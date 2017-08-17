Q4: Which of the following information about supplements do you know about? (Sample size=200)
Folic acid is an essential nutrient for creating DNA. If there is a lack when creating the umbilical cord for a fetus, spina bifida or anencephalia may result
Know about
Female N=100
64%
Male N=100
17%
Folic acid is useful nutrient for creating healthy sperm. If there is a lack, the chance of creating sperm with poor mobility is higher
Know about
Female N=100
27%
Male N=100
20%
Zinc plays a large role in the splitting of fetus cells. A lack of zinc is associated with decreased intellectual development, premature birth, low birth weight and other troubles
Know about
Female N=100
30%
Male N=100
22%
Zinc is an essential nutrient for the regeneration of testosterone. A lack of zinc can cause low sperm count and low sperm mobility
Know about
Female N=100
48%
Male N=100
46%
Q5: Women, which of the following baby making-related activities would you want to do? (Sample size=100, multiple answer)
Both my partner and I take supplements every day
83%
Ban drinking parties, etc, on high-fertility days
78%
I take supplements every day
75%
Take my body temperature every day to check for ovulation day
67%
Every month, use an ovulation kit to determine my ovulation day
64%
Take an infertility test at a hospital
59%
Every month, go to a hospital to determine my ovulation day
51%
Q6: Women, are you taking any supplements to support baby making? (Sample size=100)
Yes
48%
No
52%
Q7: Men, which of the following baby making-related activities would you want to do? (Sample size=100, multiple answer)
Ban drinking parties, etc, on high-fertility days
69%
Both my partner and I take supplements every day
67%
I take supplements every day
63%
Take an infertility test at a hospital
55%
Q8: Men, are you taking any supplements to support baby making? (Sample size=100)
Yes
10%
No
90%
Demographics
Between the 17th and 23th of March 2017 100 married men and 100 married women in their thirties who were trying for their first baby completed a private internet-based questionnaire. How the sample was gathered was not described.