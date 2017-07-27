A simple title for this survey from @nifty, a broad look at many issues surrounding Tokyo.

I don’t really know which wards I’ve been to as I’m not sufficiently familar with the geography. Perhaps in the survey there was a short reminder of the main stations or sights in each ward.

I’ve been on just the one bus tour of Tokyo, and the one good place was the Geihinkan, the State Guest House or Akasaka Palace. Getting tickets is a little difficult, so a tour is probably the best way to assure entry.





Research results

Q1: Which of the 23 wards of Tokyo city have you never visited? (Sample size=2,581, multiple answer, top 10) Rank



Percentage

1

Itabashi

32.2%

2

Adachi

29.5%

3

Kita

26.2%

4

Katsushika

24.5%

5

Arakawa

24.5%

6

Edogawa

24.2%

7

Nakano

23.6%

8

Nerima

22.7%

9

Suginami

21.3%

10

Meguro

18.5%

The most visited ward was not listed, but in the breakdown by ages, only 1.5% of the under 30s had not been to Shibuya, and for the rest of the age groups, about 3.2% to 3.9% had not been to Chiyoda. Q2: Where would you like to go to on a Tokyo city bus tour, or where were good places you’ve been to? (Sample size=2,581, multiple answer, top 10) Rank



Percentage

1

Tokyo Skytree

26.4%

2

Imperial Palace area

25.3%

3

Tokyo Tower

24.4%

4

Tsukiji Fish Market

24.0%

5

Asakusa

23.6%

6

Diet (Japan’s parliament)

17.7%

7

Tokyo Station

14.5%

8

Rainbow Bridge

14.3%

9

Yasukuni Shrine

13.2%

10

Odaiba, giant ferris wheel

12.9%

Q3: Which of the following sports team based in Tokyo do you know? (Sample size=2,581, multiple answer, top 5) Rank



Percentage

1

Yomiuri Giants (baseball)

90.0%

2

Tokyo Yakult Swallows (baseball)

80.2%

3

Tokyo Verdi 1969 (football)

58.0%

4

FC Tokyo (football, volleyball)

56.7%

5

NTV Beleza (woman’s football)

32.5%

Q4: Are you looking forward to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? (Sample size=2,581)

This survey 2017/7

2013/11

Very much so

12.0%

26.8%

To some extent

34.1%

35.8%

Not bothered either way

22.2%

19.9%

Not really interested

16.6%

11.6%

Not interested at all

15.0%

5.9%

Q5: Which Japanese artists would you like to see perform at the opening or closing ceremonies of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? (Sample size=2,581, multiple answer, top 5) Rank



Percentage

1

Ryuichi Sakamoto

19.4%

2

Southern All Stars

16.7%

3

Joe Hisaishi

11.3%

4

Hikaru Utada

8.4%

5

Masaharu Fukuyama

8.2%

Q6: What expectations have you regarding policies from Governer Yuriko Koike and Tokyo Local government? (Sample size=2,581, multiple answer) Transparency

49.0%

Earthquake preparation

31.0%

Resolving the aging problem (sufficient welfare staff, etc)

30.5%

Resolving the Tsukichi Fish Market relocation problem

29.3%

Appropriate budgeting for the Tokyo Olympics

29.1%

Resolving the wait list for child care problem

27.8%

Promoting policy revolution (eg small business support)

23.2%

Anti-second hand smoke measures

20.4%

Promoting the removal of utility poles

16.2%

Working environment revolution (eg no overtime)

13.9%

Realisation of no full trains

13%

Realisation of no pet euthanasia

11%

Strengthening of tourism strategy

9%

Tokyo brand promotion

9%

Other

4%

Nothing in particular

25%



Demographics

Between the 7th and 13th of July 2017 2,581 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given. The respondents were from all over Japan, not just Tokyo.