at home VOX recently had a look at that summer pest, cockroaches.

I hate the buggers myself, and my previous house was filled with them, and I suspect last summer one died somewhere behind the kitchen units and stunk the place out for a few months. I tend to run away on encountering them, and get my wife to do the business with a can of bug spray.

Here’s a selection of the various smoke bombs and other goods for ridding one’s house of cockroaches and other nasties:

Research results

Q1: Are you scared of cockroaches? (Sample size=516)

 
Yes
No
Can’t say either way
Men, twenties
67.7%
20.0%
12.3%
Men, thirties
68.7%
18.8%
12.5%
Men, forties
78.5%
13.8%
7.7%
Men, fifties
46.9%
32.8%
20.3%
Women, twenties
93.8%
3.1%
3.1%
Women, thirties
93.7%
4.7%
1.6%
Women, forties
89.2%
9.2%
1.6%
Women, fifties
82.8%
7.8%
9.4%

Q2: Are there cockroaches in your current dwelling? (Sample size=516)

Yes
57.9%
No
42.1%

Q3: What do you do when you encounter a cockroach? (Sample size=516, multiple answer, top nine)

Men

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Use insecticide spray
54.3%
2
Beat it with a rolled-up newspaper
40.3%
3
Use a cockroach trap
14.0%
4
Set poison food
9.7%
5
Capture it
8.1%
6
Stamp on it
5.8%
7
Run away, pretend I never saw it
5.8%
8
Use a fumigator
4.7%
9
Ask someone to get rid of it for me
3.9%

Women

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Use insecticide spray
56.6%
2
Ask someone to get rid of it for me
29.5%
3
Beat it with a rolled-up newspaper
24.0%
4
Use a cockroach trap
15.9%
5
Set poison food
13.6%
6
Run away, pretend I never saw it
7.8%
7
Capture it
6.2%
8
Use a fumigator
4.7
9
Stamp on it
2.7%

Demographics

During April 2017, 516 people aged between 20 and 59 completed an internet-based questionnaire, although no information was presented about how they were selected.

