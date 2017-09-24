Japan’s favourite space movies
For a change, today’s ranking is from an @nifty survey into weather, but just to pad it out or something they added an extra question about favourite movies set in space, which has a distinct lack of weather, but let us press on regardless.
Interestingly, those under 39 years old seem to have much less interest in SF movies, or movies in general, perhaps? I could blame it on the internet, where movies might be devalued by their ease of consumption, whether it be legal or illegal access, whereas the older age groups have stronger memories of visiting cinemas to deeply experience the movies.
Depressingly, Armageddon remains rather popular; Rotten Tomatoes gives it a mere 39% rating, although the audience score is a better 73%. I must admit to not having watched it, but I suppose Bruce Willis is rather popular over here…
Here’s a great photo of one of ANA’s Star Wars jets:
Ranking result
Q: What are your favourite movies set in space? (Sample size=2,577, multiple answer, top seven answers)
Thirty-nine years old or younger
Rank Percentage 1 Star Wars 50.0% 2 Armageddon 38.6% 3 Planet of the Apes 34.3% 4 Alien 31.4% 5 Apollo 13 30.0% 6 Zero Gravity 21.4% 7 The Martian 20.0%
Forty to forty-nine years old
Rank Percentage 1 Star Wars 64.7% 2 Planet of the Apes 48.9% 3 Alien 48.3% 4 Armageddon 45.2% 5 2001: A Space Odyssey 33.8% 6 Apollo 13 33.3% 7 Star Trek 30.3%
Fifty to fifty-nine years old
Rank Percentage 1 Star Wars 74.2% 2 Planet of the Apes 70.6% 3 Alien 59.6% 4 2001: A Space Odyssey 53.0% 5 Armageddon 51.9% 6 Star Trek 50.8% 7 Apollo 13 41.7%
Sixty years old or older
Rank Percentage 1 Planet of the Apes 68.3% 2 Star Wars 63.8% 3 Alien 46.6% 4 2001: A Space Odyssey 45.6% 5 Armageddon 38.0% 6 Apollo 13 36.2% 7 Star Trek 35.9%
Demographics
Between the 8th and 14th of September 2017 2,577 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.