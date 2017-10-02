Post-war common sense that is inconceivable now
This survey from goo Ranking took a look at what post-war common sense things are now inconceivable. The “post-war” era was defined in this survey as the Showa Era, 25th December 1926 to 7th January 1989, the reign of Emperor Hirohito.
For number 20, I hear that many schools still serve up whale once a year or so.
At number 26, I’m not really sure what is so incredible about 100 yen for a soft drink can; although if one goes to a vending machine or a convenience store and pays full price, a Coke will be about 140 yen – just 40% inflation in 30 years – but 100 yen in a supermarket is quite believable, and a quick check of net supermarkets tells me it’s about 80 yen per can when buying a case of 24.
For number 30, similar to number 26, the price currently is merely 260 yen, another 30% over 30 year increase, with 8% of that being due to sales tax, and it didn’t actually reach the 200 yen price until 1996, 7 years after the end of the Showa Era!
The bullet train is now all non-smoking except for air-tight booths in some carriages, although the first time I rode on one it still allowed smoking in certain carriages, including the one I had chosen in my ignorance!
Ranking result
Q: What common sense from the post-war era are inconceivable these days? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 Smoking anywhere in trains 136 2 One dollar to 360 yen 134 3 Train toilets flushing directly to the tracks 132 4 Smoking in planes 109 5 Smoking in hospital waiting rooms 103 6 Spittoons on station platforms 101 7 Smoking in cinemas 100 8 Not being allowed to take on fluids during school sports activities 98 9 Nude women on prime-time television 95 10 No sales tax 88 11 No compulsory helmets on motorbikes 84 12 Children being able to buy cigs and booze 83 13 Teachers smoking in the staff room 81 14 Packages being left with the neighbours when you’re not at home 76 15 Smoking at one’s desk in the office 74 16 All the shops being shut over New Year 73 17 Seatbelts not being compulsory for drivers 72 18 When missing a meeting with someone, leaving a note on the station blackboard 66 19 Teachers slapping, punching pupils with impunity 63 20 Whale for school dinners 62 21 School dinners without rice, but bread or soft noodles instead 60 22 In primary school in midwinter, both boys and girls polishing the class topless 59 23 Lots of television advertisement are static images 53 24= Being passed a pay packet 51 24= 1 litre of soft drinks in glass not plastic bottles 51 26 100 yen for a soft drink can 47 27 Television candid camera programs featuring ordinary people being pranked 46 28= Live pro-wrestling every week on prime-time televison 45 28= Public telephones everywhere 45 30= Hushing the room to record songs off the television 44 30= “Shonen Jump” weekly manga comic for 200 yen or less 44 32 Railway staff checking individual tickets at the platform entrance 43 33= Hitting the television when one lost the signal 42 33= Drink cans having pull tabs that detach 42 35 Having to remember lots of telephone numbers, and keeping a paper address book 40 36= Public toilets being all Japanese squat style 39 36= Dial telephones 39 38= Often seeing dog poo in gutters 36 39 Lots of television programs featured ordinary people, where they could win money and prizes 34 40 Having a Golden Week holiday with a workday in the middle 33 41= Having to get multiple prints developed to hand out copies of group photos 32 41= Having just one telephone line at home, and having to wait to get the right person on the line 32 41= Telephone cards being invaluable when using public phones 32 44 School lunch featured reconstituted powdered milk 28 45= One television per home, and fights over which channel to watch 26 45= Having to carry around a camera when wanting to take a photograph 26 47 Honeymoons were primarily to domestic, not overseas locations 22 48 One of primary school boys’ desired occupations was pro baseball player 19 49 Pet cats and dogs basically lived outdoors 16
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 24th and 30th of August 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.