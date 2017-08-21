Katte2Q took a short look at bicycle riding.

I used to ride a bike when I very first came to Japan, riding to work perhaps two or three times a week or so, and occasionally going further afield, but then I moved out too far from work, but too close to the station to need the wheels. It would probably be classed as a cross bike, but when I moved one time I just left it in the bike park at my old residence…

Here’s a typical scene of bikes parked around a shopping area; nearly all the bikes are the typical city bikes, three gears if you’re lucky, and brakes that squeal something awful!





Research results

Q1: How often do you ride a bicycle? (Sample size=10,000) Almost every day

14.3%

Once every two, three days

10.4%

Once every for to six days

4.8%

Once a week

8.4%

Once every two or three weeks

4.2%

Once a month

4.4%

Once every two or three months

3.0%

Once every six months

2.8%

Less than that

9.3%

Never

38.3%

Q1SQ1: What times do you ride a bicycle? (Sample size=approx 6,170, multiple answer) When shopping

47.7%

When going somewhere nearby

33.7%

Commuting to work, school

23.2%

Going to and from railway station

16.6%

For diet

11.5%

Other

17.3%

Q1SQ2: What kind of bicycle do you most often ride? (Sample size=approx 6,170) City bicycle, mama-chari

58.5%

Folding bicycle

10.6%

Electric-assisted bicycle

7.9%

Cross bicycle

7.4%

Mountain bicycle

5.5%

Small-framed bicycle

3.5%

Road racer

2.6%

Other, don’t know

4.0%



Demographics

Between the 24th and 30th of June 2017 10,000 members of the Katte2Q monitor group aged 20 or older of both sexes and from all over Japan completed a private internet-based questionnaire.