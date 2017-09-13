Dog people outnumber cat people almost two to one

September 13, 2017
@nifty took a look at animals and pets.

Especially given that a new baby panda was recently born in Japan’s most well-known zoo, Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo, I was surprised to see pandas relatively low in the listings; penguins beating dolphins also seemed a bit odd.

I wouldn’t really recommend a visit to Japanese zoos; the two inner-city ones I’ve been to, Kobe’s Oji Koen Zoo and Osaka’s Tennoji Zoo are more prison camps than zoos. Safari parks are a bit better, and aquariums are impressive, although they could do with more space for the dolphins and whales.

After Ueno zoo’s baby panda, perhaps the most popular amongst the internet generation is the Siamang gibbon in Higashiyama Zoo in Nagoya with its distinctive old guy scream:


Research results

Q1: What animals do you like? (Sample size=2,575, multiple answer)

 
Male
Female
Dog
55.5%
58.0%
Cat
41.2%
55.0%
Penguin
22.2%
35.1%
Dolphin
19.4%
29.8%
Panda
15.1%
31.0%
Horse
16.6%
24.9%
Rabbit
13.9%
27.0%
Tiger
13.6%
17.8%
Hamster
9.8%
19.9%
Lion
10.2%
17.0%
Elephant
10.2%
15.6%
Capybara
8.6%
18.3%
Zebra
7.3%
17.4%
Giraffe
7.2%
14.8%
Other
4.1%
9.7%
None in particular
23.8%
14.6%

Q2: Are you a dog person or a cat person? (Sample size=2,575)

Dog
63.0%
Cat
37.0%

Only the 39 years old or younger age group had cats in the majority, 54.8% to 45.2%. The male versus female breakdown was not reported.

Q3: Which of the following have you had as a pet? (Sample size=2,575, multiple answer)

 
Male
Female
Dog
54.0%
52.7%
Fish
49.4%
47.9%
Bird
44.3%
51.1%
Cat
35.8%
38.5%
Insect
28.7%
22.9%
Tortoise, turtle
22.6%
21.9%
Rabbit
15.8%
14.8%
Hamster
13.5%
21.3%
Invertebrate, amphibian
6.1%
5.3%
Other
1.6%
3.9%
Never had a pet
16.1%
13.8%

Q4: About how often do you visit zoos, aquariums? (Sample size=2,575)

Once every two months or more
1%
Once per season
2%
Once every six months
5%
Once a year
12%
Once every two, three years
17%
Once every four, five years
9%
Once every six to ten years
14%
Haven’t gone in the last ten years
36%
Never been to either
5%

Demographics

Between the 25th and 31st of August 2017 2,575 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

