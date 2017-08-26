Shogi, a Japanese chess-like game, has been in the news for most of the last year as a new 14 year-old professional Sota Fujii was on a record-breaking run of 29 straight wins, starting from his very first professional game, so this survey from Smart Answer into shogi has answered for me questions I had about how much shogi is truly played.

I’ve provided a graph of teenage boys and shogi rules, as perhaps they would be the age group most influenced by Sato Fujii’s activities, and also because there were no overall totals presented…

Here’s a Shogi set for the under tens, based around the famous kids’ animation character, Doraemon.





Research results

Q1: Do you know the rules of shogi? (Sample size=22,001)

Yes

Sort-of

No

Men, teens

42.6%

27.3%

30.1%

Men, twenties

41.5%

29.8%

28.7%

Men, thirties

45.5%

29.3%

25.2%

Men, forties

51.1%

29.5%

19.5%

Men, fifty or older

48.9%

33.0%

18.2%

Women, teens

11.9%

27.0%

61.0%

Women, twenties

10.7%

26.2%

63.1%

Women, thirties

7.2%

25.1%

67.7%

Women, forties

7.7%

25.0%

67.3%

Women, fifty or older

8.2%

22.6%

69.1%

Q2: Have you ever played shogi? (Sample size=22,001)

Yes

(to SQs)

Men, teens

68.4%

Men, twenties

68.5%

Men, thirties

72.1%

Men, forties

79.2%

Men, fifty or older

77.6%

Women, teens

35.9%

Women, twenties

34.6%

Women, thirties

30.2%

Women, forties

31.6%

Women, fifty or older

29.9%

Q2SQ1: What kinds of shogi have you played? (Sample size=Shogi players, multiple answer)

Face-to-face

Versus computer

Over internet versus human

Men, teens

82.8%

57.3%

29.5%

Men, twenties

78.5%

57.1%

32.7%

Men, thirties

83.1%

50.7%

23.4%

Men, forties

89.1%

47.7%

15.0%

Men, fifty or older

91.6%

37.2%

9.8%

Women, teens

80.4%

36.9%

19.1%

Women, twenties

72.9%

42.1%

16.6%

Women, thirties

78.2%

31.7%

12.8%

Women, forties

88.6%

21.9%

6.3%

Women, fifty or older

89.8%

16.7%

6.5%

Q2SQ2: About how often do you play shogi? (Sample size=Shogi players)

Almost every day

Once a week or more

Once a month or more

Once every six months or more

Once a year or more

Less than once a year

Men, teens

3.1%

4.7%

9.6%

21.6%

15.4%

45.7%

Men, twenties

2.9%

10.4%

7.1%

13.8%

11.6%

54.3%

Men, thirties

1.9%

9.0%

6.2%

7.7%

9.5%

65.7%

Men, forties

1.8%

3.9%

4.2%

6.9%

8.7%

74.4%

Men, fifty or older

2.2%

3.8%

3.8%

6.9%

7.7%

75.8%

Women, teens

1.2%

3.5%

5.5%

13.4%

8.1%

68.4%

Women, twenties

1.8%

5.4%

5.5%

6.8%

6.1%

74.4%

Women, thirties

2.5%

6.6%

4.3%

4.1%

5.9%

76.7%

Women, forties

1.4%

2.6%

3.0%

4.3%

5.0%

83.8%

Women, fifty or older

1.1%

2.5%

5.1%

5.1%

4.0%

82.2%



Demographics

Between 4 pm on the 30th of July and 10 pm on the 2nd of August 2017 22,001 members of Smart Answer’s monitor panel completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.