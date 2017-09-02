Katte2Q took a look at Japan’s tax on the stupid, takarakuji, Japan’s national lottery.

Note that Japan’s lottery differs from many around the world, in that it is a raffle (that is, numbered tickets) with fixed-value prizes rather than the more common pattern of picking six numbers from 1 to 50 to win a share of a pot. Actually, that other kind is also offered by the same organisation, but it is the four or so times per year big raffle that is the format that people think of when they hear mention of the lottery.

The national lottery annoys me greatly, in particular the advertising. The main lottery features many big names in story-driven adverts that must run up a significant production and salary budget to produce, and last year their scratch cards featured a kid’s cartoon character, and the year before was based around being addicted to one more scratch…

Here’s an advert from more innocent times:





Research results

Q1: Have you ever bought a lottery ticket? (Sample size=approx 10,000) Yes

68.7%

No

24.8%

Don’t know, don’t remember

6.4%

Q2: Have you bought tickets for this year’s Summer Jumbo lottery? (Sample size=approx 10,000) Yes

24.0%

No

76.0%

Q3: When buying lottery tickets do you buy consecutive numbers or out of order numbers? (Sample size=ticket buyers) Consecutive

31.1%

Out of order

34.9%

Both consecutive and out of order

33.9%

Q4: Other than the smallest prize (usually just ticket price back), have you ever won anything in a lottery? (Sample size=approx 10,000) Yes

30.0%

No

62.4%

Don’t want to answer

7.5%



Demographics

Between the 11th and 17th of August 2017 about 10,000 members of the Katte2Q monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were available.