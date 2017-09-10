Finally I found a good goo Ranking after a long blank stretch, this look at typical happenings at Japanese dentists.

I hate the whole idea of dentists, but it’s a necessary evil, and of course the feeling after getting de-plaqued makes the visit worth it. I also hate hands in my mouth, especially when the dental assistant does flossing; I cannot floss myself, so I use interdental brushes or pre-strung flossing things.

Here’s a random dentist sign:





Ranking result

Q: What typical happenings at Japanese dentists can you sympathise with? (Sample size=1,023, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

I actually only go when my teeth hurt

392

2

I’m confused as to where to put my tongue during treatment

345

3

My lips dry out during treatment

219

4

Scared that I’ll get scolded “You left it until it got into this state!”

197

5

I close my eyes during treatment

195

6

My saliva pools up

191

7

The sound of the drill sets my teeth on edge

148

8

I open my mouth wide enough to dislocate my jaw

147

9

It’s difficult for me to go to the dentist’s as I’ve been avoiding it for so long

127

10

I feel relaxed by the dental hygienist’s smile

116

11

As I’m unsure about the treatment fee I take a lot of cash with me

114

12

I only brush my teeth thoroughly after visiting the dentist’s but stop once treatment is complete

113

13

To try to avoid producing saliva, I tense up a strange place

101

14

I wither away at the dentist’s forceful scolding

99

15

I stare at the lamp during treatment until it hurts my eyes

95

16

I’m joyful to find a good local dentist

90

17

I get sleepy during treatment

89

18

I redouble my gargling after treatment

88

19

Drilling hurts but should I endure or should I stop?

74

20

I break out in a nervous sweat during treatment

62

21

During treatment I open my eyes wide and fix my stare on the dentist

61

22

I want to burst into tears in the waiting room

60

23

When I find a good dentist I want them to fix everything

58

24=

During the anesthetic injection I scream inside

55

24=

My heart wants to explode when the dentist suddenly says “Ahh, we’ll have to pull this one!”

55

26

I hate plaque removal, but I love the feeling after it’s over

54

27

I can’t get an appointment with a popular dentist

43

28=

During treatment my brow gets really furrowed

36

28=

The large-breasted dental assistant brushes them on my arm

36

30=

I get surprised when my dentist swaps out for another during treatment

35

30=

I read all the magazines in the waiting room

35

32

The dentist scolds me for not flossing out stuffed food

30

33

It hurts before the dentist even starts

29

34

I break out into a cold sweat when the drill bits are lined up on my chest

17



Demographics

Between the 4th and 8th of July 2017 1,023 members of the the NTTcom Research monitor group aged between 18 and 39 completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.