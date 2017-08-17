Thirties Japanese answer “How is babby formed?”

There is a notorious Yahoo! Answers question, “How is babby formed?” that I have used as the introduction to this survey from Nissin into getting pregnant activities.

Nissin is the company behind Chicken Ramen and Cup Noodle, and their excuse for this survey was launching a new supplement for supporting baby-making for both male and female, featuring folic acid, zinc and lactic acid.

Rather predictably, but probably in line with much of the rest of the world, it seems that infertility or poor fertility is mostly a woman’s problem.

This sign says “Do not feed the monkeys”, but what the pregnant monkey is doing there is a mystery to me!

Please do not feed the monkeys

Research results

Q1: Do you have worries about making a baby? (Sample size=200)

 
Yes
Female
N=100
95%
Male
N=100
87%

Q2: In order to make a baby, do you think specific pregnancy activities are needed? (Sample size=200)

 
Yes
Female
N=100
97%
Male
N=100
91%

Q3: In order to make a baby, have you taken supplements, or thinking of doing so? (Sample size=200)

 
Yes
Female
N=100 (to SQ1)
77%
Male
N=100 (to SQ2)
50%

Q3SQ1: What supplements have you taken, or are you thinking of taking? (Sample size=77, female)

Rank
Supplement
Percentage
1
Folic acid
96.1%
2
Iron
51.9%
3
Zinc
36.4%
4
Maca (Lepidium meyenii)
32.5%
5
Vitamin C
29.9%
6=
Isoflavone
23.4%
6=
Vitamin D
23.4%
8=
Lactic acid
18.2%
8=
Calcium
18.2%
10
Vitamin B12
15.6%
11=
Vegetable fibre
14.3%
11=
Vitamin B6
14.3%
13
Magnesium
9.1%
14=
Placenta
7.8%
14=
DHA
7.8%
16
Biotin (vitamin B7)
1.3%
17
Choline
0.0%

Other
1.3%

Q3SQ2: What supplements have you taken, or are you thinking of taking? (Sample size=50, male)

Rank
Supplement
Percentage
1
Zinc
60.0%
2
Maca (Lepidium meyenii)
40.0%
3
Folic acid
36.0%
4
Iron
28.0%
5
Magnesium
16.0%
6
Calcium
14.0%
7=
Vitamin C
12.0%
7=
DHA
12.0%
9
Isoflavone
10.0%
10=
Vegetable fibre
8.0%
10=
Placenta
8.0%
12=
Vitamin D
6.0%
12=
Vitamin B6
6.0%
12=
Vitamin B12
6.0%
12=
Biotin (vitamin B7)
6.0%
16=
Choline
2.0%
16=
Lactic acid
2.0%

Other
10.0%

Q4: Which of the following information about supplements do you know about? (Sample size=200)

Folic acid is an essential nutrient for creating DNA. If there is a lack when creating the umbilical cord for a fetus, spina bifida or anencephalia may result

 
Know about
Female
N=100
64%
Male
N=100
17%

Folic acid is useful nutrient for creating healthy sperm. If there is a lack, the chance of creating sperm with poor mobility is higher

 
Know about
Female
N=100
27%
Male
N=100
20%

Zinc plays a large role in the splitting of fetus cells. A lack of zinc is associated with decreased intellectual development, premature birth, low birth weight and other troubles

 
Know about
Female
N=100
30%
Male
N=100
22%

Zinc is an essential nutrient for the regeneration of testosterone. A lack of zinc can cause low sperm count and low sperm mobility

 
Know about
Female
N=100
48%
Male
N=100
46%

Q5: Women, which of the following baby making-related activities would you want to do? (Sample size=100, multiple answer)

Both my partner and I take supplements every day
83%
Ban drinking parties, etc, on high-fertility days
78%
I take supplements every day
75%
Take my body temperature every day to check for ovulation day
67%
Every month, use an ovulation kit to determine my ovulation day
64%
Take an infertility test at a hospital
59%
Every month, go to a hospital to determine my ovulation day
51%

Q6: Women, are you taking any supplements to support baby making? (Sample size=100)

Yes
48%
No
52%

Q7: Men, which of the following baby making-related activities would you want to do? (Sample size=100, multiple answer)

Ban drinking parties, etc, on high-fertility days
69%
Both my partner and I take supplements every day
67%
I take supplements every day
63%
Take an infertility test at a hospital
55%

Q8: Men, are you taking any supplements to support baby making? (Sample size=100)

Yes
10%
No
90%

Demographics

Between the 17th and 23th of March 2017 100 married men and 100 married women in their thirties who were trying for their first baby completed a private internet-based questionnaire. How the sample was gathered was not described.

