Interestingly, the company Rion was also responsible for designing the neutrino detecters that recently earnt a Japanese physicist a Nobel Prize; they also have an English magazine describing how they developed the detectors which might be more interesting than this survey…
A couple of years ago I looked into prices of hearing aids and it was quite frightening (300,000 yen or more), and unless you are certified as deaf you have to pay full whack – there is zero support from national health insurance, and even officially deaf people have to rely on local government handouts that may or may not cover the total cost. I read a couple of years ago that the hearing aid market was ripe for disruption; surely given the ubiquity of smartphones it would be possible to make the earpiece just a dumb speaker, then build an aural profile of one’s ear state and download it to a smartphone, add a decent microphone, and Bob’s your uncle?
Here’s a 1960s made in Japan hearing aid:
Research results
Q1: Have you felt recently that your hearing is fading? (Sample size=600)
Q2SQ8: Why will you be hesitant to use a hearing aid in the future? (Sample size=346, multiple answer)
Don’t know how effective it will be
43.6%
May be troublesome to use
43.1%
Hearing aids are expensive
41.9%
Look old wearing one
11.8%
Don’t want people to know my hearing is failing
8.7%
Difficult to understand how to buy a hearing aid
6.1%
Other
9.5%
Demographics
In the latter half of July, 600 people between the ages of 60 and 74 answered a private internet-based questionnaire. There were three age groups, 60 to 64, 65 to 69 and 70 to 74, with 100 male and 100 female in each group.