Most of my underpants stains occur in the hot weather here, when I get an involuntary bum washing from sweat running down my back. That’s probably enough chat about poo for today, and I don’t think we need a photo to illustrate this article.
Research results
Q1: In the last six months, what has caused you to worry about underpant stains? (Sample size=19,821, multiple answer)
Q1SQ1: How much of a stain have your poo leaks caused? (Sample size=5,617)
Just a light mark on underpants
80.2%
Heavy stain on underpants
11.5%
Through underpants to light marks on clothes
4.6%
Heavy stain on clothes
3.7%
Q1SQ2: When do your poo stains occur? (Sample size=5,617, multiple answer)
When I have the runs
37.9%
Just seems to happen
26.8%
When I need to go but cannot get to the toilet in time
20.1%
Q1SQ3: Do you do anything to avoid poo stains? (Sample size=5,617)
Yes
22.2%
No
77.8%
Q2: Do you feel stress about your underpants stains? (Sample size=200)
All
Male N=100
Female N=100
Yes
50.5%
42.0%
59.0%
Can’t say either way
23.0%
27.0%
19.0%
No
26.5%
31.0%
22.0%
Q3: When out, what limits do you set due to underpants stains? (Sample size=200, multiple answer)
Liquids consumption before going out, while out
30.0%
Where I go or how far I go
23.5%
Kinds of food, amount of food before going out, while out
23.0%
Going out itself
17.5%
Other
21.0%
Q4: Have you discussed your underpants stains with anyone? (Sample size=200, multiple answer)
No, no-one
74.5%
Family, close friends
13.0%
Doctor, pharmacist, other specialist
9.0%
Friends, acquaintances
9.0%
Other
0.5%
Demographics
During June 2017, 19,821 people aged between 20 and 79 years old completed an internet survey via Unicharm’s in-house research, although how exactly these people were selected is not described. They answered Q1 and the sub-questions. Furthermore, 200 people, 100 male and 100 female, who had experienced poo stains completed a further survey; they answered from Q2 onwards.