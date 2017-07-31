at home VOX recently had a look at that summer pest, cockroaches.

I hate the buggers myself, and my previous house was filled with them, and I suspect last summer one died somewhere behind the kitchen units and stunk the place out for a few months. I tend to run away on encountering them, and get my wife to do the business with a can of bug spray.

Here’s a selection of the various smoke bombs and other goods for ridding one’s house of cockroaches and other nasties:





Research results

Q1: Are you scared of cockroaches? (Sample size=516)

Yes

No

Can’t say either way

Men, twenties

67.7%

20.0%

12.3%

Men, thirties

68.7%

18.8%

12.5%

Men, forties

78.5%

13.8%

7.7%

Men, fifties

46.9%

32.8%

20.3%

Women, twenties

93.8%

3.1%

3.1%

Women, thirties

93.7%

4.7%

1.6%

Women, forties

89.2%

9.2%

1.6%

Women, fifties

82.8%

7.8%

9.4%

Q2: Are there cockroaches in your current dwelling? (Sample size=516) Yes

57.9%

No

42.1%

Q3: What do you do when you encounter a cockroach? (Sample size=516, multiple answer, top nine) Men Rank



Percentage

1

Use insecticide spray

54.3%

2

Beat it with a rolled-up newspaper

40.3%

3

Use a cockroach trap

14.0%

4

Set poison food

9.7%

5

Capture it

8.1%

6

Stamp on it

5.8%

7

Run away, pretend I never saw it

5.8%

8

Use a fumigator

4.7%

9

Ask someone to get rid of it for me

3.9%

Women Rank



Percentage

1

Use insecticide spray

56.6%

2

Ask someone to get rid of it for me

29.5%

3

Beat it with a rolled-up newspaper

24.0%

4

Use a cockroach trap

15.9%

5

Set poison food

13.6%

6

Run away, pretend I never saw it

7.8%

7

Capture it

6.2%

8

Use a fumigator

4.7

9

Stamp on it

2.7%



Demographics

During April 2017, 516 people aged between 20 and 59 completed an internet-based questionnaire, although no information was presented about how they were selected.