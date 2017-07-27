A simple title for this survey from @nifty, a broad look at many issues surrounding Tokyo.
I don’t really know which wards I’ve been to as I’m not sufficiently familar with the geography. Perhaps in the survey there was a short reminder of the main stations or sights in each ward.
I’ve been on just the one bus tour of Tokyo, and the one good place was the Geihinkan, the State Guest House or Akasaka Palace. Getting tickets is a little difficult, so a tour is probably the best way to assure entry.
Q1: Which of the 23 wards of Tokyo city have you never visited? (Sample size=2,581, multiple answer, top 10)
Rank
Percentage
1
Itabashi
32.2%
2
Adachi
29.5%
3
Kita
26.2%
4
Katsushika
24.5%
5
Arakawa
24.5%
6
Edogawa
24.2%
7
Nakano
23.6%
8
Nerima
22.7%
9
Suginami
21.3%
10
Meguro
18.5%
The most visited ward was not listed, but in the breakdown by ages, only 1.5% of the under 30s had not been to Shibuya, and for the rest of the age groups, about 3.2% to 3.9% had not been to Chiyoda.
Q2: Where would you like to go to on a Tokyo city bus tour, or where were good places you’ve been to? (Sample size=2,581, multiple answer, top 10)
Rank
Percentage
1
Tokyo Skytree
26.4%
2
Imperial Palace area
25.3%
3
Tokyo Tower
24.4%
4
Tsukiji Fish Market
24.0%
5
Asakusa
23.6%
6
Diet (Japan’s parliament)
17.7%
7
Tokyo Station
14.5%
8
Rainbow Bridge
14.3%
9
Yasukuni Shrine
13.2%
10
Odaiba, giant ferris wheel
12.9%
Q3: Which of the following sports team based in Tokyo do you know? (Sample size=2,581, multiple answer, top 5)
Rank
Percentage
1
Yomiuri Giants (baseball)
90.0%
2
Tokyo Yakult Swallows (baseball)
80.2%
3
Tokyo Verdi 1969 (football)
58.0%
4
FC Tokyo (football, volleyball)
56.7%
5
NTV Beleza (woman’s football)
32.5%
Q4: Are you looking forward to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? (Sample size=2,581)
This survey 2017/7
2013/11
Very much so
12.0%
26.8%
To some extent
34.1%
35.8%
Not bothered either way
22.2%
19.9%
Not really interested
16.6%
11.6%
Not interested at all
15.0%
5.9%
Q5: Which Japanese artists would you like to see perform at the opening or closing ceremonies of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? (Sample size=2,581, multiple answer, top 5)
Rank
Percentage
1
Ryuichi Sakamoto
19.4%
2
Southern All Stars
16.7%
3
Joe Hisaishi
11.3%
4
Hikaru Utada
8.4%
5
Masaharu Fukuyama
8.2%
Q6: What expectations have you regarding policies from Governer Yuriko Koike and Tokyo Local government? (Sample size=2,581, multiple answer)
Transparency
49.0%
Earthquake preparation
31.0%
Resolving the aging problem (sufficient welfare staff, etc)
30.5%
Resolving the Tsukichi Fish Market relocation problem
29.3%
Appropriate budgeting for the Tokyo Olympics
29.1%
Resolving the wait list for child care problem
27.8%
Promoting policy revolution (eg small business support)
23.2%
Anti-second hand smoke measures
20.4%
Promoting the removal of utility poles
16.2%
Working environment revolution (eg no overtime)
13.9%
Realisation of no full trains
13%
Realisation of no pet euthanasia
11%
Strengthening of tourism strategy
9%
Tokyo brand promotion
9%
Other
4%
Nothing in particular
25%
Demographics
Between the 7th and 13th of July 2017 2,581 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given. The respondents were from all over Japan, not just Tokyo.