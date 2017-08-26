Half of all men and 10% of women know how to play shogi (Japanese chess)

Shogi, a Japanese chess-like game, has been in the news for most of the last year as a new 14 year-old professional Sota Fujii was on a record-breaking run of 29 straight wins, starting from his very first professional game, so this survey from Smart Answer into shogi has answered for me questions I had about how much shogi is truly played.

I’ve provided a graph of teenage boys and shogi rules, as perhaps they would be the age group most influenced by Sato Fujii’s activities, and also because there were no overall totals presented…

Research results

Q1: Do you know the rules of shogi? (Sample size=22,001)

 
Yes
Sort-of
No
Men, teens
42.6%
27.3%
30.1%
Men, twenties
41.5%
29.8%
28.7%
Men, thirties
45.5%
29.3%
25.2%
Men, forties
51.1%
29.5%
19.5%
Men, fifty or older
48.9%
33.0%
18.2%
Women, teens
11.9%
27.0%
61.0%
Women, twenties
10.7%
26.2%
63.1%
Women, thirties
7.2%
25.1%
67.7%
Women, forties
7.7%
25.0%
67.3%
Women, fifty or older
8.2%
22.6%
69.1%

Q2: Have you ever played shogi? (Sample size=22,001)

 
Yes
(to SQs)
Men, teens
68.4%
Men, twenties
68.5%
Men, thirties
72.1%
Men, forties
79.2%
Men, fifty or older
77.6%
Women, teens
35.9%
Women, twenties
34.6%
Women, thirties
30.2%
Women, forties
31.6%
Women, fifty or older
29.9%

Q2SQ1: What kinds of shogi have you played? (Sample size=Shogi players, multiple answer)

 
Face-to-face
Versus computer
Over internet versus human
Men, teens
82.8%
57.3%
29.5%
Men, twenties
78.5%
57.1%
32.7%
Men, thirties
83.1%
50.7%
23.4%
Men, forties
89.1%
47.7%
15.0%
Men, fifty or older
91.6%
37.2%
9.8%
Women, teens
80.4%
36.9%
19.1%
Women, twenties
72.9%
42.1%
16.6%
Women, thirties
78.2%
31.7%
12.8%
Women, forties
88.6%
21.9%
6.3%
Women, fifty or older
89.8%
16.7%
6.5%

Q2SQ2: About how often do you play shogi? (Sample size=Shogi players)

 
Almost every day
Once a week or more
Once a month or more
Once every six months or more
Once a year or more
Less than once a year
Men, teens
3.1%
4.7%
9.6%
21.6%
15.4%
45.7%
Men, twenties
2.9%
10.4%
7.1%
13.8%
11.6%
54.3%
Men, thirties
1.9%
9.0%
6.2%
7.7%
9.5%
65.7%
Men, forties
1.8%
3.9%
4.2%
6.9%
8.7%
74.4%
Men, fifty or older
2.2%
3.8%
3.8%
6.9%
7.7%
75.8%
Women, teens
1.2%
3.5%
5.5%
13.4%
8.1%
68.4%
Women, twenties
1.8%
5.4%
5.5%
6.8%
6.1%
74.4%
Women, thirties
2.5%
6.6%
4.3%
4.1%
5.9%
76.7%
Women, forties
1.4%
2.6%
3.0%
4.3%
5.0%
83.8%
Women, fifty or older
1.1%
2.5%
5.1%
5.1%
4.0%
82.2%

Demographics

Between 4 pm on the 30th of July and 10 pm on the 2nd of August 2017 22,001 members of Smart Answer’s monitor panel completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.

