Natto is many a foreigners’ nemesis, but this survey from @nifty into natto and tofu found that many Japanese too find rotton beans foul.

I’ve tried a few times to eat it, but I just can’t cope with the smell; fortunately my wife too hates the stuff! Tofu on the other hand is wonderful! If you want to experience a wide range of tofu cooking, my recommendation is Hakkakuan (branches in various cities) – they have full course tofu with all-you-can-eat freshly-made tofu topped as desired with sour plum-coated sesame or coarse sea salt.

Here’s four cute blocks of tofu:





Research results

Q1: Do you like natto? (Sample size=2,795) Love it!

23.0%

Like it

38.9%

It’s OK

24.7%

Dislike it

5.0%

Hate it!

8.4%

By area of Japan, the northern half and the southern island of Kyushu had a majority of natto likers, but the southern half of the mainland, from the Kansai area around Osaka to Hiroshima and further, and the island of Shikoku had a minority of likers. Q2: How often do you eat natto? (Sample size=2,795) Almost every day

18%

Twice or thrice a week

23%

Once a week

21%

Once a fortnight

10%

Once a month

10%

Almost never, never

18%

Q3: When shopping, how do you choose which natto to buy? (Sample size=2,795, multiple answer)

Male

Female

Size, kind of beans

44.7%

58.4%

Price

42.7%

44.7%

Taste

34.9%

38.7%

Best before date

20.4%

28.8%

Beans region of origin, quality

20.6%

29.4%

Amount in pack

20.7%

26.9%

Maker, brand

13.5%

17.8%

Kind of dressing included

12.3%

15.1%

Kind of container

5.5%

7.5%

Feel in mouth

3.4%

4.1%

Nutrients, effect

2.6%

2.7%

Package design

1.1%

1.0%

Whether it is popular

0.7%

0.0%

Don’t buy it myself

18.6%

12.2%

Other

1.1%

2.5%

Nothing in particular

8.1%

4.6%

Q4: Do you add mustard to your natto? (Sample size=2,795) Always

54.8%

Sometimes

18.4%

Never

14.8%

Don’t eat natto

12.0%

Q5: What kinds of tofu do you like? (Sample size=2,795, multiple answer)

Male

Female

Kinukoshi (silky) tofu

70.2%

72.5%

Momen (firm) tofu

63.1%

53.8%

Atsuage (thick-fried)

47.0%

51.5%

Yose-dofu, oboro-dofu, zaru-dofu (fresh)

28.6%

46.8%

Koya-dofu, shimi-tofu, koori-dofu (dried)

25.8%

35.8%

Grilled tofu

21.8%

21.9%

Other

1.3%

2.7%

Don’t eat, don’t like tofu

2.7%

1.9%

Q6: What tofu recipies do you like? (Sample size=2,795, multiple answer)

Male

Female

Hiyayakko tofu

82.7%

72.5%

Miso soup

74.2%

63.4%

Mabo-dofu

68.0%

61.9%

Hot-pot

63.8%

62.5%

Age-dashi tofu

49.5%

62.1%

Niku tofu

36.2%

33.1%

Goya champuru

24.0%

26.3%

Shiraae

17.4%

36.8%

Tofu hamburger

15.7%

28.8%

Ankake tofu

16.2%

23.4%

Tofu steak

11.7%

18.2%

Iri-dofu

11.3%

20.1%

Tofu salad

9.4%

20.1%

Tofu doughnuts

4.2%

13.7%

Other

1.1%

1.4%

Don’t eat, don’t like tofu

2.1%

1.9%



Demographics

Between the 15th and 21st of September 2017 2,795 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.