Natto is many a foreigners’ nemesis, but this survey from @nifty into natto and tofu found that many Japanese too find rotton beans foul.
I’ve tried a few times to eat it, but I just can’t cope with the smell; fortunately my wife too hates the stuff! Tofu on the other hand is wonderful! If you want to experience a wide range of tofu cooking, my recommendation is Hakkakuan (branches in various cities) – they have full course tofu with all-you-can-eat freshly-made tofu topped as desired with sour plum-coated sesame or coarse sea salt.
Here’s four cute blocks of tofu:
Research results
Q1: Do you like natto? (Sample size=2,795)
Love it!
23.0%
Like it
38.9%
It’s OK
24.7%
Dislike it
5.0%
Hate it!
8.4%
By area of Japan, the northern half and the southern island of Kyushu had a majority of natto likers, but the southern half of the mainland, from the Kansai area around Osaka to Hiroshima and further, and the island of Shikoku had a minority of likers.
Q2: How often do you eat natto? (Sample size=2,795)
Almost every day
18%
Twice or thrice a week
23%
Once a week
21%
Once a fortnight
10%
Once a month
10%
Almost never, never
18%
Q3: When shopping, how do you choose which natto to buy? (Sample size=2,795, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Size, kind of beans
44.7%
58.4%
Price
42.7%
44.7%
Taste
34.9%
38.7%
Best before date
20.4%
28.8%
Beans region of origin, quality
20.6%
29.4%
Amount in pack
20.7%
26.9%
Maker, brand
13.5%
17.8%
Kind of dressing included
12.3%
15.1%
Kind of container
5.5%
7.5%
Feel in mouth
3.4%
4.1%
Nutrients, effect
2.6%
2.7%
Package design
1.1%
1.0%
Whether it is popular
0.7%
0.0%
Don’t buy it myself
18.6%
12.2%
Other
1.1%
2.5%
Nothing in particular
8.1%
4.6%
Q4: Do you add mustard to your natto? (Sample size=2,795)
Always
54.8%
Sometimes
18.4%
Never
14.8%
Don’t eat natto
12.0%
Q5: What kinds of tofu do you like? (Sample size=2,795, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Kinukoshi (silky) tofu
70.2%
72.5%
Momen (firm) tofu
63.1%
53.8%
Atsuage (thick-fried)
47.0%
51.5%
Yose-dofu, oboro-dofu, zaru-dofu (fresh)
28.6%
46.8%
Koya-dofu, shimi-tofu, koori-dofu (dried)
25.8%
35.8%
Grilled tofu
21.8%
21.9%
Other
1.3%
2.7%
Don’t eat, don’t like tofu
2.7%
1.9%
Q6: What tofu recipies do you like? (Sample size=2,795, multiple answer)