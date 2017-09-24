Japan’s favourite space movies

For a change, today’s ranking is from an @nifty survey into weather, but just to pad it out or something they added an extra question about favourite movies set in space, which has a distinct lack of weather, but let us press on regardless.

Interestingly, those under 39 years old seem to have much less interest in SF movies, or movies in general, perhaps? I could blame it on the internet, where movies might be devalued by their ease of consumption, whether it be legal or illegal access, whereas the older age groups have stronger memories of visiting cinemas to deeply experience the movies.

Depressingly, Armageddon remains rather popular; Rotten Tomatoes gives it a mere 39% rating, although the audience score is a better 73%. I must admit to not having watched it, but I suppose Bruce Willis is rather popular over here…

Here’s a great photo of one of ANA’s Star Wars jets:

Fantastic pan-shot of ANA's freshly delivered Boeing 777-300ER in C3PO Star Wars livery takes off from Kansai International Airport! #AllNipponAirways #KansaiInternationalAirport #KIX #Japan #ANA #c3po #starwars #disney #boeing777 #Repost 凄いかっこいい写真by @soh

Ranking result

Q: What are your favourite movies set in space? (Sample size=2,577, multiple answer, top seven answers)

Thirty-nine years old or younger

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Star Wars
50.0%
2
Armageddon
38.6%
3
Planet of the Apes
34.3%
4
Alien
31.4%
5
Apollo 13
30.0%
6
Zero Gravity
21.4%
7
The Martian
20.0%

Forty to forty-nine years old

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Star Wars
64.7%
2
Planet of the Apes
48.9%
3
Alien
48.3%
4
Armageddon
45.2%
5
2001: A Space Odyssey
33.8%
6
Apollo 13
33.3%
7
Star Trek
30.3%

Fifty to fifty-nine years old

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Star Wars
74.2%
2
Planet of the Apes
70.6%
3
Alien
59.6%
4
2001: A Space Odyssey
53.0%
5
Armageddon
51.9%
6
Star Trek
50.8%
7
Apollo 13
41.7%

Sixty years old or older

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Planet of the Apes
68.3%
2
Star Wars
63.8%
3
Alien
46.6%
4
2001: A Space Odyssey
45.6%
5
Armageddon
38.0%
6
Apollo 13
36.2%
7
Star Trek
35.9%

Demographics

Between the 8th and 14th of September 2017 2,577 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.

