Half of all men and 10% of women know how to play shogi (Japanese chess)
Shogi, a Japanese chess-like game, has been in the news for most of the last year as a new 14 year-old professional Sota Fujii was on a record-breaking run of 29 straight wins, starting from his very first professional game, so this survey from Smart Answer into shogi has answered for me questions I had about how much shogi is truly played.
I’ve provided a graph of teenage boys and shogi rules, as perhaps they would be the age group most influenced by Sato Fujii’s activities, and also because there were no overall totals presented…
Here’s a Shogi set for the under tens, based around the famous kids’ animation character, Doraemon.
Research results
Q1: Do you know the rules of shogi? (Sample size=22,001)
Yes Sort-of No Men, teens 42.6% 27.3% 30.1% Men, twenties 41.5% 29.8% 28.7% Men, thirties 45.5% 29.3% 25.2% Men, forties 51.1% 29.5% 19.5% Men, fifty or older 48.9% 33.0% 18.2% Women, teens 11.9% 27.0% 61.0% Women, twenties 10.7% 26.2% 63.1% Women, thirties 7.2% 25.1% 67.7% Women, forties 7.7% 25.0% 67.3% Women, fifty or older 8.2% 22.6% 69.1%
Q2: Have you ever played shogi? (Sample size=22,001)
Yes
Men, teens 68.4% Men, twenties 68.5% Men, thirties 72.1% Men, forties 79.2% Men, fifty or older 77.6% Women, teens 35.9% Women, twenties 34.6% Women, thirties 30.2% Women, forties 31.6% Women, fifty or older 29.9%
Q2SQ1: What kinds of shogi have you played? (Sample size=Shogi players, multiple answer)
Face-to-face Versus computer Over internet versus human Men, teens 82.8% 57.3% 29.5% Men, twenties 78.5% 57.1% 32.7% Men, thirties 83.1% 50.7% 23.4% Men, forties 89.1% 47.7% 15.0% Men, fifty or older 91.6% 37.2% 9.8% Women, teens 80.4% 36.9% 19.1% Women, twenties 72.9% 42.1% 16.6% Women, thirties 78.2% 31.7% 12.8% Women, forties 88.6% 21.9% 6.3% Women, fifty or older 89.8% 16.7% 6.5%
Q2SQ2: About how often do you play shogi? (Sample size=Shogi players)
Almost every day Once a week or more Once a month or more Once every six months or more Once a year or more Less than once a year Men, teens 3.1% 4.7% 9.6% 21.6% 15.4% 45.7% Men, twenties 2.9% 10.4% 7.1% 13.8% 11.6% 54.3% Men, thirties 1.9% 9.0% 6.2% 7.7% 9.5% 65.7% Men, forties 1.8% 3.9% 4.2% 6.9% 8.7% 74.4% Men, fifty or older 2.2% 3.8% 3.8% 6.9% 7.7% 75.8% Women, teens 1.2% 3.5% 5.5% 13.4% 8.1% 68.4% Women, twenties 1.8% 5.4% 5.5% 6.8% 6.1% 74.4% Women, thirties 2.5% 6.6% 4.3% 4.1% 5.9% 76.7% Women, forties 1.4% 2.6% 3.0% 4.3% 5.0% 83.8% Women, fifty or older 1.1% 2.5% 5.1% 5.1% 4.0% 82.2%
Demographics
Between 4 pm on the 30th of July and 10 pm on the 2nd of August 2017 22,001 members of Smart Answer’s monitor panel completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.