Bicycle riding in Japan

August 21, 2017
Katte2Q took a short look at bicycle riding.

I used to ride a bike when I very first came to Japan, riding to work perhaps two or three times a week or so, and occasionally going further afield, but then I moved out too far from work, but too close to the station to need the wheels. It would probably be classed as a cross bike, but when I moved one time I just left it in the bike park at my old residence…

Here’s a typical scene of bikes parked around a shopping area; nearly all the bikes are the typical city bikes, three gears if you’re lucky, and brakes that squeal something awful!

More bikes

Research results

Q1: How often do you ride a bicycle? (Sample size=10,000)

Almost every day
14.3%
Once every two, three days
10.4%
Once every for to six days
4.8%
Once a week
8.4%
Once every two or three weeks
4.2%
Once a month
4.4%
Once every two or three months
3.0%
Once every six months
2.8%
Less than that
9.3%
Never
38.3%

Q1SQ1: What times do you ride a bicycle? (Sample size=approx 6,170, multiple answer)

When shopping
47.7%
When going somewhere nearby
33.7%
Commuting to work, school
23.2%
Going to and from railway station
16.6%
For diet
11.5%
Other
17.3%

Q1SQ2: What kind of bicycle do you most often ride? (Sample size=approx 6,170)

City bicycle, mama-chari
58.5%
Folding bicycle
10.6%
Electric-assisted bicycle
7.9%
Cross bicycle
7.4%
Mountain bicycle
5.5%
Small-framed bicycle
3.5%
Road racer
2.6%
Other, don’t know
4.0%

Demographics

Between the 24th and 30th of June 2017 10,000 members of the Katte2Q monitor group aged 20 or older of both sexes and from all over Japan completed a private internet-based questionnaire.

