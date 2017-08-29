My home air conditioners make me worry about both economising and ecology; my wife runs them about one or two degrees too cold for me, and I hate to think how much they are chewing up in terms of both electricty bill and general environmental impact with respect to not just CO2 from the electricity generated, but also pumping out warm air into the atmosphere.
Here’s a rather glum-looking eco pig assaulting a little kid:
Research results
Q1: In your daily life, how aware are you of economising? (Sample size=2,526)
Very much so
18.1%
Somewhat aware
64.9%
Not really aware
15.2%
Not at all aware
2.8%
Q2: Why are you aware of economising? (Sample size=2,526, multiple answer)
Family budget is tight
30%
To save for old age
30%
To save up for emergencies
23%
To protect the environment
20%
To save for something to splash out on
18%
To save to enjoy my hobby
16%
Worried about Japan’s economy
12%
Want to save for specific purchase
11%
Saving for children, grandchildren
9%
Saving for home loan repayments
6%
Saving for wedding, other big event
5%
My hobby is economising
3%
To realise my dream (starting a business, further study, etc)
2%
Other
5%
No particular reason
17%
No particular interest in economising
12%
Q3: Which of the following are you, will you want to, put effort into economising on? (Sample size=2,526, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Electricity
59.6%
60.7%
Food
41.2%
52.1%
Water
39.7%
43.4%
Clothes
32.8%
41.9%
Mobile phone, internet
31.6%
31.0%
Gas
30.3%
32.3%
Public transport, petrol
26.5%
21.6%
Entertainment
25.5%
21.8%
Daily expenses
22.3%
30.3%
Hairdresser, barber
14.2%
25.9%
Travel, leisure
15.2%
14.5%
Spending on hobby
14.4%
10.0%
Books, newspapers
11.8%
15.0%
Rent, home loan
3.9%
4.7%
Other
1.1%
1.1%
No particular awareness of economising
12.3%
9.6%
Q4:How aware are you of living an ecological lifestyle? (Sample size=2,526)
Very much so
8.3%
Somewhat aware
54.3%
Not really aware
31.5%
Not at all aware
5.9%
Q5: In your daily life, what times do you feel the effects of global warming? (Sample size=2,526, multiple answer)
Male
Female
On extremely hot days (35 degrees plus)
73.2%
80.8%
On sudden torrential downpours
70.7%
78.4%
On tropical nights (25 degrees plus)
53.0%
53.8%
On sudden lightning, gusts
42.0%
50.4%
When heatstroke sufferers increase
33.4%
41.5%
When air conditioning use increases in summer
32.4%
35.5%
When spring and autumn periods feel to be getting shorter
27.6%
36.1%
When the Indian summer is also hot
27.0%
33.8%
When there are a lot of typhoons
22.0%
24.1%
When the kinds of insects, animals, their period changes
14.5%
17.3%
When it doesn’t snow
14.8%
12.4%
When heavy snow increases
10.8%
12.4%
When the cherry trees blossom earliers
11.1%
10.5%
When the period for seasonal foods change
9.9%
14.1%
Other
1.8%
1.5%
No particular times
8.7%
4.7%
Q6: Which home appliance’s electricity consumption, CO2 output are you concerned about? (Sample size=2,526, multiple answer)
Air conditioner
56%
Refrigerator
29%
Heaters
23%
Television
15%
Lights
12%
Washing machine, drier
10%
Computer
10%
Water heater
9%
Oven, cooker
9%
Rice cooker, kettle
8%
Hair drier, hair iron
8%
Vacuum cleaner
7%
IH cooker
5%
Dishwasher
2%
Other
1%
Nothing in particular
27%
Q7: What do you try to do in your daily life to address global warming? (Sample size=2,526, multiple answer, top 10)
Rank
Male
Percentage
Female
Percentage
1
Set air conditioner weaker
46.7%
Carry a reuseable shopping bag
65.0%
2
Turn off items at mains when not using them
41.5%
Buy refills for shampoos, etc
64.1%
3
Carry a reuseable shopping bag
40.6%
Turn off items at mains when not using them
48.5%
4
Buy refills for shampoos, etc
39.7%
Set air conditioner weaker
47.4%
5
Produce less garbage
21.9%
31.2%
6
Use curtains, blinds to keep the sun out
21.5%
Use reusable chopsticks, thermos flask, coffee mug etc
28.8%
7
Walk, bicycle, go by train rather than by car
20.3%
Use curtains, blinds to keep the sun out
28.0%
8
Use low-energy mode on computer, television
18.5%
Use low-energy mode on computer, television
23.1%
9
Idle less in my car
16.0%
Walk, bicycle, go by train rather than by car
22.2%
10
Use reusable chopsticks, thermos flask, coffee mug etc
13.8%
Watch less television
12.4%
Demographics
Between the 4th and 10th of August 2017 2,526 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. Further demographics were not presented.