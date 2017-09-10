Typical happenings at a Japanese dentist

Finally I found a good goo Ranking after a long blank stretch, this look at typical happenings at Japanese dentists.

I hate the whole idea of dentists, but it’s a necessary evil, and of course the feeling after getting de-plaqued makes the visit worth it. I also hate hands in my mouth, especially when the dental assistant does flossing; I cannot floss myself, so I use interdental brushes or pre-strung flossing things.

Here’s a random dentist sign:

DSC00308

Ranking result

Q: What typical happenings at Japanese dentists can you sympathise with? (Sample size=1,023, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
I actually only go when my teeth hurt
392
2
I’m confused as to where to put my tongue during treatment
345
3
My lips dry out during treatment
219
4
Scared that I’ll get scolded “You left it until it got into this state!”
197
5
I close my eyes during treatment
195
6
My saliva pools up
191
7
The sound of the drill sets my teeth on edge
148
8
I open my mouth wide enough to dislocate my jaw
147
9
It’s difficult for me to go to the dentist’s as I’ve been avoiding it for so long
127
10
I feel relaxed by the dental hygienist’s smile
116
11
As I’m unsure about the treatment fee I take a lot of cash with me
114
12
I only brush my teeth thoroughly after visiting the dentist’s but stop once treatment is complete
113
13
To try to avoid producing saliva, I tense up a strange place
101
14
I wither away at the dentist’s forceful scolding
99
15
I stare at the lamp during treatment until it hurts my eyes
95
16
I’m joyful to find a good local dentist
90
17
I get sleepy during treatment
89
18
I redouble my gargling after treatment
88
19
Drilling hurts but should I endure or should I stop?
74
20
I break out in a nervous sweat during treatment
62
21
During treatment I open my eyes wide and fix my stare on the dentist
61
22
I want to burst into tears in the waiting room
60
23
When I find a good dentist I want them to fix everything
58
24=
During the anesthetic injection I scream inside
55
24=
My heart wants to explode when the dentist suddenly says “Ahh, we’ll have to pull this one!”
55
26
I hate plaque removal, but I love the feeling after it’s over
54
27
I can’t get an appointment with a popular dentist
43
28=
During treatment my brow gets really furrowed
36
28=
The large-breasted dental assistant brushes them on my arm
36
30=
I get surprised when my dentist swaps out for another during treatment
35
30=
I read all the magazines in the waiting room
35
32
The dentist scolds me for not flossing out stuffed food
30
33
It hurts before the dentist even starts
29
34
I break out into a cold sweat when the drill bits are lined up on my chest
17

Demographics

Between the 4th and 8th of July 2017 1,023 members of the the NTTcom Research monitor group aged between 18 and 39 completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.

