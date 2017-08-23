Thinking about it, I haven’t been to an Indian for ages, and I’m getting all hungry translating this survey into naan awareness.

I’m naan all the way, especially as in Japan long-grain rice is a bit of a rarity, and Japanese native short-grain rice does not go well at all with Indian curry. Japan’s native “curry”, usually just a spicy stew, does work well with native rice, but even though I quite often eat it at home, I wouldn’t pay good money to a restaurant for it.

Here’s a random curry and naan from a random restaurant in Tokyo; although at first glance the photo could be from anywhere in the world, the wet towel, the bill on the table, and the gum syrup for the ice coffee, perhaps, in the metal tumbler all point to Japan:





Research results

Q1: During which season do you most want to eat curry? (Sample size=500) Spring

1.8%

Summer

49.8%

Autumn

4.4%

Winter

26.2%

Never want to eat curry

17.8%

Q2: When eating curry at a restaurant, which do you usually want, rice or naan? (Sample size=500) Definitely naan

19.6%

Usually naan

32.2%

Usually rice

23.0%

Definitely rice

16.8%

Don’t eat curry

8.4%

Q3: Do you like naan? (Sample size=500) Love it (to SQs)

27.6%

Like it (to SQs)

37.8%

Can’t say either way

32.4%

Dislike it

1.8%

Hate it

0.4%

76.0% of those in their twenties liked or loved naan, but just 47.0% in their fifties did. Q3SQ1: What do you like, love about naan? (Sample size=327, multiple answer, top five answers) Rank



Percentage

1

Springy texture

76.1%

2

Fluffiness

52.9%

3

Fillingness

40.1%

4

Buttery smell

33.9%

5

Sweet taste of wheat

33.6%

Q3SQ2: Which of the following naan topping arrangements do you know about? (Sample size=327, multiple answer) Cheese, etc, mixed into the dough

53.8%

Pizza style

40.7%

Mexican taco style

22.0%

Dessert style

8.6%

Other

1.5%



Demographics

The company JC Comsa asked Macromill Research to perform a private internet-based questionnaire over the 2nd and 3rd of August 2017. The sample size was 500 people, with exactly 50 males and 50 females in the age bands teens, twenties, thrities, forties and fifties.