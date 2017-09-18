This survey is about poo-stained undies

By ( September 18, 2017 at 23:31) · Filed under Polls
Advertisement

The survey was officially-entitled underpants stain troubles, and was an excuse to promote Unicharm’s new skidmark catch pads, or whatever their official name is.

Most of my underpants stains occur in the hot weather here, when I get an involuntary bum washing from sweat running down my back. That’s probably enough chat about poo for today, and I don’t think we need a photo to illustrate this article.

Research results

Q1: In the last six months, what has caused you to worry about underpant stains? (Sample size=19,821, multiple answer)

Pee
43.1%
Poo (to SQs)
28.3%
Blood from piles, etc
15.9%
Other excreta
24.6%

Q1SQ1: How much of a stain have your poo leaks caused? (Sample size=5,617)

Just a light mark on underpants
80.2%
Heavy stain on underpants
11.5%
Through underpants to light marks on clothes
4.6%
Heavy stain on clothes
3.7%

Q1SQ2: When do your poo stains occur? (Sample size=5,617, multiple answer)

When I have the runs
37.9%
Just seems to happen
26.8%
When I need to go but cannot get to the toilet in time
20.1%

Q1SQ3: Do you do anything to avoid poo stains? (Sample size=5,617)

Yes
22.2%
No
77.8%

Q2: Do you feel stress about your underpants stains? (Sample size=200)

 
All
Male
N=100
Female
N=100
Yes
50.5%
42.0%
59.0%
Can’t say either way
23.0%
27.0%
19.0%
No
26.5%
31.0%
22.0%

Q3: When out, what limits do you set due to underpants stains? (Sample size=200, multiple answer)

Liquids consumption before going out, while out
30.0%
Where I go or how far I go
23.5%
Kinds of food, amount of food before going out, while out
23.0%
Going out itself
17.5%
Other
21.0%

Q4: Have you discussed your underpants stains with anyone? (Sample size=200, multiple answer)

No, no-one
74.5%
Family, close friends
13.0%
Doctor, pharmacist, other specialist
9.0%
Friends, acquaintances
9.0%
Other
0.5%

Demographics

During June 2017, 19,821 people aged between 20 and 79 years old completed an internet survey via Unicharm’s in-house research, although how exactly these people were selected is not described. They answered Q1 and the sub-questions. Furthermore, 200 people, 100 male and 100 female, who had experienced poo stains completed a further survey; they answered from Q2 onwards.

Read more on: ,,

Leave a Comment

 