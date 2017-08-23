Rice or naan?
Thinking about it, I haven’t been to an Indian for ages, and I’m getting all hungry translating this survey into naan awareness.
I’m naan all the way, especially as in Japan long-grain rice is a bit of a rarity, and Japanese native short-grain rice does not go well at all with Indian curry. Japan’s native “curry”, usually just a spicy stew, does work well with native rice, but even though I quite often eat it at home, I wouldn’t pay good money to a restaurant for it.
Here’s a random curry and naan from a random restaurant in Tokyo; although at first glance the photo could be from anywhere in the world, the wet towel, the bill on the table, and the gum syrup for the ice coffee, perhaps, in the metal tumbler all point to Japan:
Research results
Q1: During which season do you most want to eat curry? (Sample size=500)
Spring 1.8% Summer 49.8% Autumn 4.4% Winter 26.2% Never want to eat curry 17.8%
Q2: When eating curry at a restaurant, which do you usually want, rice or naan? (Sample size=500)
Definitely naan 19.6% Usually naan 32.2% Usually rice 23.0% Definitely rice 16.8% Don’t eat curry 8.4%
Q3: Do you like naan? (Sample size=500)
Love it (to SQs) 27.6% Like it (to SQs) 37.8% Can’t say either way 32.4% Dislike it 1.8% Hate it 0.4%
76.0% of those in their twenties liked or loved naan, but just 47.0% in their fifties did.
Q3SQ1: What do you like, love about naan? (Sample size=327, multiple answer, top five answers)
Rank Percentage 1 Springy texture 76.1% 2 Fluffiness 52.9% 3 Fillingness 40.1% 4 Buttery smell 33.9% 5 Sweet taste of wheat 33.6%
Q3SQ2: Which of the following naan topping arrangements do you know about? (Sample size=327, multiple answer)
Cheese, etc, mixed into the dough 53.8% Pizza style 40.7% Mexican taco style 22.0% Dessert style 8.6% Other 1.5%
Demographics
The company JC Comsa asked Macromill Research to perform a private internet-based questionnaire over the 2nd and 3rd of August 2017. The sample size was 500 people, with exactly 50 males and 50 females in the age bands teens, twenties, thrities, forties and fifties.