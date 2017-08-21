Bicycle riding in Japan
Katte2Q took a short look at bicycle riding.
I used to ride a bike when I very first came to Japan, riding to work perhaps two or three times a week or so, and occasionally going further afield, but then I moved out too far from work, but too close to the station to need the wheels. It would probably be classed as a cross bike, but when I moved one time I just left it in the bike park at my old residence…
Here’s a typical scene of bikes parked around a shopping area; nearly all the bikes are the typical city bikes, three gears if you’re lucky, and brakes that squeal something awful!
Research results
Q1: How often do you ride a bicycle? (Sample size=10,000)
Almost every day 14.3% Once every two, three days 10.4% Once every for to six days 4.8% Once a week 8.4% Once every two or three weeks 4.2% Once a month 4.4% Once every two or three months 3.0% Once every six months 2.8% Less than that 9.3% Never 38.3%
Q1SQ1: What times do you ride a bicycle? (Sample size=approx 6,170, multiple answer)
When shopping 47.7% When going somewhere nearby 33.7% Commuting to work, school 23.2% Going to and from railway station 16.6% For diet 11.5% Other 17.3%
Q1SQ2: What kind of bicycle do you most often ride? (Sample size=approx 6,170)
City bicycle, mama-chari 58.5% Folding bicycle 10.6% Electric-assisted bicycle 7.9% Cross bicycle 7.4% Mountain bicycle 5.5% Small-framed bicycle 3.5% Road racer 2.6% Other, don’t know 4.0%
Demographics
Between the 24th and 30th of June 2017 10,000 members of the Katte2Q monitor group aged 20 or older of both sexes and from all over Japan completed a private internet-based questionnaire.