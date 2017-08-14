This short but interesting survey by Katte2Q into dentists and teeth revealed a few interesting numbers regarding Japanese teeth.

The Japanese for wisdom teeth is 親知らず, oyashirazu, or literally “without parents’ knowing”, which might suggest to the casual reader that it has something to do with one’s parents not noticing their adult child’s back teeth appearing, unlike with baby teeth and the main adult teeth. However, I have seen some sites that explain this further as meaning one’s parents tended to be dead before the teeth appeared…

I’ve not had mine removed, but my dentists have never mentioned anything about them, although I’ve got a slight (false?) memory of seeing an X-Ray with the bottom ones horizonal rather than vertical. Next check-up I’ll have to remember to ask!

Research results

Q1: Do you dislike visiting the dentist? (Sample size=unclear) Yes

46.6%

No

39.3%

Don’t know

14.1%

Q2: Have you ever had whitening done to your teeth? (Sample size=unclear) Yes

11.7%

No

88.3%

Q3: Have you ever had braces, other straightening done to your teeth? (Sample size=unclear) Yes

11.6%

No

88.4%

Q4: Have you had your wisdom teeth removed? (Sample size=unclear) Yes, all of them

25.7%

Yes, some of them

32.9%

No, none of them

28.2%

Don’t know, other

13.3%



Demographics

Between the 28th of June and 4th of July 2017 an unspecified number of people aged 20 or older of both sexes and from all over Japan completed a private internet-based questionnaire. Looking at other surveys by the same company, the sample size is probably around 10,000 people.