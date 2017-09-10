Typical happenings at a Japanese dentist
Finally I found a good goo Ranking after a long blank stretch, this look at typical happenings at Japanese dentists.
I hate the whole idea of dentists, but it’s a necessary evil, and of course the feeling after getting de-plaqued makes the visit worth it. I also hate hands in my mouth, especially when the dental assistant does flossing; I cannot floss myself, so I use interdental brushes or pre-strung flossing things.
Here’s a random dentist sign:
Ranking result
Q: What typical happenings at Japanese dentists can you sympathise with? (Sample size=1,023, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 I actually only go when my teeth hurt 392 2 I’m confused as to where to put my tongue during treatment 345 3 My lips dry out during treatment 219 4 Scared that I’ll get scolded “You left it until it got into this state!” 197 5 I close my eyes during treatment 195 6 My saliva pools up 191 7 The sound of the drill sets my teeth on edge 148 8 I open my mouth wide enough to dislocate my jaw 147 9 It’s difficult for me to go to the dentist’s as I’ve been avoiding it for so long 127 10 I feel relaxed by the dental hygienist’s smile 116 11 As I’m unsure about the treatment fee I take a lot of cash with me 114 12 I only brush my teeth thoroughly after visiting the dentist’s but stop once treatment is complete 113 13 To try to avoid producing saliva, I tense up a strange place 101 14 I wither away at the dentist’s forceful scolding 99 15 I stare at the lamp during treatment until it hurts my eyes 95 16 I’m joyful to find a good local dentist 90 17 I get sleepy during treatment 89 18 I redouble my gargling after treatment 88 19 Drilling hurts but should I endure or should I stop? 74 20 I break out in a nervous sweat during treatment 62 21 During treatment I open my eyes wide and fix my stare on the dentist 61 22 I want to burst into tears in the waiting room 60 23 When I find a good dentist I want them to fix everything 58 24= During the anesthetic injection I scream inside 55 24= My heart wants to explode when the dentist suddenly says “Ahh, we’ll have to pull this one!” 55 26 I hate plaque removal, but I love the feeling after it’s over 54 27 I can’t get an appointment with a popular dentist 43 28= During treatment my brow gets really furrowed 36 28= The large-breasted dental assistant brushes them on my arm 36 30= I get surprised when my dentist swaps out for another during treatment 35 30= I read all the magazines in the waiting room 35 32 The dentist scolds me for not flossing out stuffed food 30 33 It hurts before the dentist even starts 29 34 I break out into a cold sweat when the drill bits are lined up on my chest 17
Demographics
Between the 4th and 8th of July 2017 1,023 members of the the NTTcom Research monitor group aged between 18 and 39 completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.