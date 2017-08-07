△□○ and other strange Japanese company names
I’m not sure how well this works as a translation, and I’m not sure how well my translations work, but this look by goo Ranking at over-stand-out company names that offer little clue as to what they actually do.
Number one seems an odd choice to me – it is just the present participle of one of the very first verb one learns, especially given the second name. Actually it comes from an innocent source; the compnay was originally “Sutematsu the Blacksmith”, which was shortened to “Yarisute”, based on the term(?) “Yari (spear) Sutei (not sure of what this means!)” and dropping the last “i”. However, in slang yari-sute is literally “to do and throw away”, or a One Night Stand.
On number 3’s website (a charter bus compnay, it seems) there is no explanation as to the origin of the “mokkori” part of the name, which is most well-known as part of the name of the pictured moss-ball character, Marimokkori:
Ranking result
Q: Which one of these company names stands out just too much? (Sample size=500)
Rank My translation Votes Japanese name 1 Doing 152 している株式会社 2 One Night Stand 98 株式会社ヤリステ 3 Pitching a Bamboo Root Tent 72 もっこり竹の子観光株式会社 4 △□○ (Triangle, square, circle) 71 株式会社△□○（ミヨマル） 5 Underpants Parade 66 ふんどしパレード株式会社 6 AIUEO 63 株式会社あいうえお 7 Surrounded by Enemies on All Sides 60 有限会社四面楚歌 8 A Bear Dances in the Hida Forest 56 株式会社飛騨の森でクマは踊る 9 My Company 54 俺の株式会社 10= Knight in Shining Armour 52 株式会社正義の味方 10= Underpants Office 52 株式会社ふんどし部 10= Ogre 52 株式会社鬼 14 Shady Company 51 株式会社闇 15 Fun Company 49 楽しい株式会社 16 Voice Solidifier 47 株式会社コエカタマリン 17 Destruction Faction 46 株式会社破滅派 18 Lucky Person Commercial Affairs 45 あたりや商事株式会社 19 Your Happiness is My Happiness 44 株式会社あなたの幸せが私の幸せ 20 Magic Company 43 魔法株式会社 21 Left-Brain Incident 41 右脳事件株式会社 22 Full Real Life 37 株式会社リアジュー 23 wktk (net slang for “being excited”) 36 株式会社wktk 24= Making Strongmen Project 35 株式会社鉄人化計画 24= Mission Manoeuvres 35 特命機動株式会社 24= 20th Century Racoon Dog 35 20世紀たぬき株式会社 27= Frog-Panda 33 株式会社カエルパンダ 27= Old Folk Company 33 株式会社高齢社 29 Apparition 32 株式会社まぼろし 30 Mister Bear 31 合同会社くまさん 31 Cat Toy 30 株式会社ねこじゃらし 32= Tiger Underpants 29 株式会社トラパンツ 32= Outstanding Supporting Actor Group Kasumi-sou 29 株式会社名脇役集団Kasumi-sou 32= Birdman 29 株式会社鳥人間 35= God’s Army Equipment 28 兵神装備株式会社 35= Kappa (human baldie-frog hybrid) Create 28 カッパ・クリエイト株式会社 35= Rabbiit 28 株式会社ウサギィ 38 Azumi-asobi (traditional dance style) Celebrity 27 遊雅セレブリティ株式会社 39= New Year’s Day Beauty Industry 26 元旦ビューティ工業株式会社 39= Miracle Positive 26 株式会社ミラクルポジティブ 39= Lovely Nice Group 26 すてきナイスグループ株式会社 42= Office Us Guys 25 有限会社オフィスぼくら 42= Two Dimensional 25 株式会社にじげん 44 Different Dimension 24 株式会社異次元 45 Burg Hamburg Burg 23 株式会社バーグハンバーグバーグ 46= Hard Rock Industries 20 ハードロック工業株式会社 46= Bicycle Establishment 20 合資会社自転車創業 46= Rabbear (Rabbit plus bear) 20 ウサくま有限会社 49 Hunting Association 17 株式会社狩猟社
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 4th and 7th of July 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.