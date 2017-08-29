@nifty recently published a survey looking at economising and ecology.

My home air conditioners make me worry about both economising and ecology; my wife runs them about one or two degrees too cold for me, and I hate to think how much they are chewing up in terms of both electricty bill and general environmental impact with respect to not just CO2 from the electricity generated, but also pumping out warm air into the atmosphere.

Here’s a rather glum-looking eco pig assaulting a little kid:





Research results

Q1: In your daily life, how aware are you of economising? (Sample size=2,526) Very much so

18.1%

Somewhat aware

64.9%

Not really aware

15.2%

Not at all aware

2.8%

Q2: Why are you aware of economising? (Sample size=2,526, multiple answer) Family budget is tight

30%

To save for old age

30%

To save up for emergencies

23%

To protect the environment

20%

To save for something to splash out on

18%

To save to enjoy my hobby

16%

Worried about Japan’s economy

12%

Want to save for specific purchase

11%

Saving for children, grandchildren

9%

Saving for home loan repayments

6%

Saving for wedding, other big event

5%

My hobby is economising

3%

To realise my dream (starting a business, further study, etc)

2%

Other

5%

No particular reason

17%

No particular interest in economising

12%

Q3: Which of the following are you, will you want to, put effort into economising on? (Sample size=2,526, multiple answer)

Male

Female

Electricity

59.6%

60.7%

Food

41.2%

52.1%

Water

39.7%

43.4%

Clothes

32.8%

41.9%

Mobile phone, internet

31.6%

31.0%

Gas

30.3%

32.3%

Public transport, petrol

26.5%

21.6%

Entertainment

25.5%

21.8%

Daily expenses

22.3%

30.3%

Hairdresser, barber

14.2%

25.9%

Travel, leisure

15.2%

14.5%

Spending on hobby

14.4%

10.0%

Books, newspapers

11.8%

15.0%

Rent, home loan

3.9%

4.7%

Other

1.1%

1.1%

No particular awareness of economising

12.3%

9.6%

Q4:How aware are you of living an ecological lifestyle? (Sample size=2,526) Very much so

8.3%

Somewhat aware

54.3%

Not really aware

31.5%

Not at all aware

5.9%

Q5: In your daily life, what times do you feel the effects of global warming? (Sample size=2,526, multiple answer)

Male

Female

On extremely hot days (35 degrees plus)

73.2%

80.8%

On sudden torrential downpours

70.7%

78.4%

On tropical nights (25 degrees plus)

53.0%

53.8%

On sudden lightning, gusts

42.0%

50.4%

When heatstroke sufferers increase

33.4%

41.5%

When air conditioning use increases in summer

32.4%

35.5%

When spring and autumn periods feel to be getting shorter

27.6%

36.1%

When the Indian summer is also hot

27.0%

33.8%

When there are a lot of typhoons

22.0%

24.1%

When the kinds of insects, animals, their period changes

14.5%

17.3%

When it doesn’t snow

14.8%

12.4%

When heavy snow increases

10.8%

12.4%

When the cherry trees blossom earliers

11.1%

10.5%

When the period for seasonal foods change

9.9%

14.1%

Other

1.8%

1.5%

No particular times

8.7%

4.7%

Q6: Which home appliance’s electricity consumption, CO2 output are you concerned about? (Sample size=2,526, multiple answer) Air conditioner

56%

Refrigerator

29%

Heaters

23%

Television

15%

Lights

12%

Washing machine, drier

10%

Computer

10%

Water heater

9%

Oven, cooker

9%

Rice cooker, kettle

8%

Hair drier, hair iron

8%

Vacuum cleaner

7%

IH cooker

5%

Dishwasher

2%

Other

1%

Nothing in particular

27%

Q7: What do you try to do in your daily life to address global warming? (Sample size=2,526, multiple answer, top 10) Rank

Male

Percentage

Female

Percentage

1

Set air conditioner weaker

46.7%

Carry a reuseable shopping bag

65.0%

2

Turn off items at mains when not using them

41.5%

Buy refills for shampoos, etc

64.1%

3

Carry a reuseable shopping bag

40.6%

Turn off items at mains when not using them

48.5%

4

Buy refills for shampoos, etc

39.7%

Set air conditioner weaker

47.4%

5

Produce less garbage

21.9%

31.2%

6

Use curtains, blinds to keep the sun out

21.5%

Use reusable chopsticks, thermos flask, coffee mug etc

28.8%

7

Walk, bicycle, go by train rather than by car

20.3%

Use curtains, blinds to keep the sun out

28.0%

8

Use low-energy mode on computer, television

18.5%

Use low-energy mode on computer, television

23.1%

9

Idle less in my car

16.0%

Walk, bicycle, go by train rather than by car

22.2%

10

Use reusable chopsticks, thermos flask, coffee mug etc

13.8%

Watch less television

12.4%



Demographics

Between the 4th and 10th of August 2017 2,526 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. Further demographics were not presented.