Japan’s summer not liked by almost two-thirds
@nifty recently reported on a survey into summer.
Japan’s summer is far too hot and quite humid, interrupted by far too windy and extremely humid typhoons, so I quite understand why it doesn’t seem that popular here.
I don’t take any particular measures against mosquitoes; bites irritate me and the area swells up quite a bit, but it’s just too much bother for rather little effect, in my opinion. I’ve also once had nasty heatstroke that caused me to sweat about three litres-worth once I retired to an air-conditioned room to rest.
The seventh question was about which musicians or celebs suit summer; most of the names mean little to me, but number two was Keisuke Kuwata, who brings on a summer mood as soon as I hear any of his music. Here’s a currently-showing advert for Hawaii:
Research results
Q1: Do you like summer? (Sample size=2,656)
Love it! 7.0% Like it 27.3% It’s OK 41.1% Dislike it 18.9% Hate it! 5.8%
Q2: What do you like about summer? (Sample size=2,656, multiple answer)
Male Female Days are long 46.9% 45.7% Can wear light clothing 42.1% 34.0% Washing soon dries 30.1% 61.0% Beer is lovely 35.2% 12.5% Feel brighter 26.0% 21.1% Summer festivals, fireworks 21.6% 16.3% Food is delicious 14.6% 11.9% Have summer holidays, long break 12.0% 9.5% Hot temperatures 12.2% 8.7% Barbecue, other outdoor events 10.4% 3.2% Can swim in sea, pool 9.1% 5.4% Can visit mountains, go camping 8.3% 1.8% Lots of sporting events 8.0% 3.0% Can wear yukata 1.1% 1.8% Other 1.5% 2.6% Nothing in particular 18.0% 18.9%
Q3: What do you dislike about summer? (Sample size=2,656, multiple answer)
Male Female Hot temperatures 69.4% 75.1% High humidity 67.7% 73.8% Difficult to sleep 61.0% 62.4% Lots of insects, bites 56.4% 67.4% I sweat 52.7% 60.6% Possibility of heatstroke, sunburn 28.6% 32.4% Tire easily, feel lethargic 24.1% 35.0% I burn 19.0% 52.7% Other people smell of sweat 18.1% 32.2% Electricity usage increases 18.4% 23.1% Temperature difference between indoor and outdoor is severe 13.3% 26.0% Loss of appetite 9.2% 8.0% Light clothing reveals too much 4.2% 19.5% Make-up runs 0.5% 25.6% Other 1.2% 2.8% Nothing in particular 4.1% 1.0%
Q4: What do you do to prevent getting bitten by mosquitoes? (Sample size=2,656, multiple answer)
Male Female Apply bug-repellant spray 37.6% 46.9% Place bug repellant in rooms 26.8% 31.2% Don’t expose too much skin 21.8% 40.0% Use a mosquito coil in rooms 24.2% 23.1% Don’t allow water to pool around the house 19.1% 28.2% Spray walls, window screens, etc with bug repellant 14.4% 16.9% Use an electric fan in rooms 14.0% 14.5% Spray room with bug repellant 12.2% 15.5% Avoid going outside 9.8% 13.3% Don’t go close to water when outside 4.9% 11.5% Avoid wearing dark clothes 3.3% 4.2% Eat food that raises body temperature 0.9% 1.6% Other 3.0% 5.2% Nothing in particular, don’t mind bites 17.2% 7.4% Don’t get bitten 3.1% 2.4%
Q5: What do you do to prevent sunburn? (Sample size=2,656, multiple answer)
Rank Male Percentage Female Percentage 1 Wear a hat 31.7% Use a parasol 54.5% 2 Avoid direct sunlight 19.5% Apply sun cream before going out 53.1% 3 Wear sunglasses 17.6% Avoid direct sunlight 50.9% 4 Don’t expose too much skin 15.0% Wear a hat 49.3% 5 Apply sun cream before going out 14.4% Don’t expose too much skin 44.9% 6 Avoid going out during the day 13.9% Avoid going out during the day 26.4% 7 Eat highly nutritious food 4.7% Wear sunglasses 22.1%
Q6: What do you do to prevent heatstroke? (Sample size=2,656, multiple answer)
Steadily drink water 80.4% Wear a hat 33.6% Carry a towel, handkerchief 29.0% Avoid direct sunlight 27.3% Wear cool clothes 24.8% Avoid going out during the day 24% Be sure to get enough salt 21% Keep rooms cool 20% Get enough sleep 19% Carry a fan 15% Use a parasol 9% Carry cooling items 8% Prepare emergency contact details 2% Other 0% Nothing in particular 8%
Demographics
Between the 23rd and 29th of June 2017 2,656 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.