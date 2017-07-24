Macromill recently conducted a survey looking at what’s in vogue with teenagers these days, and also looking at what was in vogue with older generations and how well they are known today.

In Q1 you will notice that 卍 (manji) appears – this is the Buddhist symbol which seems to be used by teenage girls these days to indicate someone who is strong or getting into the flow, approximately.

As a Scot, I am shocked that 99% of the youth of Japan is missing out on this:

And two-thirds are missing out on kitty rockers, despite featuring in an advert last year:





Ranking results

Q1: What’s in vogue with teenagers these days? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 20) Line

75.8%

YouTube

72.5%

Twitter

65.1%

Sorena (slang “sure”)

37.7%

Instagram

33.5%

Snow (picture app)

29.5%

Mercari (fleamarket app)

28.4%

Miyazon (comedy duo)

22.2%

Simeji (Japanese input app)

21.7%

Kurutoga (propelling/mechanical penci)

21.1%

Niconico Douga (video site)

19.2%

Blouson Chiemi (comedian)

15.9%

Broadcasting live video in real time

12.8%

AbemaTV (online TV station)

12.8%

卍 (manji)

12.1%

TWICE (South Korean girl group)

12.0%

Hajime Shacho (YouTuber)

11.6%

Souta Fujii 4th Dan (Shoji player)

11.5%

PicsArt (photo manipulation app)

11.3%

Kei Nishikori (tennis player)

9.1%

Q2: What was in vogue when you were a teenager? Teenagers, do you know these items? (Sample size=1,000 in twenties + 1,000 teens, multiple answer, top 10)

Percentage

Teenager awareness

Enta no Kamisama (entertainment program)

66.4%

87.1%

Trivia no Izumi (trivia program)

66.4%

65.0%

Purikua (photo booth)

63.6%

84.4%

Gakko e Ikou (entertainment program)

61.6%

47.6%

Pocket Monsters

61.2%

88.7%

Nobuta o Produce (comic, movie)

60.4%

46.5%

Feature phones

57.2%

85.5%

Hana yori Dango (comic, movie)

52.8%

82.7%

Ainori (reality TV)

52.8%

32.6%

mixi (SNS)

52.0%

55.5%

Q3: What was in vogue when you were a teenager? Teenagers, do you know these items? (Sample size=1,000 in thirties + 1,000 teens, multiple answer, top 10)

Percentage

Teenager awareness

Tamagochi

74.4%

87.6%

Komuro Family (music producer and his acts)

70.4%

31.2%

Loose socks

69.6%

61.6%

Amuro-er (fans of musician Namiu Amuro)

65.2%

32.6%

Print Club (previous name for purikura above)

64.8%

31.1%

GameBoy

59.2%

66.8%

Magical Banana (game show)

54.8%

52.4%

Dacchuuno (bending over to show cleavage)

53.6%

51.7%

MD player

53.2%

33.1%

Choberiba, choberigu (slang “dead awful”, “dead good”)

52.0%

44.8%

Q4: What was in vogue when you were a teenager? Teenagers, do you know these items? (Sample size=1,000 in forties + 1,000 teens, multiple answer, top 10)

Percentage

Teenager awareness

Oretachi hyokinzoku (variety program)

67.6%

31.9%

Hikari GENJI (boy band)

65.6%

66.9%

Onaynko Club (variety program)

64.0%

65.0%

Walkman

63.6%

71.4%

Sukeban Keiji (police drama)

62.4%

40.1%

Yuuyake Nyan-nyan (variety program)

60.4%

9.0%

Boowy (rock band)

59.2%

25.6%

Rebecca (female rock band)

58.4%

31.2%

Tokyo Love Story (TV drama)

55.2%

43.5%

Nameneko (cat rockers)

51.6%

33.2%

Q5: What was in vogue when you were a teenager? Teenagers, do you know these items? (Sample size=1,000 in fifites + 1,000 teens, multiple answer, top 10)

Percentage

Teenager awareness

Pink Lady (female pop duo)

73.6%

58.8%

Momoe Yamaguchi (female singer)

72.8%

60.7%

Space Invaders

63.6%

23.7%

Rubik’s Cube

62.4%

64.7%

Kokkuri san (table-turning fortune telling)

62.4%

65.3%

Shingosanke (the three big names in music)

58.4%

11.8%

Finger 5 (musical group)

54.8%

22.4%

Disco

51.2%

48.1%

Bay City Rollers

47.6%

1.0%

Supo-kon (sports “guts” comics, drama, etc)

46.8%

23.0%



Demographics

Over the 4th and 5th of July 2017 1,000 members of the Macromill monitor group aged between 15 and 19 years old answered a private internet-based questionnaire. The sample was exactly half and half male and female. Furthermore at an earlier point in time, 1,000 Macromill monitor members in each of their twenties, thirties, forties and fifties also answered a private internet-based survey.