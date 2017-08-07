△□○ and other strange Japanese company names

I’m not sure how well this works as a translation, and I’m not sure how well my translations work, but this look by goo Ranking at over-stand-out company names that offer little clue as to what they actually do.

Number one seems an odd choice to me – it is just the present participle of one of the very first verb one learns, especially given the second name. Actually it comes from an innocent source; the compnay was originally “Sutematsu the Blacksmith”, which was shortened to “Yarisute”, based on the term(?) “Yari (spear) Sutei (not sure of what this means!)” and dropping the last “i”. However, in slang yari-sute is literally “to do and throw away”, or a One Night Stand.

On number 3’s website (a charter bus compnay, it seems) there is no explanation as to the origin of the “mokkori” part of the name, which is most well-known as part of the name of the pictured moss-ball character, Marimokkori:

marimokkori

Ranking result

Q: Which one of these company names stands out just too much? (Sample size=500)

Rank
My translation
Votes
Japanese name
1
Doing
152
している株式会社
2
One Night Stand
98
株式会社ヤリステ
3
Pitching a Bamboo Root Tent
72
もっこり竹の子観光株式会社
4
△□○ (Triangle, square, circle)
71
株式会社△□○（ミヨマル）
5
Underpants Parade
66
ふんどしパレード株式会社
6
AIUEO
63
株式会社あいうえお
7
Surrounded by Enemies on All Sides
60
有限会社四面楚歌
8
A Bear Dances in the Hida Forest
56
株式会社飛騨の森でクマは踊る
9
My Company
54
俺の株式会社
10=
Knight in Shining Armour
52
株式会社正義の味方
10=
Underpants Office
52
株式会社ふんどし部
10=
Ogre
52
株式会社鬼
14
Shady Company
51
株式会社闇
15
Fun Company
49
楽しい株式会社
16
Voice Solidifier
47
株式会社コエカタマリン
17
Destruction Faction
46
株式会社破滅派
18
Lucky Person Commercial Affairs
45
あたりや商事株式会社
19
Your Happiness is My Happiness
44
株式会社あなたの幸せが私の幸せ
20
Magic Company
43
魔法株式会社
21
Left-Brain Incident
41
右脳事件株式会社
22
Full Real Life
37
株式会社リアジュー
23
wktk (net slang for “being excited”)
36
株式会社wktk
24=
Making Strongmen Project
35
株式会社鉄人化計画
24=
Mission Manoeuvres
35
特命機動株式会社
24=
20th Century Racoon Dog
35
20世紀たぬき株式会社
27=
Frog-Panda
33
株式会社カエルパンダ
27=
Old Folk Company
33
株式会社高齢社
29
Apparition
32
株式会社まぼろし
30
Mister Bear
31
合同会社くまさん
31
Cat Toy
30
株式会社ねこじゃらし
32=
Tiger Underpants
29
株式会社トラパンツ
32=
Outstanding Supporting Actor Group Kasumi-sou
29
株式会社名脇役集団Kasumi-sou
32=
Birdman
29
株式会社鳥人間
35=
God’s Army Equipment
28
兵神装備株式会社
35=
Kappa (human baldie-frog hybrid) Create
28
カッパ・クリエイト株式会社
35=
Rabbiit
28
株式会社ウサギィ
38
Azumi-asobi (traditional dance style) Celebrity
27
遊雅セレブリティ株式会社
39=
New Year’s Day Beauty Industry
26
元旦ビューティ工業株式会社
39=
Miracle Positive
26
株式会社ミラクルポジティブ
39=
Lovely Nice Group
26
すてきナイスグループ株式会社
42=
Office Us Guys
25
有限会社オフィスぼくら
42=
Two Dimensional
25
株式会社にじげん
44
Different Dimension
24
株式会社異次元
45
Burg Hamburg Burg
23
株式会社バーグハンバーグバーグ
46=
Hard Rock Industries
20
ハードロック工業株式会社
46=
Bicycle Establishment
20
合資会社自転車創業
46=
Rabbear (Rabbit plus bear)
20
ウサくま有限会社
49
Hunting Association
17
株式会社狩猟社

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 4th and 7th of July 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

