answer)

Pizza
59.1%
Pasta
53.3%
Gratin, Doria
50.0%
Omelette
26.8%
Risotto
18.8%
Cheese-filled hamburger
17.4%
Breaded cheese pork cutlet
14.9%
Cheese fondue
14.2%
Cheese fry
10.3%
Caprese
7.3%
Other
11.7%

Demographics

Between the 25th of July and the 2nd of August 2017 around 10,000 members of the Katte2Q monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

