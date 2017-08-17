There is a notorious Yahoo! Answers question, “How is babby formed?” that I have used as the introduction to this survey from Nissin into getting pregnant activities.

Nissin is the company behind Chicken Ramen and Cup Noodle, and their excuse for this survey was launching a new supplement for supporting baby-making for both male and female, featuring folic acid, zinc and lactic acid.

Rather predictably, but probably in line with much of the rest of the world, it seems that infertility or poor fertility is mostly a woman’s problem.

Research results

Q1: Do you have worries about making a baby? (Sample size=200)

Yes

Female

N=100

95%

Male

N=100

87%

Q2: In order to make a baby, do you think specific pregnancy activities are needed? (Sample size=200)

Yes

Female

N=100

97%

Male

N=100

91%

Q3: In order to make a baby, have you taken supplements, or thinking of doing so? (Sample size=200)

Yes

Female

N=100 (to SQ1)

77%

Male

N=100 (to SQ2)

50%

Q3SQ1: What supplements have you taken, or are you thinking of taking? (Sample size=77, female) Rank

Supplement

Percentage

1

Folic acid

96.1%

2

Iron

51.9%

3

Zinc

36.4%

4

Maca (Lepidium meyenii)

32.5%

5

Vitamin C

29.9%

6=

Isoflavone

23.4%

6=

Vitamin D

23.4%

8=

Lactic acid

18.2%

8=

Calcium

18.2%

10

Vitamin B12

15.6%

11=

Vegetable fibre

14.3%

11=

Vitamin B6

14.3%

13

Magnesium

9.1%

14=

Placenta

7.8%

14=

DHA

7.8%

16

Biotin (vitamin B7)

1.3%

17

Choline

0.0%

—

Other

1.3%

Q3SQ2: What supplements have you taken, or are you thinking of taking? (Sample size=50, male) Rank

Supplement

Percentage

1

Zinc

60.0%

2

Maca (Lepidium meyenii)

40.0%

3

Folic acid

36.0%

4

Iron

28.0%

5

Magnesium

16.0%

6

Calcium

14.0%

7=

Vitamin C

12.0%

7=

DHA

12.0%

9

Isoflavone

10.0%

10=

Vegetable fibre

8.0%

10=

Placenta

8.0%

12=

Vitamin D

6.0%

12=

Vitamin B6

6.0%

12=

Vitamin B12

6.0%

12=

Biotin (vitamin B7)

6.0%

16=

Choline

2.0%

16=

Lactic acid

2.0%

—

Other

10.0%

Q4: Which of the following information about supplements do you know about? (Sample size=200) Folic acid is an essential nutrient for creating DNA. If there is a lack when creating the umbilical cord for a fetus, spina bifida or anencephalia may result

Know about

Female

N=100

64%

Male

N=100

17%

Folic acid is useful nutrient for creating healthy sperm. If there is a lack, the chance of creating sperm with poor mobility is higher

Know about

Female

N=100

27%

Male

N=100

20%

Zinc plays a large role in the splitting of fetus cells. A lack of zinc is associated with decreased intellectual development, premature birth, low birth weight and other troubles

Know about

Female

N=100

30%

Male

N=100

22%

Zinc is an essential nutrient for the regeneration of testosterone. A lack of zinc can cause low sperm count and low sperm mobility

Know about

Female

N=100

48%

Male

N=100

46%

Q5: Women, which of the following baby making-related activities would you want to do? (Sample size=100, multiple answer) Both my partner and I take supplements every day

83%

Ban drinking parties, etc, on high-fertility days

78%

I take supplements every day

75%

Take my body temperature every day to check for ovulation day

67%

Every month, use an ovulation kit to determine my ovulation day

64%

Take an infertility test at a hospital

59%

Every month, go to a hospital to determine my ovulation day

51%

Q6: Women, are you taking any supplements to support baby making? (Sample size=100) Yes

48%

No

52%

Q7: Men, which of the following baby making-related activities would you want to do? (Sample size=100, multiple answer) Ban drinking parties, etc, on high-fertility days

69%

Both my partner and I take supplements every day

67%

I take supplements every day

63%

Take an infertility test at a hospital

55%

Q8: Men, are you taking any supplements to support baby making? (Sample size=100) Yes

10%

No

90%



Demographics

Between the 17th and 23th of March 2017 100 married men and 100 married women in their thirties who were trying for their first baby completed a private internet-based questionnaire. How the sample was gathered was not described.