This survey from goo Ranking took a look at what post-war common sense things are now inconceivable. The “post-war” era was defined in this survey as the Showa Era, 25th December 1926 to 7th January 1989, the reign of Emperor Hirohito.

For number 20, I hear that many schools still serve up whale once a year or so.

At number 26, I’m not really sure what is so incredible about 100 yen for a soft drink can; although if one goes to a vending machine or a convenience store and pays full price, a Coke will be about 140 yen – just 40% inflation in 30 years – but 100 yen in a supermarket is quite believable, and a quick check of net supermarkets tells me it’s about 80 yen per can when buying a case of 24.

For number 30, similar to number 26, the price currently is merely 260 yen, another 30% over 30 year increase, with 8% of that being due to sales tax, and it didn’t actually reach the 200 yen price until 1996, 7 years after the end of the Showa Era!

The bullet train is now all non-smoking except for air-tight booths in some carriages, although the first time I rode on one it still allowed smoking in certain carriages, including the one I had chosen in my ignorance!





Ranking result

Q: What common sense from the post-war era are inconceivable these days? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

Smoking anywhere in trains

136

2

One dollar to 360 yen

134

3

Train toilets flushing directly to the tracks

132

4

Smoking in planes

109

5

Smoking in hospital waiting rooms

103

6

Spittoons on station platforms

101

7

Smoking in cinemas

100

8

Not being allowed to take on fluids during school sports activities

98

9

Nude women on prime-time television

95

10

No sales tax

88

11

No compulsory helmets on motorbikes

84

12

Children being able to buy cigs and booze

83

13

Teachers smoking in the staff room

81

14

Packages being left with the neighbours when you’re not at home

76

15

Smoking at one’s desk in the office

74

16

All the shops being shut over New Year

73

17

Seatbelts not being compulsory for drivers

72

18

When missing a meeting with someone, leaving a note on the station blackboard

66

19

Teachers slapping, punching pupils with impunity

63

20

Whale for school dinners

62

21

School dinners without rice, but bread or soft noodles instead

60

22

In primary school in midwinter, both boys and girls polishing the class topless

59

23

Lots of television advertisement are static images

53

24=

Being passed a pay packet

51

24=

1 litre of soft drinks in glass not plastic bottles

51

26

100 yen for a soft drink can

47

27

Television candid camera programs featuring ordinary people being pranked

46

28=

Live pro-wrestling every week on prime-time televison

45

28=

Public telephones everywhere

45

30=

Hushing the room to record songs off the television

44

30=

“Shonen Jump” weekly manga comic for 200 yen or less

44

32

Railway staff checking individual tickets at the platform entrance

43

33=

Hitting the television when one lost the signal

42

33=

Drink cans having pull tabs that detach

42

35

Having to remember lots of telephone numbers, and keeping a paper address book

40

36=

Public toilets being all Japanese squat style

39

36=

Dial telephones

39

38=

Often seeing dog poo in gutters

36

39

Lots of television programs featured ordinary people, where they could win money and prizes

34

40

Having a Golden Week holiday with a workday in the middle

33

41=

Having to get multiple prints developed to hand out copies of group photos

32

41=

Having just one telephone line at home, and having to wait to get the right person on the line

32

41=

Telephone cards being invaluable when using public phones

32

44

School lunch featured reconstituted powdered milk

28

45=

One television per home, and fights over which channel to watch

26

45=

Having to carry around a camera when wanting to take a photograph

26

47

Honeymoons were primarily to domestic, not overseas locations

22

48

One of primary school boys’ desired occupations was pro baseball player

19

49

Pet cats and dogs basically lived outdoors

16



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 24th and 30th of August 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.