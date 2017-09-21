The company Rion recently published the results of a survey into hearing aids for older people.

Interestingly, the company Rion was also responsible for designing the neutrino detecters that recently earnt a Japanese physicist a Nobel Prize; they also have an English magazine describing how they developed the detectors which might be more interesting than this survey…

A couple of years ago I looked into prices of hearing aids and it was quite frightening (300,000 yen or more), and unless you are certified as deaf you have to pay full whack – there is zero support from national health insurance, and even officially deaf people have to rely on local government handouts that may or may not cover the total cost. I read a couple of years ago that the hearing aid market was ripe for disruption; surely given the ubiquity of smartphones it would be possible to make the earpiece just a dumb speaker, then build an aural profile of one’s ear state and download it to a smartphone, add a decent microphone, and Bob’s your uncle?

Here’s a 1960s made in Japan hearing aid:





Research results

Q1: Have you felt recently that your hearing is fading? (Sample size=600) Often (to SQ)

14.8%

Sometimes (to SQ)

31.7%

Not really

27.5%

Not at all

26.0%

Q1SQ: When in your daily life have you felt that your hearing is fading? (Sample size=279, multiple answer) Difficult to hear conversation in noisy places

62.0%

Don’t understand people who talk in a subdued voice

61.6%

I increase the TV volume when I cannot pick up what people are saying

52.7%

I more often ask people to repeat themselves during conversation

51.6%

I give vague answers when I don’t fully pick up people’s questions

50.5%

Difficult to hear people on the phone

32.6%

Difficult to follow people on TV variety shows, etc

28.7%

Family, etc, tell me the TV is too noisy when I’m watching it

24.0%

People around me tell me I’m not hearing stuff

15.4%

None of the above

1.8%

Q2: In the future, will you use a hearing aid if your hearing fades? (Sample size=600) Yes (to SQs)

78.8%

No

21.2%

Q2SQ1: Why do you want to use a hearing aid in the future? (Sample size=473, multiple answer) Want to enjoy conversation with friends, family

64.7%

Want to enjoy TV, radio, movies, etc

56.7%

Will be a handicap in my daily life if I don’t

56.0%

Don’t want to feel inconvenience when out, travelling

42.1%

In case of disaster I feel it will be needed

34.9%

Want to enjoy music, concerts

23.7%

Will be necessary to take part in local events

18.0%

Want to enjoy theatre, rakugo (comic story telling), etc

16.7%

Think it will be needed at work

12.9%

Other

1.5%

Q2SQ2: What shape of hearing aid do you want to use in the future? (Sample size=473) Inside-ear type

38.5%

Over the ear type

19.9%

In the pocket type

3.2%

Don’t known

38.5%

Q2SQ3: What kind of design of hearing aid do you want to use in the future? (Sample size=473) Design that doesn’t stand out

68.7%

Enjoyable colour, design

8.5%

Not bothered about design

11.4%

Don’t know

11.4%

Q2SQ4: What features do you want from a hearing aid you want to use in the future? (Sample size=473) Noise reduction feature

66.6%

Speech enhancement feature

55.4%

Water-resistance

44.6%

Can clearly pick up people talking straight in front of me

43.8%

Wireless features, smartphone connection

26.4%

Other

0.8%

Not bothered by feature set

1.1%

Don’t know hearing aids had features

8.5%

Don’t know

7.8%

Q2SQ5: Where would you want to buy a hearing aid from in the future? (Sample size=473, multiple answer) Hearing aid shop

59.0%

Optician

35.3%

Electrical superstore

20.3%

Department store

9.9%

Mail order

6.3%

Watch shop

4.4%

Other

0.2%

Don’t know

19.5%

Q2SQ6: What basis will you use when choosing where to buy a hearing aid from in the future? (Sample size=473, multiple answer) Shop that offers maintenance

59.4%

Shop with knowledgeable staff

59.2%

Shop with certified staff

49.5%

Shop that offers a trial period before purchasing

48.6%

Shop with cordial staff

47.4%

Shop with devices from many makers

42.9%

Shop close to my home

33.2%

Shop that offers a simple purchase method

14.8%

Shop that offers discounts

13.7%

Internet, mail order shop

5.7%

Other

0.6%

Don’t know

6.8%

Q2SQ7: Will you be hesitant to use a hearing aid in the future? (Sample size=473) Hesitant (to SQ8)

73.2%

Not hesitant

26.8%

Q2SQ8: Why will you be hesitant to use a hearing aid in the future? (Sample size=346, multiple answer) Don’t know how effective it will be

43.6%

May be troublesome to use

43.1%

Hearing aids are expensive

41.9%

Look old wearing one

11.8%

Don’t want people to know my hearing is failing

8.7%

Difficult to understand how to buy a hearing aid

6.1%

Other

9.5%



Demographics

In the latter half of July, 600 people between the ages of 60 and 74 answered a private internet-based questionnaire. There were three age groups, 60 to 64, 65 to 69 and 70 to 74, with 100 male and 100 female in each group.