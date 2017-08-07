I’m not sure how well this works as a translation, and I’m not sure how well my translations work, but this look by goo Ranking at over-stand-out company names that offer little clue as to what they actually do.

Number one seems an odd choice to me – it is just the present participle of one of the very first verb one learns, especially given the second name. Actually it comes from an innocent source; the compnay was originally “Sutematsu the Blacksmith”, which was shortened to “Yarisute”, based on the term(?) “Yari (spear) Sutei (not sure of what this means!)” and dropping the last “i”. However, in slang yari-sute is literally “to do and throw away”, or a One Night Stand.

On number 3’s website (a charter bus compnay, it seems) there is no explanation as to the origin of the “mokkori” part of the name, which is most well-known as part of the name of the pictured moss-ball character, Marimokkori:





Ranking result

Q: Which one of these company names stands out just too much? (Sample size=500) Rank

My translation

Votes

Japanese name

1

Doing

152

している株式会社

2

One Night Stand

98

株式会社ヤリステ

3

Pitching a Bamboo Root Tent

72

もっこり竹の子観光株式会社

4

△□○ (Triangle, square, circle)

71

株式会社△□○（ミヨマル）

5

Underpants Parade

66

ふんどしパレード株式会社

6

AIUEO

63

株式会社あいうえお

7

Surrounded by Enemies on All Sides

60

有限会社四面楚歌

8

A Bear Dances in the Hida Forest

56

株式会社飛騨の森でクマは踊る

9

My Company

54

俺の株式会社

10=

Knight in Shining Armour

52

株式会社正義の味方

10=

Underpants Office

52

株式会社ふんどし部

10=

Ogre

52

株式会社鬼

14

Shady Company

51

株式会社闇

15

Fun Company

49

楽しい株式会社

16

Voice Solidifier

47

株式会社コエカタマリン

17

Destruction Faction

46

株式会社破滅派

18

Lucky Person Commercial Affairs

45

あたりや商事株式会社

19

Your Happiness is My Happiness

44

株式会社あなたの幸せが私の幸せ

20

Magic Company

43

魔法株式会社

21

Left-Brain Incident

41

右脳事件株式会社

22

Full Real Life

37

株式会社リアジュー

23

wktk (net slang for “being excited”)

36

株式会社wktk

24=

Making Strongmen Project

35

株式会社鉄人化計画

24=

Mission Manoeuvres

35

特命機動株式会社

24=

20th Century Racoon Dog

35

20世紀たぬき株式会社

27=

Frog-Panda

33

株式会社カエルパンダ

27=

Old Folk Company

33

株式会社高齢社

29

Apparition

32

株式会社まぼろし

30

Mister Bear

31

合同会社くまさん

31

Cat Toy

30

株式会社ねこじゃらし

32=

Tiger Underpants

29

株式会社トラパンツ

32=

Outstanding Supporting Actor Group Kasumi-sou

29

株式会社名脇役集団Kasumi-sou

32=

Birdman

29

株式会社鳥人間

35=

God’s Army Equipment

28

兵神装備株式会社

35=

Kappa (human baldie-frog hybrid) Create

28

カッパ・クリエイト株式会社

35=

Rabbiit

28

株式会社ウサギィ

38

Azumi-asobi (traditional dance style) Celebrity

27

遊雅セレブリティ株式会社

39=

New Year’s Day Beauty Industry

26

元旦ビューティ工業株式会社

39=

Miracle Positive

26

株式会社ミラクルポジティブ

39=

Lovely Nice Group

26

すてきナイスグループ株式会社

42=

Office Us Guys

25

有限会社オフィスぼくら

42=

Two Dimensional

25

株式会社にじげん

44

Different Dimension

24

株式会社異次元

45

Burg Hamburg Burg

23

株式会社バーグハンバーグバーグ

46=

Hard Rock Industries

20

ハードロック工業株式会社

46=

Bicycle Establishment

20

合資会社自転車創業

46=

Rabbear (Rabbit plus bear)

20

ウサくま有限会社

49

Hunting Association

17

株式会社狩猟社



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 4th and 7th of July 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.