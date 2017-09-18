The survey was officially-entitled underpants stain troubles, and was an excuse to promote Unicharm’s new skidmark catch pads, or whatever their official name is.

Most of my underpants stains occur in the hot weather here, when I get an involuntary bum washing from sweat running down my back. That’s probably enough chat about poo for today, and I don’t think we need a photo to illustrate this article.



Research results

Q1: In the last six months, what has caused you to worry about underpant stains? (Sample size=19,821, multiple answer) Pee

43.1%

Poo (to SQs)

28.3%

Blood from piles, etc

15.9%

Other excreta

24.6%

Q1SQ1: How much of a stain have your poo leaks caused? (Sample size=5,617) Just a light mark on underpants

80.2%

Heavy stain on underpants

11.5%

Through underpants to light marks on clothes

4.6%

Heavy stain on clothes

3.7%

Q1SQ2: When do your poo stains occur? (Sample size=5,617, multiple answer) When I have the runs

37.9%

Just seems to happen

26.8%

When I need to go but cannot get to the toilet in time

20.1%

Q1SQ3: Do you do anything to avoid poo stains? (Sample size=5,617) Yes

22.2%

No

77.8%

Q2: Do you feel stress about your underpants stains? (Sample size=200)

All

Male

N=100

Female

N=100

Yes

50.5%

42.0%

59.0%

Can’t say either way

23.0%

27.0%

19.0%

No

26.5%

31.0%

22.0%

Q3: When out, what limits do you set due to underpants stains? (Sample size=200, multiple answer) Liquids consumption before going out, while out

30.0%

Where I go or how far I go

23.5%

Kinds of food, amount of food before going out, while out

23.0%

Going out itself

17.5%

Other

21.0%

Q4: Have you discussed your underpants stains with anyone? (Sample size=200, multiple answer) No, no-one

74.5%

Family, close friends

13.0%

Doctor, pharmacist, other specialist

9.0%

Friends, acquaintances

9.0%

Other

0.5%



Demographics

During June 2017, 19,821 people aged between 20 and 79 years old completed an internet survey via Unicharm’s in-house research, although how exactly these people were selected is not described. They answered Q1 and the sub-questions. Furthermore, 200 people, 100 male and 100 female, who had experienced poo stains completed a further survey; they answered from Q2 onwards.