This survey from goo Ranking took a look at what post-war common sense things are now inconceivable. The “post-war” era was defined in this survey as the Showa Era, 25th December 1926 to 7th January 1989, the reign of Emperor Hirohito.

For number 20, I hear that many schools still serve up whale once a year or so.

At number 26, I’m not really sure what is so incredible about 100 yen for a soft drink can; although if one goes to a vending machine or a convenience store and pays full price, a Coke will be about 140 yen – just 40% inflation in 30 years – but 100 yen in a supermarket is quite believable, and a quick check of net supermarkets tells me it’s about 80 yen per can when buying a case of 24.

For number 30, similar to number 26, the price currently is merely 260 yen, another 30% over 30 year increase, with 8% of that being due to sales tax, and it didn’t actually reach the 200 yen price until 1996, 7 years after the end of the Showa Era!

The bullet train is now all non-smoking except for air-tight booths in some carriages, although the first time I rode on one it still allowed smoking in certain carriages, including the one I had chosen in my ignorance!

Ranking result

Q: What common sense from the post-war era are inconceivable these days? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Smoking anywhere in trains
136
2
One dollar to 360 yen
134
3
Train toilets flushing directly to the tracks
132
4
Smoking in planes
109
5
Smoking in hospital waiting rooms
103
6
Spittoons on station platforms
101
7
Smoking in cinemas
100
8
Not being allowed to take on fluids during school sports activities
98
9
Nude women on prime-time television
95
10
No sales tax
88
11
No compulsory helmets on motorbikes
84
12
Children being able to buy cigs and booze
83
13
Teachers smoking in the staff room
81
14
Packages being left with the neighbours when you’re not at home
76
15
Smoking at one’s desk in the office
74
16
All the shops being shut over New Year
73
17
Seatbelts not being compulsory for drivers
72
18
When missing a meeting with someone, leaving a note on the station blackboard
66
19
Teachers slapping, punching pupils with impunity
63
20
Whale for school dinners
62
21
School dinners without rice, but bread or soft noodles instead
60
22
In primary school in midwinter, both boys and girls polishing the class topless
59
23
Lots of television advertisement are static images
53
24=
Being passed a pay packet
51
24=
1 litre of soft drinks in glass not plastic bottles
51
26
100 yen for a soft drink can
47
27
Television candid camera programs featuring ordinary people being pranked
46
28=
Live pro-wrestling every week on prime-time televison
45
28=
Public telephones everywhere
45
30=
Hushing the room to record songs off the television
44
30=
“Shonen Jump” weekly manga comic for 200 yen or less
44
32
Railway staff checking individual tickets at the platform entrance
43
33=
Hitting the television when one lost the signal
42
33=
Drink cans having pull tabs that detach
42
35
Having to remember lots of telephone numbers, and keeping a paper address book
40
36=
Public toilets being all Japanese squat style
39
36=
Dial telephones
39
38=
Often seeing dog poo in gutters
36
39
Lots of television programs featured ordinary people, where they could win money and prizes
34
40
Having a Golden Week holiday with a workday in the middle
33
41=
Having to get multiple prints developed to hand out copies of group photos
32
41=
Having just one telephone line at home, and having to wait to get the right person on the line
32
41=
Telephone cards being invaluable when using public phones
32
44
School lunch featured reconstituted powdered milk
28
45=
One television per home, and fights over which channel to watch
26
45=
Having to carry around a camera when wanting to take a photograph
26
47
Honeymoons were primarily to domestic, not overseas locations
22
48
One of primary school boys’ desired occupations was pro baseball player
19
49
Pet cats and dogs basically lived outdoors
16

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 24th and 30th of August 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

