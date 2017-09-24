For a change, today’s ranking is from an @nifty survey into weather, but just to pad it out or something they added an extra question about favourite movies set in space, which has a distinct lack of weather, but let us press on regardless.

Interestingly, those under 39 years old seem to have much less interest in SF movies, or movies in general, perhaps? I could blame it on the internet, where movies might be devalued by their ease of consumption, whether it be legal or illegal access, whereas the older age groups have stronger memories of visiting cinemas to deeply experience the movies.

Depressingly, Armageddon remains rather popular; Rotten Tomatoes gives it a mere 39% rating, although the audience score is a better 73%. I must admit to not having watched it, but I suppose Bruce Willis is rather popular over here…

Here’s a great photo of one of ANA’s Star Wars jets:





Ranking result

Q: What are your favourite movies set in space? (Sample size=2,577, multiple answer, top seven answers) Thirty-nine years old or younger Rank



Percentage

1

Star Wars

50.0%

2

Armageddon

38.6%

3

Planet of the Apes

34.3%

4

Alien

31.4%

5

Apollo 13

30.0%

6

Zero Gravity

21.4%

7

The Martian

20.0%

Forty to forty-nine years old Rank



Percentage

1

Star Wars

64.7%

2

Planet of the Apes

48.9%

3

Alien

48.3%

4

Armageddon

45.2%

5

2001: A Space Odyssey

33.8%

6

Apollo 13

33.3%

7

Star Trek

30.3%

Fifty to fifty-nine years old Rank



Percentage

1

Star Wars

74.2%

2

Planet of the Apes

70.6%

3

Alien

59.6%

4

2001: A Space Odyssey

53.0%

5

Armageddon

51.9%

6

Star Trek

50.8%

7

Apollo 13

41.7%

Sixty years old or older Rank



Percentage

1

Planet of the Apes

68.3%

2

Star Wars

63.8%

3

Alien

46.6%

4

2001: A Space Odyssey

45.6%

5

Armageddon

38.0%

6

Apollo 13

36.2%

7

Star Trek

35.9%



Demographics

Between the 8th and 14th of September 2017 2,577 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.