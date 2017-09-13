@nifty took a look at animals and pets.

Especially given that a new baby panda was recently born in Japan’s most well-known zoo, Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo, I was surprised to see pandas relatively low in the listings; penguins beating dolphins also seemed a bit odd.

I wouldn’t really recommend a visit to Japanese zoos; the two inner-city ones I’ve been to, Kobe’s Oji Koen Zoo and Osaka’s Tennoji Zoo are more prison camps than zoos. Safari parks are a bit better, and aquariums are impressive, although they could do with more space for the dolphins and whales.

After Ueno zoo’s baby panda, perhaps the most popular amongst the internet generation is the Siamang gibbon in Higashiyama Zoo in Nagoya with its distinctive old guy scream:





Research results

Q1: What animals do you like? (Sample size=2,575, multiple answer)

Male

Female

Dog

55.5%

58.0%

Cat

41.2%

55.0%

Penguin

22.2%

35.1%

Dolphin

19.4%

29.8%

Panda

15.1%

31.0%

Horse

16.6%

24.9%

Rabbit

13.9%

27.0%

Tiger

13.6%

17.8%

Hamster

9.8%

19.9%

Lion

10.2%

17.0%

Elephant

10.2%

15.6%

Capybara

8.6%

18.3%

Zebra

7.3%

17.4%

Giraffe

7.2%

14.8%

Other

4.1%

9.7%

None in particular

23.8%

14.6%

Q2: Are you a dog person or a cat person? (Sample size=2,575) Dog

63.0%

Cat

37.0%

Only the 39 years old or younger age group had cats in the majority, 54.8% to 45.2%. The male versus female breakdown was not reported. Q3: Which of the following have you had as a pet? (Sample size=2,575, multiple answer)

Male

Female

Dog

54.0%

52.7%

Fish

49.4%

47.9%

Bird

44.3%

51.1%

Cat

35.8%

38.5%

Insect

28.7%

22.9%

Tortoise, turtle

22.6%

21.9%

Rabbit

15.8%

14.8%

Hamster

13.5%

21.3%

Invertebrate, amphibian

6.1%

5.3%

Other

1.6%

3.9%

Never had a pet

16.1%

13.8%

Q4: About how often do you visit zoos, aquariums? (Sample size=2,575) Once every two months or more

1%

Once per season

2%

Once every six months

5%

Once a year

12%

Once every two, three years

17%

Once every four, five years

9%

Once every six to ten years

14%

Haven’t gone in the last ten years

36%

Never been to either

5%



Demographics

Between the 25th and 31st of August 2017 2,575 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.